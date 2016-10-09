Click to read the full story: New ‘Logan’ image gives quite the hand job for Wolverine

‘Logan’ Image Teases The True Danger of Wolverine

It was recently revealed that the third Wolverine film would be simply titled, Logan. This, of course, refers to the first name of the all-star mutant. Leading man Hugh Jackman has been the only actor to play the character, beginning with Bryan Singer’s X-Men back in 2000. The character has since become a big fan favorite, which has led to a popular spinoff film series that features The Wolverine in the lead role. The first installment, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was, unfortunately, a misfire both with critics and at the box-office. But 2013 saw the release of the new-and-improved second installment, The Wolverine. While the film may not have made enormous waves, it reaffirmed that the titular character could still easily be compelling even without his fellow X-Men beside him.

Not only is Logan exciting because we get more of Wolverine, but the film will also be Jackman’s final appearance as the character. No one wants that sad day to come, but it would be unrealistic to think otherwise. One of the ways that makes the outcome of Logan seem that much more optimistic is that it will have an R-rating. Unlike its two predecessors, Logan will bring on the extreme violence that the character is known for in the comic books. It’s clear the Jackman knows The Wolverine like the back of his hand, which should make for a very satisfying viewing when Logan roars into theaters next year. But in the meantime, Jackman was nice enough to give us fans a little teaser of what’s to come.

Everyone familiar with the character knows that The Wolverine is unpredictable, which also includes having a little bit of an anger issue. That tiny flaw leads to many outbursts of aggression that often results in breadcrumb trail of corpses. Luckily, director James Mangold and 20th Century Fox are thankfully aware of that essential trait. And as a charming nod to all the diehard fans out there, an image released through the official Logan Instagram account shows just how dangerous The Wolverine can really be. Take a look at it below.

As you can see, the photo is captioned just with the word “Aftermath.” That’s a pretty amazing teaser, no matter how you slice it. It’s crazy to think moviegoers have never seen The Wolverine slice limbs off like the one above. But obviously, that glorious time has finally come. A PG-13 rating is great and all, but not for the type of film that Logan is shaping up to be. God only knows what wild violence we will get to see because of the adult-level rating. Going extreme already proved to be a wise move for 20th Century Fox this year with the huge success of the potty-mouthed Deadpool back in February. Let’s hope Logan has the same happy ending.

It will strange not having Jackman star as The Wolverine after Logan. Although, there haven’t been talks of what the studio plans on doing with the character, so all bets are off at this point. It’s possible that The Wolverine character will actually end with Logan, which would be a nice sendoff for everyone involved.

Producer Mangold dropped a script page on Twitter last week letting us know that yes, this Wolverine will be a hard R rating.

Logan is loosely based on the Old Man Logan story arc from the comics, which sees an aged Wolverine pulled back into action in an unhappy future. It’ll be Jackman’s last time in the mutant superhero role he’s been playing since 2000’s X-Men. Patrick Stewart returns as Professor X, for what might be his last time as well. The villain is confirmed to be Mister Sinister, although it’s unclear who’s playing him. Our best guess is Richard Grant, who has an unnamed part in the movie. Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Elizabeth Rodriguez also star.

The page is from early in the movie, and it starts working toward that R rating right away with Logan dropping a “fuck.” What’s even more interesting, though, is the way the script describes the action scenes, the consequences of those action scenes, and the guy at the center of all this. Below is what is on that one page, and what a page it is!

Now might be a good time to talk about the “fights” described in the next 100 or so pages. Basically, if you’re on the make for a hyper choreographed, gravity defying, city-block destroying, CG fuckathon, this ain’t your movie. In this flick, people will get hurt or killed when shit falls on them. They will get just as hurt or just as killed if they get hit with something big and heavy like, say, a car. Should anyone in our story have the misfortune to fall off a roof or out a window, they won’t bounce. They will die. As for our hero, well, he’s older now and it’s clear his abilities aren’t what they once were. He’s fading on the inside and his diminished healing factor keeps him in a constant state of chronic pain — hence booze as a painkiller. So by all means, go ahead and worry about him.

Logan opens in U.S. theaters on March 3, 2017.

