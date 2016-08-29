MTV VMAs: Complete list of 2016 winners
What everyone will remember about the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards aka MTV VMAs will be that Beyonce easily stole the show with her sweet “Lemonade,” reminding everyone in the music industry that she’s still the queen.
Rihanna also had a memorable moment with several performances before Drake presented her with the Vanguard award and then stated that “been in love with her since [he] was 22 years old.” Who couldn’t melt with a twofer like that?
Britney Spears comeback after ten years wasn’t what she had hoped as trying to compete with Beyonce, Kanye West and Rihanna is no small feat. She worked those shadow fingers, but you can’t use fingers when you’ve “Lemonade.”
Beyonce won eight awards, including video of the year, and performed five songs from her visual album “Lemonade” in an epic 16-minute concert Sunday that had the audience at Madison Square Garden in awe.
She sang live, danced heavily and worked the crowd as she ran through “Pray You Catch Me,” “Holy Up,” “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself” and “Formation,” which won the top prize over Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West.
“First of all, I’d like to thank my beautiful daughter and my incredible husband for all of their support,” said Beyonce, who walked the carpet with daughter Blue Ivy and the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Eric Garner — who all appeared in “Lemonade” movie.
It was reminiscent of the 2014 VMAs when Beyonce also performed for 16 minutes and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. This year it was awarded to Rihanna, who split up her performances throughout the night, singing hits such as “Work,” “We Found Love” and “Love on the Brain.”
But the biggest moment for Rihanna came when Drake — in a tuxedo — presented the award to his former girlfriend. He said he met Rihanna in 2005 on the set of her first music video for “Pon de Replay.”
“She’s someone I’ve been in love with her since I was 22 years old,” Drake said as Rihanna blushed and the audience cheered loudly. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. All of my adult life I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me.”
Rihanna, 28, thanked her family, friends and hometown of Saint Michael, Barbados, for helping her succeed in her 11-year-career.
“My success started as my dream, but now my success is not my own. It’s my family, my fans, my country …it’s women, it’s black women,” she said.
Beyonce’s top-notch performance starkly contrasted with that of Spears, who returned to the VMA stage after 10 years. Not only did she lip sync, in typical fashion, but she did so badly. Spears performed her hit “Make Me…” and danced slickly, but she didn’t actually sing a word of the song live. She was joined by rapper G-Eazy — and she lip synched the hook to his hit song, “Me, Myself and I.”
In true Kanye fashion, the rapper ranted onstage, touching on subjects from music to his beef with Taylor Swift to violence in his hometown Chicago before he debuted his music video for “Fade,” which starred Teyana Taylor. He talked about his “Famous” video, which features what appear to be naked images of himself, his wife Kim Kardashian, Swift, Donald Trump and others. He even pointed to former girlfriend Amber Rose, who was in the audience and is also in the video.
Full List Of MTV VMA Winners 2016:
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Director: Melina Matsoukas
Adele – “Hello”
Director: Xavier Dolan
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Director: Director X
Justin Bieber – “Sorry”
Director: Parris Goebel
Kanye West – “Famous”
Director: Kanye West
Best Female Video
Beyoncé – “Hold Up” (WINNER)
Director: Jonas Åkerlund, Beyoncé Knowles Carter
Adele – “Hello”
Director: Xavier Dolan
Sia – “Cheap Thrills”
Director: Lior Molcho
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)
Director: Director X
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For” (WINNER)
Director: Emil Nava
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Director: Director X
Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”
Director: Cris
Kanye West – “Famous”
Director: Kanye West
The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”
Director: Grant Singer
Best Collaboration
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Work From Home” (WINNER)
Director: Director X
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Director: Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Kahlil Joseph
Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne – “Let Me Love You”
Director: Grant Singer
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”
Director: Emil Nava
Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)
Director: Director X
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake – “Hotline Bling” (WINNER)
Director: Director X
Desiigner – “Panda”
Director: Paul Geusebroek
Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”
Director: Cris
Chance The Rapper – “Angels”
Director: Austin Vesely
2 Chainz – “Watch Out”
Director: Motion Family
Best Pop Video
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Director: Melina Matsoukas
Adele – “Hello”
Director: Xavier Dolan
Justin Bieber – “Sorry”
Director: Parris Goebel
Alessia Cara – “Wild Things”
Director: Aaron A
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
Best Rock Video
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (WINNER)
Director: Andrew Donoho
All Time Low – “Missing You”
Director: Patrick Tracy
Coldplay – “Adventure Of A Lifetime”
Director: Mat Whitecross
Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato – “Irresistible”
Director: Wayne Isham
Panic! At The Disco – “Victorious”
Director: Brandon Dermer
Best Electronic Video
Calvin Harris & Disciples – “How Deep Is Your Love” (WINNER)
Director: Emil Nava
99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy – “The Girl Is Mine”
Director: Ludovic Zuili, Simon Bouisson
Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”
Director: Jon Jon Augustavo
Afrojack – “SummerThing!”
Director: Sam Sneed
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Director: Marcus Kuhne
Breakthrough Long Form Video
Beyoncé – Lemonade (WINNER)
Florence + The Machine – The Odyssey
Justin Bieber – PURPOSE: The Movement
Chris Brown – Royalty
Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy
Best New Artist
DNCE (WINNER)
Bryson Tiller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
Best Art Direction
David Bowie – “Blackstar” (WINNER)
Production Designer: Jan Houllevigue
Beyoncé – “Hold Up”
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard
Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”
Production Designer: Alexander Delgado
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Production Designer: Jeremy MacFarlane
Adele – “Hello” Art
Production Designer: Colombe Raby
Best Choreography
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia
Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell – “WTF (Where They From)”
Choreographer: Hi-Hat
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia, Anthony Burrell, Beyoncé Knowles Carter
FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”
Choreographer: FKA Twigs
Florence + The Machine – “Delilah”
Choreographer: Holly Blakey
Best Direction
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Director: Melina Matsoukas
Coldplay – “Up&Up”
Director: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia
Adele – “Hello”
Director: Xavier Dolan
David Bowie – “Lazarus”
Director: Johan Renck
Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”
Director: Canada
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Cinematographer: Malik Sayeed
Adele – “Hello”
Cinematographer: André Turpin
David Bowie – “Lazarus”
Cinematographer: Crille Forsberg
Alesso – “I Wanna Know”
Cinematographer: Corey Jennings
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Cinematographer: Paul Laufer
Best Editing
Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)
Editor: Jeff Selis
Adele – “Hello”
Editor: Xavier Dolan
Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”
Editor: Vinnie Hobbs
David Bowie – “Lazarus”
Editor: Johan Söderberg
Ariana Grande – “Into You”
Editor: Hannah Lux Davis
Best Visual Effects
Coldplay – “Up&Up” (WINNER)
VFX Editor: Vania Heymann
FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”
VFX Editor: Lewis Saunders, Jihoon Yoo
Adele – “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”
VFX Editor: Sam Sneade
The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”
VFX Editor: Bryan Smaller
Zayn – “PILLOWTALK”
VFX Editor: David Smith
Song of Summer
Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap – “All In My Head (Flex)” (WINNER)
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”
Drake featuring Kyla & Wizkid – “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Kent Jones – “Don’t Mind”
Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber MØ– “Cold Water”
Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”
Selena Gomez – “Kill ‘Em With Kindness”
Sia – “Cheap Thrills”
