While Taylor Swift was expected to lead the pack at the 2017 MTV EMA’s the tide shifted to Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes with “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” and “Biggest Fans” awards.

Shawn Mendes even beat Ed Sheeran to win the best-artist prize Sunday at the MTV EMAs, while U2 were proclaimed global icons in a show that celebrated London’s diverse culture, from pubs to pirate radio.

Mendes, the 19-year-old Canadian star, also won the best-song trophy for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” to the delight of fans standing in a polite onstage mosh-pit at the city’s SSE Arena. Fittingly, he also took the prize for best fans.

The show, formerly known as the MTV Europe Music Awards, opened with a clip of Eminem performing his new single “Walk on Water” in a London pub. He then emerged onstage in jeans and a black hoodie to perform the slow-burning number live, with Skylar Gray filling in on the duet duties Beyoncé performed on the recording.

Eminem was also named best hip-hop artist and proclaimed surprise.

“I don’t know how I got this because I haven’t had an album out in a few years,” he said.

Sunday marked the awards’ return to London for the first time since 1996, and locally bred singer Rita Ora was a suitably chipper host. Taking the stage clad in a bathrobe and towel, she kept things moving, changed outfits every few minutes and gamely joshed in video clips with the stars of pirate-radio sitcom “People Just Do Nothing.”

The show featured plenty of visual spectacle, from the 50 dancers accompanying Demi Lovato on “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell me You Love Me” to the giant animatronic bird carrying Travis Scott onto the stage.

Singer Camila Cabello, who won the best-pop prize, performed “Havana” with a troupe of dancers dressed as bathing beauties around a realistic projection of a pool. London grime artist Stormzy arrived in a police car and left in a blaze of fireworks after performing the rousing “Big For Your Boots.”

Performers ranged across genres and generations and included singer-songwriter Kesha, electronic act Clean Bandit, rapper French Montana, rockers The Killers and former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne.

Kendrick Lamar won best video for “Humble,” a lavish clip laced with religious and art-history imagery.

Coldplay was named best rock act, while the best-alternative prize went to Thirty Seconds to Mars. Frontman Jared Leto thanked Europe, adding that the U.S. is a land of immigrants and “we welcome you with open arms.”

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was named best new artist.

Apart from the occasional hint of marijuana smoke wafting across the arena, there were few of the unscripted-feeling moments that made past shows stick in the memory. There was no equivalent of Kanye West crashing the stage after losing in 2006 or Miley Cyrus smoking a joint in Amsterdam in 2013.

U2, who played an MTV-sponsored concert in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday, received the Global Icon award from Leto, who said: “U2 changed my life.”

“Their songs are prayers, their concerts a church,” he said. “They challenge us; they inspire us.”

The Irish band dedicated the award to label boss Chris Blackwell of Island records, who signed them almost 40 years ago. And in a nod to a new generation of artists, Bono crooned an a capella version of Stormzy’s “Blinded by Your Grace.”

The awards are held in a different European city each year, with winners selected by fans across the continent. Next year’s ceremony will be held in Bilbao, Spain.

Complete List Of 2017 MTV EMA Winners:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn — WINNER

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa — WINNER

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello — WINNER

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” — WINNER

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta — WINNER

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay — WINNER

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem — WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars — WINNER

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld — WINNER

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 — WINNER

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST LOCAL ACT

Bruno Mars (U.S.), Little Mix (U.K. & Ireland), Drake (Canada), Justin Bieber (Canada) and Kygo (Norway) are among those nominated for their respective home regions. In the Best U.S. Act voting category, wildcard nominee Fifth Harmony has been chosen by fans via social vote. Similarly, Louis Tomlinson has been chosen by fans via social vote for Best U.K. & Ireland Act.

GLOBAL ICON

U2 — WINNER

