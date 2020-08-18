If you haven’t been watching Amazon’s “The Boys,” what are you waiting for? (For some in the SPN Family, maybe the announcement that Jensen Ackles was joining the show in Season 3?) Ackles will play Soldier Boy, the ‘original superhero’.

In the comic, Soldier Boy is described as relatively innocent and naive, avoiding the cursing that The Boys is known for (though Kripke seems to be promising we’ll have an R rated Jensen Ackles at last). He’s a member of a team called Payback, but desperately wants to be part of The Seven (the most powerful supes). Soldier Boy is also a coward and not the sharpest tack in the box and is so weirdly patriotic he yells out the names of states in the middle of fights! There’s also a frame of him wetting himself.

Ouch

I can see Ackles playing to his comedic talents with some of that, but Kripke has also promised Ackles will bring some pathos to the role, which just might break my heart. A parody of Captain America, Soldier Boy has enhanced strength and agility, but apparently he’s not as strong as some of the other supes and capable of being bested by the likes of Billy Butcher.

Oh, and Soldier Boy’s costume? Shorts and short sleeves. I approve.

Fan art of Ackles as Soldier Boy has already begun to appear, which so far looks alot more attractive than the comics version. Time will tell whether Kripke and company are going to take into account fannish hopes and dreams when the time comes for costuming.

Are you listening, Eric?

Graphic by @OfflArjun

Thanks to Ackles’ casting, alot of Supernatural fans are discovering the show for the first time – it’s a rollercoaster of a ride that’s both fun and disturbing — and strikingly irreverent. “The Boys” follows what happens when superheroes (who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and worshipped like gods) abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. That sends “the boys”, everyday people who realize what’s going on, on a quest to expose the truth about the superheroes known as “The Seven” and the multi billion dollar corporation that “manages” and covers up for them, Vought.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by Ennis fan Eric Kripke, who’s showrunner, writer and executive producer. (Kripke is also responsible for my favorite show of all time, Supernatural, which explains how I discovered The Boys in the first place and why I’m beyond excited that Ackles is joining up). Long time Supernatural director and producer Phil Sgriccia is also along for the wild ride. I binge watched Season 1 of The Boys and was thrilled when Season 2 was announced. The first three episodes of Season 2 premiere Friday, September 4, on Prime Video and then new episodes will drop each Friday with the season finale airing on October 9.

At last year’s Comic Con in San Diego, I was able to chat with Kripke and some of the cast – this year, in the middle of a pandemic, Amazon put together a virtual press junket so we could hear more about the upcoming Season 2. Kudos to the organizers for coordinating a million zoom calls and ensuring that we all got to spend time with Kripke and the cast – it was an enjoyable afternoon even if we were all juggling curious pets or kids or dealing with technology challenges! We also got to see the first three episodes, and while I’m going to keep this article free of specific spoilers, let me just say that they were pretty mindblowing! When they say that Season 2 is more intense and more insane than Season 1, they are not kidding.

As we begin Season 2, the Boys are on the run, hunted by the Supes and trying to regroup. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal with Butcher, the father figure of the group, (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

With that introduction, here are a few excerpts from each of our roundtable chats with the cast to whet your appetite for more of The Boys. I’ve purposely kept any spoilers for Season 2 out of my coverage, so you can be as gobsmacked as I was by those first three episodes. I posted our conversation with Eric Kripke in yesterday’s article, so check that out too since he had alot to say about The Boys, and some Supernatural insights too. If you’re considering beginning The Boys, I think what the actors have to say about the show and their characters will give you a glimpse into just how complicated this show is and how deep the characterization goes. That said, the themes of the show are dark and disturbing and right there in your face, so be prepared.

I’m a psychologist by profession, so I was fascinated by what The Deep and A Train, two of the supes, had to deal with in Season 1 – for A Train, a struggle with addiction to both the enhancing drug Compound V and with the lure of fame and fortune. The Deep, meanwhile, had to deal with his discomfort with his own body — the gills which allow him to be a superhero but also set him apart from “normal” people. After a rather traumatic sexual encounter and being called to task for his assault of Starlight, The Deep ends Season 1 with some self loathing starting to be evident. Their struggles made their characters complex and pulled for some empathy even as those two supes did some awful things in the first season. So I was excited to chat with Chace Crawford (The Deep) and Jessie T. Usher (A Train). How did their characters move on from some of those things they’ve done in the past?

Jessie: They both have to deal with it, they’re not at a place in their lives when they can just move past things anymore. They both – excuse my language – they fucked up to the point where things can’t be covered up by Vought anymore or swept under the rug. A Train is figuring it out as he goes. It’s too much for him, because he’s kinda turned his back on everyone who had his back, so he’s got to do it alone. You’ll see him figure that out in Season 2.

Chace: I think he’s genuinely close to rock bottom. He doesn’t know who he is, and never really has known who he is. I think he’s broken open enough to have to at least try some self exploration.

Chace said he had really enjoyed seeing all the episodes and seeing everyone else’s work.

Chace: I like doing these crazy scenes.

[All I’m gonna say is Lucy the whale, someone said]

Jessie: (laughing) I have never seen a good idea go bad so fast…

Chace: And it turned out so well! I was like, how is this gonna turn out, this is crazy…

Jessie: That’s the thing about filming this show, you’re like, I don’t know how this is gonna turn out, then you see it and it’s like wow that was freaking amazing! Clearly they saw something that I had yet to see. I’ve been pleasantly surprised throughout this entire Season 2 and I know everyone else will be as well.

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Jessie T Usher as A Train

The Deep does some serious soul searching in the first episodes of Season 2, which involves some singing and some other….things….which I won’t spoil here. But suffice it to say, I was fascinated by the psychological themes that continue to be explored through both this character and A Train. Both of the characters are going through something that has a real world counterpart. For A Train, it’s sort of an addiction that is playing out with him very realistically and for The Deep we start to find out that he is struggling with his body being different (recall the memorable gill fingering scene in Season 1…), which reminded me a lot of what people go through who have body dysmorphia. I asked them if they were inspired by the real world parallels?

Jessie: Absolutely. The parallels that I made weren’t to the addiction to substance abuse necessarily, but the addiction to power and to fame that I see around me all the time with peers. You see how it tears people apart and tears them down and rips their morals from them because they become addicted to a lifestyle or a status or whatever it is, because they feel like that is who they are. That sense of self that comes from something external like that is really terrible to watch. I’m sure we all know someone who has become addicted to something and that’s not who they are, but there’s literally nothing you can do about it, there’s no convincing them of what we know they’ll find out eventually. A Train is in a place where you kinda have to watch him crash and burn, it’s the only way he’s gonna learn. We see that happen through the course of Season 1 and then we figure out what happens from the ashes in Season 2. It was interesting to play around with that and pull from different places of inspiration and apply them all to this character … a conglomerate of a lot of things I’ve experienced, to make him as complicated as possible.

Chace: For me, you said it right on, the body dysmorphia is what I keyed into. Even in Season 1, because the gills are, in his mind, the source of his complete embarrassment and shame. It’s shrouded in so much shame, he feels like a freak and that’s why he always is trying to overcompensate and assert himself and try to be this alpha type character.

[Without giving anything away, in a pivotal Season 2 scene, Chace said that The Deep confronts those feelings in a scene that is both comedic and heartbreaking, and that he tried to make it both funny and really vulnerable as well. Which he did! Also without spoilers, in Season 2 we see A Train begin to have the things he’s accumulated such as money and status be stripped away.]

Jessie: I knew that when we met A Train that was not who he truly is. The money, the entourage, the status, the way he walks and talks, those are all things I’ve attached to him as dependencies, that you will see get stripped away and then you’ll see who he is at his core.

Jack Quaid (Huey) and Erin Moriarty (Annie/Stargirl) were paired up for a chat next, which meant lots of questions about those two characters’ relationship, as Season 1 explored their budding but complicated romance. Everyone wanted to know, will Annie be able to forgive Huey for lying to her about who he is and what he’s been up to?

Erin: I mean, that’s the biggest question of Season 2. The answer is that I can’t really answer, but I will say that we all know Huey, and we know that despite everything he’s an exceptionally good dude and his moral compass is strongly intact. I would say that in the beginning she’s really resistant and skeptical of trusting him again but as the season progresses it becomes harder and harder for her to deny the solidity of his character, which might enable the trust to come back.

Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty

Meanwhile, Huey starts out Season 2 pretty much falling apart, after joining The Boys in Season 1 as a result of his girlfriend being horrifically killed “by accident” by one of the Seven.

Jack: I don’t want to give too much away, but what I love about him this season is he’s lost everything at the start and being able to play him building back up was super fascinating. It isn’t just an upward slope, it’s peaks and valleys. Huey in Season 1 was a character who was enmeshed in other characters’ motivations, like Butcher’s crusade against the Supes. This season we’re seeing him come into his own more and ask himself, what do I want out of all this? If Season 1 was him grappling with anxiety, this is about depression, because he lost everything.

In the comics, Huey and Annie eventually end up engaged, so Jack and Erin were asked if the show would follow that trajectory.

Jack: That’s the million dollar question! We take liberties from the comics so I truly don’t know where Eric plans for us to go.

Erin: I have no idea because we try to strike this balance between honoring some of the comic and taking our own liberties. This is all speculation, but I’m pretty confident that if we don’t end up together, I think Annie and Huey would end on a good note that would imply they’d be really good friends forever. The thing about their romance that I love exploring and that makes it so intimate and deep is that they’re also best friends. So either they end up together or as solid best friends who will be connected forever. At this point, they’re pretty bonded

Jack: They have what we call a trauma bond. Hashtag #TraumaBond. They’ve both been through a lot.

I asked Erin about the impact of finding out about her mother’s betrayal on Annie (in Season 1, we find out that her mother kept a VERY big secret from her for her entire life). How did that fuel her anger that she’s now using as a motivator, and how did it impact her ability to trust?

E: I think a lot of Season 2 is her being angry, not just heartbroken. Luckily she’s able to use it in a productive way and exert that anger onto Vought and her mission to make the world a better place and take them down. So that anger kind of accumulates and bubbles up in this really hardcore mission. And in addition to being angry, it manifests in the form of self preservation in terms of not letting anyone in. She’s not willing to let Huey in in the beginning so that’s a big impact on their relationship. I think it’s like any other person – she is in this case not very unique – when it comes to people having their hearts broken and their trust shattered by the person they love the most, it affects every single relationship in their life on a deeply profound level. In addition to a direct reason to mistrust Huey, because he did lie to her and break her heart, her mom’s situation just fuels that and makes her even more distant from him and anyone else.

Both Erin and Jack said they were excited for Season 2 because they now had so much backstory for their characters from Season 1 that the relationships between the characters could deepen in Season 2, and they can use what they know to continue to build that characterization.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), who was both father figure and leader of The Boys in Season 1, and Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk) were the next roundtable pair. Someone noted that family plays a large role in both of their characters’ motivation.

Laz: Yes. MM has chosen his family, he’s chosen The Boys, but he has another family… which family do you really belong to?

Karl: At the end of Season 1, Butcher discovers his wife is alive, so his main agenda is to find her and reunite with her and rescue her. The issue that raises for him is how far is he willing to go to achieve that goal? We saw in Season 1 he was hell bent, driven, obsessed, prepared to do anything, and that didn’t work out too well for him. In Season 2 he’s on a quest – find out who is the main puppeteer of The Seven and how do you take them down?

As Season 2 begins, Butcher has left the Boys, which has a big impact on all of them.

Laz: When we start off Season 2, we’re all in the dark. We don’t know where Butcher is, we don’t know what we’re all doing, we’re almost individuals and no longer a team. What we’re missing is having that mission. In Season 1 we had a clear leader and mission, but that leader is gone. That’s what I felt was the biggest challenge, especially shooting scenes without Karl just didn’t feel right. It felt dark. In the episode where Butcher comes down the steps and uses what I think will be the catch phrase of Season 2, “Daddy’s home”, it reunites us and gives us somewhere to go. I love the fact that family became the focal point because through the dysfunction of our Boys family, we find out the backstory of all the characters.

Both Laz and Karl confirmed that while Eric Kripke was clear about not trying to make Season 2 bigger than Season 1, but instead making it more rich in character development, both believe he did that but he also went bigger as well.

Karl: Season 2 of The Boys is like Season 1 on V compound. Every week we’d be reading a script going Ohmygod I can’t believe we’re actually doing this! And we shot it old school. So in Episode 3 we’re in a speedboat speeding along a lake and jumping waves, and that’s actually us in the boat and driving. We had a helicopter hovering 100 feet in the air filming us and it was like old school big time movie making. I can’t wait for people to see it!

Laz: That boat scene wasn’t written until our hiatus between seasons when Karl was posting all of his boat fishing photos from New Zealand. I have a feeling whatever we post in this hiatus will end up in Season 3!

Karl: I’ll post footage of me driving stupidly fast around a race track and maybe we’ll have a car chase.

[I love the way this cast constantly banters – it’s clear there’s a great deal of camaraderie between all of them]

Both said that we learn more about their characters’ backstories in Season 2.

Karl: We learn more about his backstory and the darker aspects of his character. That hidden element was there long before he met Rebecca, his wife. This season is really about taking the element that’s most important to each character and ripping it away from them and seeing how they deal with it.

Karl Urban and Jack Quaid

Laz: The backstory I’m a part of is actually Frenchie’s, but our stories and our pasts are intricately linked from when we were The Boys before and disbanded. It will answer the questions, why does my character treat Frenchie the way he does? Why am I so hard on him, why do I blame him for so much stuff?

They also talked about the challenge of making sure their characters, who are mere humans, come across as viable threats to the supes.

Karl: It’s in the genius of Kripke’s mind and his overall approach. His vision was he never wanted it to be like a macho mano o mano thing. The boys cannot physically take on the Supes, they’re in a different league. So it forces them to be smarter and to me that’s interesting. What’s even more of a challenge is when you put in the individual character dynamics and flaws – some are unreliable, some are unhinged, some cannot follow directions. You have this dysfunctional group of renegade vigilantes trying to achieve this goal and the thing I love is that they’re always scrambling, always on the back foot and out of their depth. Season 2 takes that to a whole new level.

Laz: What I love, to feed off that, it shows that you don’t need powers to fight back. You may win, you may lose, but as long as we’re united and together, we’re a formidable foe. I think that’s what shows true bravery, when you know you’re outgunned and outmanned but you do it anyway because it’s the right thing to do. That’s what I love about being on this side of our show.

[Shades of Supernatural’s ‘Always Keep Fighting’ mantra!]

One of the things that makes The Boys so unique is how relevant it (unfortunately) feels, holding a mirror up to our own society. We wondered, did that hold true for Season 2?

Karl: Arguably even moreso. While our show is set in a heightened reality where we imagine superheroes exist and are realistically imbued with faults and flaws akin to many celebrities in our society, it also gives us the opportunity to explore certain elements of our culture that are a little bit raw and topical. In the first season, there were definite parallels with the MeToo movement and sexual harassment. Season 2 touches on things like corporate corruption and greed, xenophobia, racism…I don’t know how Kripke does it because he wrote this script over a year ago and it’s almost like those issues we happen to be exploring have come to the forefront of modern society.

Laz: We haven’t gone into MM’s backstory yet but there’s a snippet in an episode when he reveals a very personal part of his motivation for being part of the Boys and you would think you were listening to some of the activists who have been marching in the streets this year. No one would think we shot Season 2 a year ago because it’s so timely with what we’ve seen in the last few months.

If you don’t think I’m ridiculously excited for Karl Urban and Jensen Ackles to play off each other on this show, you don’t know me very well. In the comics, Butcher eventually captures and tortures Soldier Boy – who knows if that will make its way to the show, but if it does, I can’t imagine how intense those scenes will be!

Next up were Antony Starr (Homelander) and new addition Aya Cash (Stormfront). Homelander has, up until now anyway, been the scariest and most disturbing character on the show. We know that his upbringing molded him into the largely empathy-free person he is now, but he is still absolutely chilling in his unpredictability. How does Stormfront shake things up for The Seven?

Antony laughed and said that Homelander has been comfortable being at the top of the food chain, sort of like the mother and the father and the Seven are like his little kids, and then this new person comes along who really challenges that.

Antony: She keeps him on his toes. I think it’s fair to say she keeps every member of the Seven on their toes, she does not stop at Homelander in fucking with people, it’s pretty much The Seven, watch out!

Aya: I think she’s there to shake things up, from the social media perspective and the transition from traditional media into online and her talents there. I think that’s part of why she’s been brought in. She has very specific ideas about what should happen with the Seven and aspirations to lead, so she’s coming for Homelander a little bit. I think in her mind either she gets him on her side or he’s out! (laughing)

Antony: Or … she’s out!

Aya: We’ll see…

So who’s the bigger psychopath?

They both laughed delightedly.

Antony: They’re both pretty psycho!

Aya Cash

Aya: The reason I think Stormfront is a bigger psycho is that Homelander is coming from a selfish view. He’s doing bad to protect himself, so he does what’s best for him. Stormfront is thinking more globally and is less about self protection and more about the world. So, psycho!

Antony: So megalomania or narcissim?

Someone suggested their relationship was like petulant child versus arrogant teenager.

Antony: Who’s who?

Aya: You’re the petulant child, sweetie.

I suggested that Homelander seems like the poster child for what happens when there’s severe maternal deprivation (which we see playing out in Season 2 in quite….disturbing…ways). That gives him a vulnerability, and I wondered if he was aware of that.

Antony: It’s a vulnerability, you’re right, but I don’t know if he’s conscious of it. It’s definitely there to be exploited. It’s really about connection in general, because the deprivation he received wasn’t just from his mother, it was from everyone. He had a semi father figure sort of but that was a scientist. We saw frames of little Homelander alone with a little rag, so it’s not just about mummy, it’s mummy daddy sister brother friends everyone, a complete social isolation. And that is definitely a vulnerability that someone — oh I don’t know, like Stormfront — if they so desire could exploit.

Antony Starr

Aya: The difference is that Stormfront is not interested in being his mommy. She might be interested in lifting him up and making him a better version of himself though, more like, I know you’re my equal and you better step up and be that.

Stormfront in the comics is male, but in the television show, she’s female.

Aya: The gender swap is done with intention. Because the comics are a good jumping off point, but written a while ago, and for our current moment, what we see is that there is darkness hidden in cute sweet very palatable packages and I think that having a woman come in and bring that was an exciting way to talk about the issues. I think also it’s always fun to see a badass woman come in and match the badass male. When you’re interacting with a woman coming at you versus a man, it’s a different kind of interaction.

Also in the comic, Homelander tricks Soldier Boy into having sex with him as a sort of “initiation”, with a promise that it might help him finally get into The Seven. Again, no telling if that will make it into the show, but Antony Starr plays Homelander in such a terrifying and compelling way that I can imagine him tricking the reputedly naive Soldier Boy into just about anything.

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Tomer Capon (Frenchie) also made for a good pairing for our discussion. In Season 1, Frenchie went out on a limb to help ‘the female”, who did not speak but had some enhanced abilities, insisting that she was a good person. Their relationship was intense but complicated (as are all relationships on this show). We wondered how their characters’ relationship evolves as we head into Season 2?

Karen: We see Kimiko become more a part of the Boys. They’ve all been living in this dingy location without a shower so they’ve created this bond. And then it progresses into something more. Deeper. Special.

Tomer: We’re on the run, hiding, and that puts them in a new kind of situation where they have to figure out how to survive. But during that time, they really figure out how to grow even more than what they were in Season 1. I think we’re going to find out about Frenchie this season that maybe he’s not into “getting the girl”. Frenchie is a free spirit and we get a glimpse of that in Season 2. He loves everybody, every kind, and it turns out that his relationship with Kimiko is so spiritual, it’s beyond the romantic. There’s a lot that goes on between those two in Season 2.

[I personally found this answer really intriguing and cannot wait to find out more!]

I asked Karen about the fact that Kimiko doesn’t speak, wondering if it’s because of her trauma and if it had occurred to Karen that it has a real life corollary in selective mutism?

Karen: That’s such an awesome question. That’s been something up for discussion from the beginning. It’s the big question, why can’t she speak? Is it genetic, is it trauma related? I love that Season 2 tackles that and makes it clearer. I did a lot of research after getting the script and speaking with Eric about it, about why she lost that ability, and childhood trauma is a huge thing that plays into it. I had a coach that gave me perspective, not about exactly selective mutism, but that world, and speaking with her has helped me immensely.

Karen went on to say that she got a lot of questions in Season 1 about how it felt to be an Asian character who is mute because that’s a stereotype in many forms of media.

Karen: In Season 1 and even more in Season 2, Eric has given Kimiko an important story line. At the core, she’s kinda the catapult, the one giving the Boys hope. Everyone has their own reason why they’re in the Boys, but in terms of plotline, she has a huge part. She’s not a throwaway character, which is something I take note of when reading a script. I love that Kimiko has a will of her own and as much as she’s mute, she still holds her ground and does what she wants. I like that.

[Me too.]

Tomer said that when he read Frenchie, he saw a teenager in front of him, and that it was all about trauma and running away from yourself and what was done to him by his father. He struggles with Kimiko’s evolution in Season 2.

Tomer: He sees himself in her, to get a chance to grow bigger from that. But then Season 2 comes and Kimiko grows up so fast. She becomes like this woman and I think he doesn’t know how to say goodbye to the teenager he is and accept the woman she’s becoming.

Sounds like it’s going to be an interesting evolution for both characters!

The Boys head into Season 2

Finally, we chatted with Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), who had just been nominated for an Emmy. By the end of Season 1, Stan is the person in control at Vought, but we don’t know much about him yet. Without spoiling the scene, there’s a confrontation between Edgar and Homelander at the start of Season 2 which made for some very powerful moments.

Giancarlo: I adore Antony, and he does genius work. What I love is that he’s a connected actor. In the moments we have when we connect, we have formidable scenes. Edgar is certainly becoming a character that we want to know better, and that’s interesting to me…. Homelander is a dangerous guy but there’s no way that Stan Edgar is afraid of him. Homelander reminds me of a guy we have in office in our country right now. He needs love, he wants to be liked, he has self esteem issues… I look at these superheroes and they’re all fallible, so Stan can manipulate and maneuver them.

I asked Giancarlo how he, as an actor, conveyed Edgar’s power in that scene, which comes across clearly even though he speaks quietly and appears very calm. Is that mostly choices he makes or was it something dictated to him?

Giancarlo: The choices were mine. I felt as if someone who’s powerful doesn’t have to put it on display. They obviously have to know everything that’s going on, which Stan does. And they have to make decisions about what’s right for the company and for the characters. This is like a theme park in a way. There’s a display of what the public needs to see from the heroes they’re invested in, which Stan respects. For me, it was not only to be soft spoken but to be a very clear communicator. Stan has a lot of information and he represents the company in an upstanding business like way, so part of that is to be understanding and maybe even have a little compassion for the pain that some of my associates may be reeling from. Maybe I show a little of that so you can see he is not just the lone and sole dictator but there’s something behind him. I always want to think there’s some power behind Stan that enables me to be the person who runs the personalities and emotions and the economics and morality of a company. But there’s big stuff here connected to your question which we’re going to find out little by little and I think it will be very exciting. I adore this character for the subtleties I’m able to bring to him. Kripke saw me doing that from the very first scene and they get a chance to watch me do it over and over again, and they go whoa, he just did something. I get inspired by what they write and figuring out how to play against a guy with power and they get inspired by what I do to bring out some of Stan’s humanity. And I think this is what makes a fantastic character.

Me: I so agree and you do it beautifully. Thank you so much.

After chatting with Kripke and the cast and watching some of Season 2, I am even more excited to see the rest of the season and find out more about these characters. The eight episode Amazon Original series premieres on September 4 exclusively on Prime Video. Don’t miss it! With Jensen Ackles now on board too, I’m going to be glued to my TV for Season 2 and anticipating Season 3 more than I can even put into words!

You can watch the Season 2 trailer here:

