Click to read the full story: Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott trying to turn DUI arrest around

Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Arrested for DUI, Not Expected to ‘Freefall’

The night before his football camp, Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Prescott penned as a second-round caliber quarterback, and the MSU star wasted no time trying to save face, addressing the issue before others had a chance to input their two cents on the matter.

“I want to make a statement, and first take complete responsibility for my actions,” said Prescott. “I’m very remorseful for my misjudgment. I want to apologize to my true supporters, my family, Mississippi State University, the NFL, and the kids who look up to me. I won’t ask for forgiveness; however, I’ll show the true man I am and exhibit my character through my actions and behavior moving forward.”

Despite his best efforts to amend the situation, Prescott can expect the charges to raise some major red flags. Fortunately, he has built up a lot of goodwill in his time at MSU, and with teams like the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys weighing Prescott as a backup option, he may just maintain the early-round status he has worked so hard to achieve.

“This type of unique situation will be treated differently by each club,” said CBS Draft Analyst Dane Brugler. “Obviously, it hurts and could drop him on draft weekend, but this won’t be a freefall situation—mostly because Dak has built up enough goodwill with teams. It’s tough to find anyone who will say a negative word about his character, so teams who were interested in Dak before will still be interested. But now they’re going back to see if they missed something. Is there a habitual problem? Or was this one poor, untimely choice?”

That seems to be the biggest concern right now. Driving drunk isn’t exactly the best way to curry favor with NFL franchises or the general public for that matter. With a good bit of time still before the draft, maybe Prescott can find some way to shift the opinion back in his favor.

The post Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott trying to turn DUI arrest around appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice