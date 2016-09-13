Click to read the full story: Miley Cyrus keeping under radar and Tom Ford goes deep

Just a few years back, pop singer Miley Cyrus was arguably the most famous teenager on the planet. From her hit Disney TV show Hannah Montana to her skyrocketing singing career, Miley was constantly being invited to some of the biggest red carpet events. Without a doubt, a lot has changed since her days on Disney and for the past while Miley has been maintaining a relatively low profile. Although she is now coaching on NBC’s The Voice, she has strayed away from her usual annual industry events – like this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

In the latest issue of Elle magazine, Miley talked candidly about her decision to live life a bit more under the radar. The 23-year-old told the publication, “[A year ago] I had to do the [A Very Murray Christmas] premiere, and I will never do a red carpet again. Why, when people are starving, am I on a carpet that’s red? Because I’m ‘important’? Because I’m ‘famous’? That’s not how I roll. It’s like a skit – it’s like Zoolander.”

Miley went on to confess that she has dealt with a lot of feelings of guilt regarding her privileged life. The “Wrecking Ball” singer explained, “For a long time, I couldn’t sleep because I just felt so guilty. I was covered in rashes because I was so stressed. Even today, I dropped my water on my hike and felt like such an a-hole. There are children being sold into sex slavery; how can I go on a hike right now? So now I try to do as much as I can through Happy Hippie [Foundation].”

In May of 2015, talk show host Sharon Osbourne took a sudden leave of absence from her seat on the panel of CBS’ The Talk. Back then, Sharon’s representative told the press that Sharon was suffering from “extreme exhaustion” and had collapsed from “mental and physical fatigue.” However, on Monday’s all new episode of The Talk, Sharon revealed what actually caused for her to take a 6-week break from the show.

Sharon candidly told viewers, “I had a complete, utter breakdown. I woke up in Cedars-Sinai Hospital and, for probably three days, I knew nothing. I couldn’t think. I couldn’t talk. I could do nothing. My brain just shut down on me.” The 63-year-old then went on to attribute her unexpected health scare to her inability to give herself a break. She explained, “I was doing too much of everything, thinking that I’m Superwoman, I’m so strong. I can handle this. I can handle that – and it just fused my brain.”

Fortunately, Sharon is doing much better these days. The former America’s Got Talent judge claims that things like therapy, yoga, a new medication regimen and meditation have all helped her get through her troubling time. She also confessed to viewers that she has found attending group therapy to be very helpful in her own recovery.

With the latest season of The Talk already underway, here’s hoping Sharon doesn’t encounter any more serious situations that will take her away from starring on the show!

In between premieres of his latest film, “Nocturnal Animals,” in Venice and Toronto, fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford has launched a fall collection at New York’s fashion week and picked up the prestigious Golden Lion award for his film in Venice.

But for Ford, the two realms are kept fastidiously apart. At the film’s Toronto debut, he promised the audience there are no Tom Ford products in “Nocturnal Animals,” as if such placements would be an appalling collision of worlds, an unholy tainting of his purer cinematic self.

“Nocturnal Animals” confirms both the directing talent evident from Ford’s acclaimed debut, “A Single Man,” and his strong desire to make filmmaker perhaps his foremost identity. “I would love to do it every three years for the rest of my life,” he says in his deep, distinctively precise voice. “I’m very serious about it.”

The film, which will be released Nov. 18, stars Amy Adams as a high-end Manhattan gallerist whose vacuous life is interrupted by a manuscript from her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal). Though the tale – a murder thriller set in the rural West – is fictional, it has profound personal meaning to their long-ago relationship.

In an interview shortly after the film’s premiere in Toronto, Ford spoke about the schism between his two personas and why, as he said, “moviemaking is the most fun thing I can think of.”

Question: What does filmmaking give you that fashion doesn’t?

Ford: You will never feel the impact a dress had when whoever walked into a room for the very first time, and they just were so breathtakingly beautiful. Whereas film, you can capture that and it lasts forever. You can watch an old movie from the ’30s and you’re right there with them. You’re feeling with them. You’re crying with them. They’re dead. They’re all gone. But you’re back in that world. And for someone who likes to create, that’s the ultimate design project of all time. For me, if everybody ever needed to know who I am or who I was at a certain moment in my life, you can watch “A Single Man.” I’m George. That’s it.

Question: Does it disappoint you that it’s been seven years since your first film?

Ford: It does. I don’t even know how that happened. Life goes by. When I had “A Single Man,” I just had a men’s business. I then opened a women’s business. The women’s business is treacherous. I opened 100 stores. I launched quite a few different projects. And when I had my son, I said I want to be a very hands-on father. I said I didn’t want to make a movie until he was 3 or 4. The day he turned 3, we started shooting.

Question: While the sleek interiors of Adams’ character’s stylish New York life is surely familiar to you and doesn’t differ greatly from those of “A Single Man,” the Texas thriller half of the film is a departure.

Ford: Very few people see me in that life. My family’s been in Texas for 200 years. If I put on a cowboy hat, I don’t look stupid. Instantly, you see the genetics. I didn’t grow up wearing suits. That’s a world I’m very comfortable in. And I’m torn and split between the two. I’m one of these people who create all this fake, artificial stuff that we all consume. And like Amy’s character, I am attracted and repulsed by it. I’ve had the good fortune to know that it does not bring you happiness. It’s a struggle, really, because I am creating it.

Question: I gather that control is an essential ingredient for you.

Ford: Control’s my favorite word. It’s not an accident my light (from the window) is tipped this way and the light’s coming at me and you’re backlit. It’s actually second nature. I don’t even think about it anymore. Maybe the older I get – I just turned 55 – we’re not in control of anything. We’re just not. That doesn’t mean I don’t keep trying.

Question: Has it been difficult to obtain that in your two films? To have final cut?

Ford: Lipstick pays for that. I have the ability to finance. My first movie, I couldn’t get financing for it. I don’t think anyone really believed I could make a movie. My friend David Geffen said: “Pay for it. There’s no better investment than yourself. Pay for your movie.” I can’t work if I don’t have control. It’s not an egotistical thing. It’s that I’ve learned over time that I can’t give my best or produce the best product. When I hear a lot of voices, it derails me. It confuses me. I will only ever make a movie if I control the underlying rights.

