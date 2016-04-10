Click to read the full story: Melissa McCarthy ‘Bosses’ ‘Batman v Superman’ to second place box office spot

It appears that Melissa McCarthy is on the verge of becoming a female Adam Sandler, and that’s not a great thing for her long term career. After having a hot string of great movie hits, it appears that comic actress is taking some paydays and fans are paying the price for that greediness. Her latest, “The Boss,” just plain sucked but she hit the number one spot at the weekend box office. Naturally, word of mouth will show next week on this, but her past few films haven’t been up to par with her best work, which is similar to the route Adam Sandler took.

Hopefully, this fine actress will take heed, and make a few smarter decision rather than just let her agent line their pockets at her expense.

Step aside, Batman and Superman. Melissa McCarthy is “The Boss” at the box office now.

The actress’ latest comedy narrowly topped “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” at the weekend box office with a $23.5 million debut, according to comScore estimates Sunday. “The Boss” stars McCarthy as an over-the-top business mogul attempting to rebound after being convicted of insider trading.

McCarthy’s win wasn’t a total knockout. The Warner Bros. superhero smackdown starring Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight and Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel nabbed $23.4 million in its third weekend. Despite poor reviews and word of mouth, “Batman v Superman” has earned an estimated $296.7 million to date.

When the final box office figures are released Monday, the DC Comics mash-up could end up overcoming McCarthy’s R-rated Universal comedy.

“It’s incredibly close,” said Paul Dergarabedian, comScore’s senior media analyst. “It’s one of the closest results between first- and second-place films I’ve ever seen. Anything can happen. We’ll know for sure tomorrow.”

Disney’s “Zootopia” landed in third place with $14.4 million. In its sixth weekend, the animated film featuring the voices of Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin has earned a total domestic haul of $296 million.

The weekend’s only other newcomer, STX Entertainment’s first-person action romp “Hardcore Henry,” opened in fifth place with a dismal $5.1 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “The Boss,” $23.5 million.

2. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” $23.4 million.

3. “Zootopia,” $14.4 million.

4. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” $6.4 million.

5. “Hardcore Henry,” $5.1 million.

6. “Miracles From Heaven,” $4.8 million

7. “God’s Not Dead 2,” $4.3 million.

8. “The Divergent Series: Allegiant,” $3.6 million.

9. “10 Cloverfield Lane,” $3 million.

10. “Eye in the Sky,” $2.8 million.

The post Melissa McCarthy ‘Bosses’ ‘Batman v Superman’ to second place box office spot appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner