In May, several of the actors attended the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy, affectionately known as JIB. During his panel, Matt Cohen talked candidly about writing his chapter in my new book, “Family Don’t End With Blood.” Later that weekend, during his solo panel, Jared also spoke very openly and honestly about his experience writing his chapter in the book. They both put their heart and soul into their chapters, which is very clear when you read them. You might want to have tissues ready!

Kim Prior was kind enough to compile several videos from JIB, and put together a beautifully edited video featuring these moments from Matt and Jared.

This cast, seriously. How did we get so lucky?

If you haven’t read Matt and Jared’s (and Jensen’s and Misha’s and everyone else’s…), check it out!

