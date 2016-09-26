Click to read the full story: Marvel feels ‘Captain America: Civil War’ is Oscar worthy

Captain America: Civil War Submitted For Awards Consideration by Marvel

Marvel’s heavy presence in Hollywood has increased so much over the past decade that the comic book studio seems like it’s been a part of cinema ever since its inception. Many of their releases have gone to be some of the highest grossing of their respective years, with the most recent being Captain America: Civil War. The film not only made $1.1 billion worldwide back in May, but it also achieved widespread critical acclaim. It is considered by fans to be one of the studio’s all-time best films, which begs the question of whether or not it’s deserving of something more than just sheer admiration and love. Therefore, why not the film put in the running for a few nice awards?

The film not only made $1.1 billion worldwide back in May, but it also achieved widespread critical acclaim. It is considered by fans to be one of the studio’s all-time best films, which begs the question of whether or not it’s deserving of something more than just sheer admiration and love. Therefore, why not the film put in the running for a few nice awards?

Firstly, it is important to note the wide disparity between the general consensus of Civil War when you compare it to a very similar movie like DC Comics’ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The latter posed many of the same issues for its characters as the former, but the film was still utterly ravaged by critics. That entire dilemma still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. While critics’ opinions aren’t everything, it still doesn’t mean that only because Marvel is what people are comfortable with that DC should be written off. Just keep that it mind. Anyways, onto the issue at hand: the almighty Civil War.

In the past, blockbusters aren’t usually the ones to win big time during awards season. And the years that actually do include them often only end up giving them praise for their technical achievements. No, I haven’t forgotten the Lord of the Rings movies, but that was an anomaly. However, recent films like Gravity and Mad Max: Fury Road have both been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, so it’s not impossible for blockbusters to win the top awards. There is also an increasing number of actually great blockbuster movies hitting the big screen as of late, including ones like Civil War. And Marvel knows it.

According to ComicBook, Marvel has officially submitted Civil War for awards consideration. This is definitely a big move for the genre, so it’s fair to say that we may start to see a change in the coming years for what exactly defines an “awards-friendly” film. But whether or not Civil War truly deserves that level of glory is a topic for another day.

Even if Civil War doesn’t get a Best Picture nomination this year, it will surely be a top contender for awards like Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Visual Effects, Costume, Make-up, and so on. Hopefully, films like Dawn of Justice or the very underrated Suicide Squad will also be on everyone’s minds for those awards—but that’s doubtful. You will have your moment in the sun DC. Or in your terms, the slightly moody sun that also has a little bit of edginess.

Looking past all that, what Marvel has in store for us next seems like the most exciting part of what the studio is currently involved in. November will see the release of the psychedelic Doctor Strange, starring the great Benedict Cumberbatch. It really does look fantastic. So, keep an eye out for that one. Only time will tell if Civil War really is all that, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Captain America: Civil War is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and VOD.

The post Marvel feels ‘Captain America: Civil War’ is Oscar worthy appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Henry Faherty