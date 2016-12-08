Click to read the full story: Madonna goes deep with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

James Corden scored a sweet one for Carpool Karaoke with Madonna who showed him who’s boss even if she’s in the passenger seat. Corden was driving her around New York City and got cut off by a bus, and Madge was quick to let him know not to be a puss which led to a rather funny exchange before he switched the music on to the opening riff of ‘Vogue.”

“Let’s drive up next to the bus. I want to give him what’s what,” Madonna, 58, told the host before calling him a p–sy. “You let people get away with bad behavior, they’re gonna do it again.”

First up came “Vogue,” as the pair began singing and striking poses, including a mile-high leg in the air from the singer. Then she began twerking as “Bitch I’m Madonna” played.

Then things really kicked into high gear as would be expected with Madonna. Easily one of her more interesting and deeper interviews in a while. You can see the whole thing just below.



Madonna opened up about love, life and music in a twerk-filled Carpool Karaoke, revealing to host James Corden she once made out with Michael Jackson.

When Corden expressed surprise at the romantic encounter, the 58-year-old singer replied: “Baby, I’ve been around. Yeah, tongue-in-mouth kissing.”

The British host pushed for more details, asking who initiated the smooch.

Madge admitted she made the first move on the shy King of Pop, but added, “He was a willing accomplice. I did get him to, sort of, loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay. And it did wonders. It worked wonders.”

In between twerking, “Vogueing” and singing her classic hits, the Material Girl also revealed she wanted to be a nun when she was a kid.

“I liked their uniform. It’s kind of perverse. I imagined all sorts of things were going on underneath that big long robe,” the mum-of-four said during the drive around New York City. “You know I’ve been excommunicated (from the Church) like three times.”

During the nearly 14-minute clip, the Queen of Pop belted out songs from her epic catalogue of music, including Express Yourself, Papa Don’t Preach, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, and Bitch I’m Madonna.

Then they discussed whether her children liked her new music, and the Grammy winner admitted that while her four kids “are quite rebellious,” she’s “quite square.” “When I go home, I’m Julie Andrews,” she insisted.

Madonna’s kiss-and-tell carpool came after she voiced despair over Donald Trump’s election victory in a new interview with Billboard magazine.

The election “felt like a combination of the heartbreak and betrayal you feel when someone you love more than anything leaves you, and also a death,” the pop icon said.

The Grammy-winning songstress, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in her bid to become America’s first woman president, said an “insanely high” percentage of female voters backed Mr Trump, who has boasted of his ability to sexually assault women with impunity.

Madonna told the mag: “Women hate women. That’s what I think it is. Women’s nature is not to support other women. It’s really sad. Men protect each other, and women protect their men and children.

“Women turn inward and men are more external. A lot of it has do with jealousy and some sort of tribal inability to accept that one of their kind could lead a nation.”

The singer will be honored by Billboard on Friday as its Woman of the Year at the magazine’s annual Women in Music celebration in New York.

The post Madonna goes deep with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl