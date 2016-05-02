Rachel Miner as Meg

One of the most wonderful things about the SPN Family is that it is, in significant part, a community of women. Fangirls! Over the years, we’ve all wanted Supernatural to include female characters who are as kickass, nuanced and real as the male leads we all know and love. And over the years, the Show has given us some incredible female characters – played by some incredibly talented actresses. There are often calls for more women guests at cons – and one con coming up definitely delivers.

The Ladies of SPN Convention, being held in the Seattle Washington area in two weeks, is a con of ALL SPN women. The actresses who portrayed 12 of the amazing female characters on Supernatural are all coming together for a weekend of meeting fans and interacting on a level that’s not usually possible at a larger con. This con is billed as something different – a chance to have real conversation about the Show we all love, with a lot less hierarchy and a lot more interaction. The actresses are all excited to meet the fandom – so if you’re in the Seattle area, come by the Best Western Alderwood and have some fun! This is a unique chance to really talk to some of the cast who make Supernatural great — and no doubt to hear alot of behind the scenes stories of working with Jared, Jensen and Misha too.

Nicki Aycox (Meg), Rachel Miner (Meg), Katherine Ramdeen (Alex), Emily Perkins (Becky), Brit Sheridan (Kate), Julia Maxwell (Eve), Carrie-Anne Fleming (Karen Singer), Lanette Ware (Raphael), Alyssa Lynch (Fan Fiction Dean), Nina Winkler (Fan Fiction Cas) and Vivien Armour (Fan Fiction Bobby) will all be there to share their experience on Supernatural and to talk fandom and television and pop culture and whatever else is on your mind. Fandom musician Caitlin Obom will also be there to entertain, and I’ll be there to talk fandom and Fangasm (with plenty of copies of our Supernatural books that I’d be thrilled to sign). I’d love to say hi if you can come. And if you can’t make it to the con, the organizers have offered something that makes SO much sense – a livestream package! For just $25, you can listen in on all the conversation and get to know all these wonderful women. I can’t wait to meet them! Come join us, one way or another, on May 13 and 14.

