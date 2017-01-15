Click to read the full story: Los Angeles Rams hope Sean McVay is another Jon Gruden

Los Angeles Rams Hope 30-Year-Old Head Coach Sean McVay is Next Jon Gruden

The Los Angeles Rams have found a successor for Jeff Fisher. The team announced Friday that Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay will become the franchise’s next head coach. The 30-year-old McVay also becomes the youngest coach in NFL history, beating out Lane Kiffin (31), who coached the Oakland Raiders from 2007-2008.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff spoke highly of the new hire at the introduction, assuring fans that McVay’s youth is a non-factor and his maturity and intelligence speak for themselves. Demoff went as far as to compare the rookie head coach to the legendary Jon Gruden.

“There are times when I close my eyes, you hear Jon Gruden,” said Demoff of McVay. “Whether it’s the cadence, whether it’s the hand movement…You saw maturity. There is a difference between youth and maturity; Sean is very mature. All of these coaches are going to go through experiences for the first times as head coaches that will challenge them. It’s their mental makeup and fortitude that will determine their success.”

McVay, whose first NFL gig was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Gruden in 2008 as an assistant wide receivers coach, has been with the Redskins since 2010 in various offensive coaching roles, including OC since 2014. McVay noted that he sees many similarities between Rams QB Jared Goff and Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, who improved drastically under McVay’s leaderships the last few seasons.

Additionally, McVay ignored questions about his age. He stressed that the only thing players want from a coach is help winning.

“We’re dealing with men here,” said McVay. “What we’re trying to do is help them become the best players they can be, and we’re all collectively trying to win games. So what I always tell people is that the way you earn these players respect is ‘do you make them a better football player?’”

The Rams finished 4-12 this season, so things can’t get much worse under the young coach. Plus, with Wade Phillips coming in, I have a lot of faith in the Rams this season. At least Los Angeles might have one good team.

