Also included below are visualizations showing the projected rookie contract values of the first 13 picks (most of you were asking so we’ve delivered), highlighting just how much Tunsil likely lost from his fall. Even if he had been chosen number 7 if the Twitter video and Instagram hacks hadn’t occurred, he could have pulled in just over $20 million, but with his tumble, it took down below $15 million which was a very costly video.

It appears that it was Laremy Tunsil in the video which conveniently appeared just minuted before the 2016 NFL Draft began. On ESPN, Suzy Kolber said she had spoken with Tunsil’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, who thought the offensive tackle’s Twitter account was hacked (duh), and that the video was old, perhaps dating as far back to when he was in high school (who the hell knows?).

Tunsil was chosen Number 13 by the Miami Dolphins. He was expected to be a Top 10 pick, but this video may have had an effect, and as we know, each number downward means a lot less money.

It only takes a minute in today’s world for your future to get destroyed, and Laremy Tunsil is feeling the aftereffects of a video that was posted to his verified Twitter account literally minutes before the 2016 NFL Draft began. The video was just 30 seconds long, but it may cost the offensive linesman a boatload of money, possibly in the millions.

The approximately 30-second video, which showed a person smoking from a mask equipped with a bong, was posted to Tunsil’s verified Twitter account before quickly being deleted. The entire account was deactivated about 30 minutes later but the video added to the perception that Tunsil has off-the-field problems.

While it is unclear if it was Tunsil in the video, or what was actually going on, it appeared to impact the left tackle’s draft stock.

The excruciating wait for Tunsil, considered a potential No. 1 pick in the draft, finally ended when the Miami Dolphins took him with the 13th overall pick. When asked about the video immediately after the Dolphins’ selection, Tunsil didn’t confirm or deny that he was the person in it, only saying that he was blessed to be a part of the NFL and that he was Twitter account was hacked.

His college coach, Mississippi’s Hugh Freeze, was at the draft with Tunsil. He said Tunsil was at the center of some “unfortunate events” and that he was a humble and hard-working young man.

“First of all, I believe in him,” Freeze told ESPN. “… That doesn’t mean mistakes have not happened. … I assure you that’s not who he is.”

Tunsil was considered a potential top overall pick before the Tennessee Titans traded the pick to the Los Angeles Rams, was a three-year starter at Mississippi.

The Titans had a chance to take Tunsil with the eighth overall pick after a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but Tennessee passed on him, selecting Michigan State left tackle Jack Conklin instead.

Tunsil’s agent Jimmy Sexton couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Tunsil sat out the season’s first seven games of his junior season after the NCAA ruled he received improper benefits, including the use of three loaner cars over a six-month period.

His stepfather reportedly filed a lawsuit against him Tuesday related to a confrontation in June, when the men were both charged with domestic violence against each other. Those charges were eventually dismissed.

