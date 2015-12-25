Click to read the full story: Lamar Odom’s Love Ranch Tops Google’s 2015 Search Beating Ronda Rousey & Caitlyn Jenner

In a year that saw Bruce Jenner transform into Caitlyn Jenner and the seemingly invincible UFC star Ronda Rousey get taken out by Holly Holm, that those would have been the biggest Google search terms of the year, but Caitlyn’s son-in-law, Lamar Odom beat them all to the top of the charts. Interestingly, or at least the way controversy goes, he did all this without even trying to. He even beat out his famous wife, Khloe Kardashian, whose entire life and career depends on being the top of Google’s trending topics.

Lamar Odom’s bizarre downfall from a former Los Angeles Lakers star to a lost soul in a Nevada brothel had the world searching Google for answers more than any other topic this year.

A four-day binge in October that culminated in Odom being found unconscious in the Nevada “Love Ranch” placed him atop Google’s list of hottest searches during 2015.

Google’s list is considered to be the definitive look into what’s on people’s minds. That’s because Google processes two out of every three search requests in the world, a position that translates into trillions of inquiries each year.

Odom, 36, also was Google’s most-searched person on its 2015 world rankings, followed in third place by Caitlyn Jenner, who was Odom’s father-in-law before transitioning to life as a woman in 2015.

Google also provided the lists for the top searches in a wide variety of categories, including movies (“Jurassic World”), television (“Big Brother Brazil”) and musical artists (Adele).

Here’s a look at what was on the world’s collective mind this year, based on Google’s annual breakdown of the hottest searches:

Overall topics

1. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom

2. Satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo

3. Mobile game “Agar.io”

4. Movie “Jurassic World”

5. Paris

6. Movie “Furious 7”

7. Video game “Fallout 4”

8. Former mixed marital arts bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey

9. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly 1976 Olympic decathlon champion Bruce Jenner

10. Movie “American Sniper”

Top people

1. Lamar Odom

2. Ronda Rousey, former mixed martial arts bantamweight champion

3. Caitlyn Jenner

4. Singer Adele

5. Actor Charlie Sheen

6. Actress Ruby Rose

7. Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump

8. Singer Sia

9. Actress Dakota Johnson

10. BBC broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson

