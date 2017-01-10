Click to read the full story: ‘La La Land’ continues sweeping nominations with BAFTA’s

Awards season is definitely here, and the one name that keeps coming up again and again is “La La Land,” and the recent BAFTA nominations are keeping the name alive eleven more times.

The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical “La La Land” quick-stepped into an awards-season lead Tuesday, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s prize giving next month.

The nominations add to the musical’s momentum after it won seven prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn “Arrival” and psychological thriller “Nocturnal Animals” have nine nominations each for the U.K prizes, known as BAFTAs. The contenders were announced at the British academy’s London headquarters by actors Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner.

Best-picture nominees are “La La Land”; “Arrival”; welfare-state drama “I, Daniel Blake”; Miami coming-of-age story “Moonlight”; and soul-baring domestic drama “Manchester by the Sea.”

Best-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge”; Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea”; Jake Gyllenhaal for “Nocturnal Animals”; Gosling for “La La Land”; and Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic.”

Best actress contenders are Amy Adams for “Arrival”; Emily Blunt for “The Girl on the Train”; Stone for “La La Land”; Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins”; and Natalie Portman for “Jackie.”

Among supporting actor and actress nominees are Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, both for “Lion”; Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water”; Hugh Grant for “Florence Foster Jenkins”; and Viola Davis for “Fences.”

Best director nominations went to Denis Villeneuve for “Arrival”; Ken Loach for “I, Daniel Blake”; Damien Chazelle for “La La land”; Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea”; and Tom Ford for “Nocturnal Animals.”

Winners of the British trophies will be announced at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

The BAFTAs differ from their U.S. counterpart in having a separate category for best British film. Nominees are “I, Daniel Blake”; raucous road trip “American Honey”; courtroom drama “Denial”; wizarding adventure “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; documentary “Notes on Blindness”; and Iran-set horror film “Under the Shadow.”

BAFTA 2017 Nominations:

BEST FILM

ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien

LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,

Kevin J. Walsh

MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

DENIAL Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: MIKE CAREY (Writer), CAMILLE GATIN (Producer)

The Hard Stop: GEORGE AMPONSAH (Writer/Director/Producer), DIONNE WALKER (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: PETER MIDDLETON (Writer/Director/Producer), JAMES SPINNEY (Writer/Director), JO-JO ELLISON (Producer)

The Pass: JOHN DONNELLY (Writer), BEN A. WILLIAMS (Director)

Under the Shadow: BABAK ANVARI (Writer/Director), EMILY LEO, OLIVER ROSKILL, LUCAN TOH (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DHEEPAN Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

JULIETA Pedro Almodóvar

MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

SON OF SAUL László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

DOCUMENTARY

13th Ava DuVernay

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS Ron Howard

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney

WEINER Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

FINDING DORY Andrew Stanton

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS Travis Knight

MOANA Ron Clements, John Musker

ZOOTROPOLIS Byron Howard, Rich Moore

DIRECTOR

ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan

I, DANIEL BLAKE Paul Laverty

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ARRIVAL Eric Heisserer

HACKSAW RIDGE Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

HIDDEN FIGURES Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

LION Luke Davies

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR

ANDREW GARFIELD Hacksaw Ridge

CASEY AFFLECK Manchester by the Sea

JAKE GYLLENHAAL Nocturnal Animals

RYAN GOSLING La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS Arrival

EMILY BLUNT The Girl on the Train

EMMA STONE La La Land

MERYL STREEP Florence Foster Jenkins

NATALIE PORTMAN Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON Nocturnal Animals

DEV PATEL Lion

HUGH GRANT Florence Foster Jenkins

JEFF BRIDGES Hell or High Water

MAHERSHALA ALI Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HAYLEY SQUIRES I, Daniel Blake

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Manchester by the Sea

NAOMIE HARRIS Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN Lion

VIOLA DAVIS Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ARRIVAL Jóhann Jóhannsson

JACKIE Mica Levi

LA LA LAND Justin Hurwitz

LION Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Abel Korzeniowski

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ARRIVAL Bradford Young

HELL OR HIGH WATER Giles Nuttgens

LA LA LAND Linus Sandgren

LION Greig Fraser

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Seamus McGarvey

EDITING

ARRIVAL Joe Walker

HACKSAW RIDGE John Gilbert

LA LA LAND Tom Cross

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Jennifer Lame

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Joan Sobel

PRODUCTION DESIGN

DOCTOR STRANGE John Bush, Charles Wood

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

HAIL, CAESAR! Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

LA LA LAND Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

COSTUME DESIGN

ALLIED Joanna Johnston

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Colleen Atwood

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS Consolata Boyle

JACKIE Madeline Fontaine

LA LA LAND Mary Zophres

MAKE UP & HAIR

DOCTOR STRANGE Jeremy Woodhead

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

HACKSAW RIDGE Shane Thomas

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Nominees tbc

SOUND

ARRIVAL Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

DEEPWATER HORIZON Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

HACKSAW RIDGE Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

LA LA LAND Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

ARRIVAL Louis Morin

DOCTOR STRANGE Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

THE JUNGLE BOOK Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE ALAN DIMENSION Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A LOVE STORY Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

TOUGH Jennifer Zheng

BRITISH SHORT FILM

CONSUMED Richard John Seymour

HOME Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

MOUTH OF HELL Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

THE PARTY Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

STANDBY Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

LAIA COSTA

LUCAS HEDGES

RUTH NEGGA

TOM HOLLAND

The BAFTA ceremony will be held on the 12th of February and will be hosted by Stephen Fry.

