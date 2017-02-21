Click to read the full story: Kyrie Irving now unsure on ‘earth is flat’ comment

Kyrie Irving Walks Back ‘Earth is Flat’ Comments, Adam Silver Defends Fellow Blue Devil

As if the world needs any more nonsense to mindlessly argue about in 2017, an age-old debate has recently been reopened by a couple of dumbasses: Is the Earth flat or round?

It’s round. Science is clear about that. Somewhere, Aristotle and Galileo are rolling over in their graves. Celebrities, such as Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, adding fuel to the idiotic fire doesn’t help.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” said Irving during a podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat…It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

Of course, the majority of people simply chalked Irving up as an all-brawn-no-brain basketball player, but Kyrie isn’t stupid. He went to Duke University. Sure, he went for basketball, but Duke doesn’t accept brainless sharpshooters. Kyrie, however, appeared to defend his position when pressed by ESPN.

“I think people should do their own research, man,” said Irving. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or they’ll throw it in the water. But I think it’s interesting for people to find out on their own. I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”

I’m still not exactly sure what Kyrie is going for. If he’s doing any sort of research, then it should be obvious that the Earth isn’t flat.

Maybe he did do a little research later, as he seemed to walk back his claims (or at least brush them under the table) during his NBA All-Star Weekend media appearance.

“You know, I know the science,” said Kyrie. “I know everything possible—not everything possible—but the fact that that actually could be real news, that people are actually asking me that: ‘It’s a social phenomenon. What do you think about it? Are you going to try to protect your image?’ I mean, it really doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter. The fact that it’s a conversation? I’m glad that it got people talking like this: ‘Kyrie actually thinks the world is flat.’”

The controversy found its way to NBA commissioner Adam Silver as well.

“Kyrie and I went to the same college; he may have taken some different courses than I did,” said Silver jokingly when asked about the Earth being flat. “In all seriousness, though, as he made clear today, he was trying to be provocative, and I think it was effective. I think it was a larger comment on the so-called ‘fake news’ debate on what’s going on in our society right now, and what’s reported, and it led to an interesting discussion. But, personally, I believe the world is round.”

Well, that’s good. At least Kyrie hasn’t poisoned the rest of the NBA. But when you’re in the public eye, you can’t say stupid stuff like that. Believe it or not, there are actually people out there that will take anything they hear or read seriously. Even if it’s only one person, that’s one too many walking around with some garbage about a flat Earth filling their head. The same applies to all celebrities and especially politicians. LeBron James, nonetheless, came to Irving’s defense.

“Kyrie is my little brother. He’s my All-Star point guard, superstar point guard, and if he decides he wants to say the Earth is flat, so be it,” said James. “He’s an interesting guy, and he believes it.”

Damn, LeBron, you’re not helping!

