Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t keep people waiting for too long, as they publicly announced the name of their son on Monday. Kim was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and announced she gave birth on her website and app.

However, for the days to follow fans were still left to speculate what the it-couple had decided to name their second baby. Yesterday reports claimed that even Kim and Kanye didn’t know what they were going to name him, but had agreed to give him the middle name Robert. Our sources had that one right as we reported.

So, what’s the name you ask?

…Saint Robert West

Funnily enough, many people were speculating that they would go with a biblical name, especially since the baby was supposed to be due on Christmas day. In addition, considering his father Kanye goes by the name Yeezus and has compared himself to God, Saint seems to be a fitting name for the newest member of the family.

It won’t be long now until Kim plasters pictures of Saint all over social media.

On Monday morning, the nominations for the 2015 Grammys were announced. Many of the big names in music were nominated including The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

So while many deserving artists were mentioned, fans right away noticed that one name, in particular, was missing from the list: Adele. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Adele’s latest album 25 has been breaking and setting pretty much every record possible. In addition, 25 sold over 3.38 million copies in its first week, making it the largest single-week album sale since sales have been tracked (beginning in 1991).

Despite Adele’s undeniable talent and success, even she could not manage to get a Grammy nomination this year. However, it is not due to her music; it was because of the timing of her music’s release.

After people began expressing their outrage on social media, the Grammy committee noted a particular part of their set regulations that explained their omission of Adele. The website states, “For the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, albums must be released between Oct. 1 2014 and Sept. 30, 2015.”

Adele fans, posts:

Unfortunately, Adele’s latest music did not hit the airwaves until late October, with her album being released in mid-November. Therefore, she was not able to meet the qualifications for the Grammys this year.

So while Adele may have lost out this year in terms of Grammys, she still has plenty to hold on to from previous years. Adele has already scooped up 10 Grammys, after she won every category she was nominated in for 2012, 2013 and 2014. And with the ways things are going for her, it looks like she will be picking up plenty more awards in the future.

Here are the nominees:

Album of the Year

Alabama Shakes, Sound and Color

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Taylor Swift, 1989

The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Wiz Kahifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Record of the Year

D’Angelo and the Vanguard, “Really Love”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel my Face”

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Florence + The Machine, ” Ship to Wreck”

Maroon 5, “Sugar”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Bad Blood”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern

Bob Dylan, Shadows in the Night

Josh Groban, Stages

Seth MacFarlane, No One Ever Tells You

Barry Manilow (& Various Artists), My Dream Duets

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson, Piece by Piece

Florence + The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

Mark Ronson, Uptown Special

Taylor Swift, 1989

James Taylor, Before This World

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston, :We’re All We Need”

The Chemical Brothers, “Go:

Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Never Catch Me”

Galantis, “Runaway (U & I)”

Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber, “Where Are Ü Now”

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes, “Don’t Wanna Fight”

Florence + The Machine,”What Kind Of Man”

Foo Fighters, “Something From Nothing”

Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”

Wolf Alice, “Moaning Lisa Smile”

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color

Björk, Vulnicura

My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall

Tame Impala, Currents

Wilco, Star Wars

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Internet, Ego Death

Kehlani, You Should Be Here

Lianne La Havas, Blood

Miguel, Wildheart

The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness

Best Rap Album

J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Dr. Dre, Compton

Drake, If Youre Reading This Its Too Late

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint

Best Country Album

Sam Hunt, Montevallo

Little Big Town, Pain Killer

Ashley Monroe, The Blade

Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joey Alexander, My Favorite Things

Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Breathless

Robert Glasper & The Robert Glasper Trio, Covered: Recorded Live at Capitol Studios

Jimmy Greene, Beautiful Life

John Scofield, Past Present

Best Gospel Album

Karen Clark Sheard, Destined to Win (Live)

Dorinda Clark-Cole, Living It

Tasha Cobbs, One Place Live

Israel & Newbreed, Covered: Alive Is Asia [Live] (Deluxe)

Jonathan McReynolds, Life Music: Stage Two

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners

Tobymac, This Is Not a Test

Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán, Terral

Alex Cuba, Healer

Ricky Martin, A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)

Alejandro Sanz, Sirope

Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher’s Daughter

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, The Traveling Kind

Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free

The Mavericks, Mono

Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Caribou, Our Love

The Chemical Brothers, Born in the Echoes

Disclosure, Caracal

Jamie XX, In Colour

Skrillex and Diplo, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Bill Frisell, Guitar in the Space Age!

Wouter Kellerman, Love Language

Marcus Miller, Afrodeezia

Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest, Sylva

Kirk Whalum, The Gospel According to Jazz, Chapter IV

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red, “Identity”

Cirice, “Ghost”

Lamb of God, “512”

Sevendust, “Thank You”

Slipknot, “Custer”

Best Rock Song

Alabama Shakes, “Don’t Wanna Fight”

Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”

James Bay, “Hold Back the River”

Highly Suspect, “Lydia”

Florence + the Machine, “What Kind of Man”

Best Rock Album

James Bay, Chaos and the Calm

Death Cab for Cutie, Kintsugi

Highly Suspect, Mister Asylum

Muse, Drones

Slipknot, .5: The Gray Chapter

Best R&B Performance

Tamar Braxton, “If I Don’t Have You”

Andra Day, “Rise Up”

Hiatus Kaiyote, “Breathing Underwater”

Jeremih feat. J. Cole, “Planes”

The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Faith Evans, “He Is”

Lalah Hathaway, “Little Ghetto Boy”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Let It Burn”

Tyrese, “Shame”

Charlie Wilson, “My Favorite Part of You”

Best R&B Song

Miguel, “Coffee”

The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Let It Burn”

D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “Really Love”

Tyrese, “Shame”

Best R&B Album

Leon Bridges, Coming Home

D’Angelo and the Vanguard, Black Messiah

Andra Day, Cheers to the Fall

Jazmine Sullivan, Reality Show

Charlie Wilson, Forever Charlie

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole, “Apparently”

Drake, “Back to Back”

Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne, “Truffle Butter”

Kanye West feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, “All Day”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend, “One Man Can Change the World”

Common & John Legend, “Glory”

Jidenna feat. Roman GianArthur, “Classic Man”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat, “These Walls”

Nicki Minaj feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown, “Only”

Best Rap Song

Kanye West feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, “All Day”

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Drake, “Energy”

Common & John Legend, “Glory”

Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, “Stay a Little Longer”

Joey + Rory, “If I Needed You”

Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay, “The Driver”

Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Blake Shelton feat. Ashley Monroe, “Lonely Tonight”

Best Country Song

Lee Ann Womack, “Chances Are”

Tim McGraw, “Diamond Rings And Old Barstools”

Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Brandy Clark, “Hold My Hand”

Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”

Best Country Solo Performance

Cam, “Burning House”

Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”

Carrie Underwood, “Little Toy Guns”

Keith Urban, “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16”

Lee Ann Womack, “Chances Are”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson, “Heartbeat Song”

Ellie Goulding, “Love Me Like You Do”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”

The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Empire: Season 1

Fifty Shades of Grey

Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me

Pitch Perfect 2

Selma

The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”

Common & John Legend, “Glory”

Ellie Goulding, “Love Me Like You Do”

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Lady Gaga, “Til It Happens to You”

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Birdman

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky, “LSD”

The Dead Weather, “I Feel Love”

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Bad Blood”

Pharrell Williams, “Freedom”

Best Music Film

Foo Fighters, Sonic Highways

James Brown, Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Nina Simone, What Happened, Miss Simone

Roger Waters, The Wall

Amy Winehouse, Amy

Best New Age Album

Paul Avgerinos, Grace

Madi Das, Bhakti Without Borders

Catherine Duc, Voyager

Peter Kater, Love

Ron Korb, Asia Beauty

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Joey Alexander, “Giant Steps”

Christian McBride, “Cherokee”

Donny McCaslin, “Arbiters of Evolution”

Joshua Redman, “Friend or Foe”

John Scofield, “Past Present”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Karrin Allyson, Many a New Day: Karrin Allyson Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein

Denise Donatelli, Find a Heart

Lorraine Feather, Flirting With Disaster

Jamison Ross, Jamison

Cécile McLorin Salvant, For One to Love

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Gil Evans Project, Lines of Color

Marshall Gilkes & WDR Big Band, Köln

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Cuba: The Conversation Continues

Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Thompson Fields

Patrick Williams, Home Suite Home

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias, Made in Brazil

The Rodriguez Brothers, Impromptu

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Suite Caminos

Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet, Intercambio

Miguel Zenón, Identities Are Changeable

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, “Worth [Live]”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy?”

Travis Greene, “Intentional”

Israel & Newbreed feat. Yolanda Adams, “How Awesome Is Our God [Live]”

Brian Courtney Wilson, “Worth Fighting For [Live]”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Francesca Battistelli, “Holy Spirit”

Crowder, “Lift Your Head Weary Sinner (Chains)”

Matt Maher, “Because He Lives (Amen)”

Third Day feat. All Sons & Daughters, “Soul on Fire”

Tobymac feat. Mr. Talkbox, “Feel It”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners

Tobymac, This Is Not a Test

Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Fairfield Four, Still Rockin’ My Soul

Karen Peck & New River, Pray Now

Point of Grace, Directions Home (Songs We Love, Songs You Know)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Bomba Estereo, Amanecer

La Cuneta Son Machín, Mondongo

Natalia Lafourcade, Hasta La Raíz

Monsieur Periné, Caja De Música

Pitbull, Dale

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Banda El Recodo De Don Cruz Lizarraga, Mi Vicio Mas Grande

La Maquinaria Norteña, Ya Dime Adiós

Los Cojolites, Zapateando

Los Tigres Del Norte, Realidades – Deluxe Edition

Mariachi Los Camperos De Nati Cano, Tradición, Arte Y Pasión

Best Tropical Latin Album

José Alberto “El Canario” & Septeto Santiaguero, Tributo A Los Compadres: No Quiero Llanto

Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra, Son De Panamá

Guaco, Presente Continuo

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, Todo Tiene Su Hora

Victor Manuelle, Que Suenen Los Tambores

Best American Roots Performance

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “And Am I Born to Die”

Buddy Guy, “Born to Play Guitar”

The Milk Carton Kids, “City of Our Lady”

Punch Brothers, “Julep”

Mavis Staples, “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean”

Best American Roots Song

The Mavericks, “All Night Long”

Don Henley & Merle Haggard, “The Cost of Living”

Punch Brothers, “Julep”

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, “The Traveling Kind”

Jason Isbell, “24 Frames”

Best Bluegrass Album

Dale Ann Bradley, Pocket Full of Keys

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Before the Sun Goes Down

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, In Session

Ralph Stanley & Friends, Man of Constant Sorrow

The Steeldrivers, The Muscle Shoals Recordings

Best Blues Album

Cedric Burnside Project, Descendants of Hill Country

Shemekia Copeland, Outskirts of Love

Buddy Guy, Born to Play Guitar

Bettye LaVette, Worthy

John Primer & Various Artists, Muddy Waters 100

Best Folk Album

Norman Blake, Wood, Wire & Words

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn

Patty Griffin, Servant of Love

Glen Hansard, Didn’t He Ramble

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Jon Cleary, Go Go Juice

Natalie Ai Kamauu, La La La La

Keali’i Reichel, Kawaiokalena

The Revelers, Get Ready

Windwalker and The MCW, Generations

Best Reggae Album

Rocky Dawuni, Branches of the Same Tree

Jah Cure, The Cure

Barrington Levy, Acousticalevy

Luciano, Zion Awake

Morgan Heritage, Strictly Roots

Best World Music Album

Gilberto Gil, Gilbertos Samba Ao Vivo

Angelique Kidjo, Sings

Ladysmith Black Mambazo With Ella Spira & The Inala Ensemble, Music From Inala

Anoushka Shankar, Home

Zomba Prison Project, I Have No Everything Here

Best Children’s Album

José-Luis Orozco, ¡Come Bien! Eat Right!

Gustafer Yellowgold, Dark Pie Concerns

Tim Kubart, Home

Lori Henriques, How Great Can This Day Be

Molly Ledford & Billy Kelly, Trees

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Patti Smith, Blood on Snow (Jo Nesbø)

Dick Cavett, Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments, and Assorted Hijinks

Jimmy Carter, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety

Janis Ian & Jean Smart, Patience and Sarah (Isabel Miller)

Amy Poehler (& Various Artists), Yes Please

Best Comedy Album

Lisa Lampanelli, Back to the Drawing Board

Wyatt Cenac, Brooklyn

Jay Mohr, Happy. And A Lot.

Craig Ferguson, Just Being Honest

Louis C.K., Live at Madison Square Garden

Best Musical Theater Album

An American in Paris

Fun Home

Hamilton

The King And I

Something Rotten!

Best Instrumental Composition

Arturo O’Farrill, “The Afro Latin Jazz Suite”

Bob Mintzer, “Civil War”

David Balakrishnan, “Confetti Man”

Rich DeRosa, “Neil”

Marshall Gilkes, “Vesper”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bruno Mars

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Ghost of a Chance

You and the Night and the Music

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Shelly Berg, “Be My Muse”

Patrick Williams, “52nd & Broadway”

Otmaro Ruiz “Garota De Ipanema”

Maria Schneider, “Sue (Or in a Season of Crime)”

Jimmy Greene, “When I Come Home”

Best Recording Package

Alex Trochut, Alagoas, Alagoas

Anita Marisa Boriboon, Snoop Dogg, Bush

Brian Roettinger, Florence + the Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (Deluxe Edition)

Nathanio Strimpopulos, Elvis Presley, My Happiness

Sarah Dodds, Shauna Dodds & Dick Reeves, Asleep at the Wheel, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Of Monsters and Men, Beneath the Skin

Father John Misty, I Love You,

Various Artists, The Rise & Fall Of Paramount Records, Volume Two (1928-32)

The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers (Super Deluxe Edition)

Grateful Dead, 30 Trips Around the Sun

The Decemberists, What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World (Deluxe Box Set)

Best Album Notes

James P. Leary, Folksongs of Another America: Field Recordings From The Upper Midwest, 1937-1946

Jeff Place, Lead Belly: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Joni Mitchell, Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting to Be Danced

Ted Olson, Portrait of an American Singer

Ryan Barna, Songs of the Night: Dance Recordings, 1916-1925

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan and the Band, The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11

Erroll Garner, The Complete Concert by the Sea

Various Artists, Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country 1966–1985

Various Artists, Parchman Farm: Photographs and Field Recordings, 1947–1959

Fannie Lou Hamer, Songs My Mother Taught Me

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

James Taylor, Before This World

Melody Gardot, Currency of Man

The Bird and the Bee, Recreational Love

Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color

Diana Krall, Wallflower

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jeff Bhasker

Dave Cobb

Diplo

Larry Klein

Blake Mills

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

Daniel Hope, “Berlin by Overnight (CFCF Remix)”

JES, Shant, & Clint Maximus, “Hold On (Fatum Remix)”

Galantis, “Runaway (U & I) (Kaskade Remix)”

Odesza feat. Zyra, “Say My Name (RAC Remix)”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk (Dave Audé Remix)”

Best Surround Sound Album

Ingar Heine Bergby & Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Amdahl: Astrognosia & Aesop

Roger Waters, Amused to Death

Øyvind Gimse, Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene,Magnificat

Paavo Järvi & Russian National Orchestra, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7

Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus, Spes

Best Engineered Album, Classical

George Manahan & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, Ask Your Mama

Ludovic Morlot, Augustin Hadelich & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Métaboles; L’Arbre Des Songes; Symphony No. 2, ‘Le Double’

Martin Pearlman, Jennifer Rivera, Fernando Guimarães & Boston Baroque,Monteverdi: Il Ritorno D’Ulisse In Patria

Charles Bruffy, Phoenix Chorale & Kansas City Chorale, Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony, Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, ‘Organ’

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Dan Merceruio

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, “Bruckner: Symphony No. 4”

Seattle Symphony, “Dutilleux: Métaboles; L’Arbre Des Songes; Symphony No. 2, ‘Le Double'”

Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphony No. 10”

The Oregon Symphony, “Spirit of the American Range”

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, “Zhou Long & Chen Yi: Symphony ‘Humen 1839′”

Best Opera Recording

Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, “Janáček: Jenůfa”

Boston Baroque, “Monteverdi: Il Ritorno D’Ulisse in Patria”

Chamber Orchestra of Europe, “Mozart: Die Entführung Aus Dem Serail”

Saito Kinen Orchestra; SKF Matsumoto Chorus & SKF Matsumoto Children’s Chorus, “Ravel: L’Enfant Et Les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade”

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, “Steffani: Niobe, Regina Di Tebe”

Best Choral Performance

Bernard Haitink, “Beethoven: Missa Solemnis”

Harry Christophers, “Monteverdi: Vespers of 1610”

Craig Hella Johnson, “Pablo Neruda – The Poet Sings”

Eric Holtan, “Paulus: Far in the Heavens”

Charles Bruffy, “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Tanja Tetzlaff, Christian Tetzlaff & Lars Vogt, “Brahms: The Piano Trios”

Eighth Blackbird, “Filament”

Nadia Shpachenko & Genevieve Feiwen Lee, “Flaherty: Airdancing for Toy Piano, Piano & Electronics”

Brad Wells & Roomful of Teeth, “Render”

Takács Quartet & Marc-André Hamelin, “Shostakovich: Piano Quintet & String Quartet No. 2”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Augustin Hadelich, “Dutilleux: Violin Concerto, L’Arbre Des Songes”

Joseph Moog, “Grieg & Moszkowski: Piano Concertos”

Kristian Bezuidenhout, “Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vol. 7”

Daniil Trifonov, “Rachmaninov Variations”

Ursula Oppens, “Rzewski: The People United Will Never Be Defeated!”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beethoven: An Die Ferne Geliebte; Haydn: English Songs; Mozart: Masonic Cantata

Joyce & Tony – Live From Wigmore Hall

Nessun Dorma – The Puccini Album

Rouse: Seeing; Kabir Padavali

St. Petersburg

Best Classical Compendium

New Budapest Orpheum Society, As Dreams Fall Apart – The Golden Age Of Jewish Stage And Film Music (1925-1955)

George Manahan, Ask Your Mama

Paul McCreesh, Handel: L’Allegro, Il Penseroso Ed Il Moderato, 1740

Giancarlo Guerrero, Paulus: Three Places of Enlightenment; Veil of Tears & Grand Concerto

Nadia Shpachenko, Woman at the New Piano

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Gerald Barry, Barry: The Importance of Being Earnest

Andrew Norman, Norman: Play

Stephen Paulus, Paulus: Prayers & Remembrances

Joan Tower, Tower: Stroke

Julia Wolfe, Wolfe: Anthracite Fields

