Kim Kardashian’s Son Anointed Saint Robert West & Adele Too Late for Grammys
Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t keep people waiting for too long, as they publicly announced the name of their son on Monday. Kim was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and announced she gave birth on her website and app.
However, for the days to follow fans were still left to speculate what the it-couple had decided to name their second baby. Yesterday reports claimed that even Kim and Kanye didn’t know what they were going to name him, but had agreed to give him the middle name Robert. Our sources had that one right as we reported.
So, what’s the name you ask?
…Saint Robert West
Funnily enough, many people were speculating that they would go with a biblical name, especially since the baby was supposed to be due on Christmas day. In addition, considering his father Kanye goes by the name Yeezus and has compared himself to God, Saint seems to be a fitting name for the newest member of the family.
It won’t be long now until Kim plasters pictures of Saint all over social media.
On Monday morning, the nominations for the 2015 Grammys were announced. Many of the big names in music were nominated including The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.
So while many deserving artists were mentioned, fans right away noticed that one name, in particular, was missing from the list: Adele. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Adele’s latest album 25 has been breaking and setting pretty much every record possible. In addition, 25 sold over 3.38 million copies in its first week, making it the largest single-week album sale since sales have been tracked (beginning in 1991).
Despite Adele’s undeniable talent and success, even she could not manage to get a Grammy nomination this year. However, it is not due to her music; it was because of the timing of her music’s release.
After people began expressing their outrage on social media, the Grammy committee noted a particular part of their set regulations that explained their omission of Adele. The website states, “For the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, albums must be released between Oct. 1 2014 and Sept. 30, 2015.”
Adele fans, posts:
Unfortunately, Adele’s latest music did not hit the airwaves until late October, with her album being released in mid-November. Therefore, she was not able to meet the qualifications for the Grammys this year.
So while Adele may have lost out this year in terms of Grammys, she still has plenty to hold on to from previous years. Adele has already scooped up 10 Grammys, after she won every category she was nominated in for 2012, 2013 and 2014. And with the ways things are going for her, it looks like she will be picking up plenty more awards in the future.
Here’s the full list of 2015 Grammy Nominations:
Album of the Year
Alabama Shakes, Sound and Color
Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Taylor Swift, 1989
The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”
Wiz Kahifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”
Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
Record of the Year
D’Angelo and the Vanguard, “Really Love”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”
Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel my Face”
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Florence + The Machine, ” Ship to Wreck”
Maroon 5, “Sugar”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Bad Blood”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern
Bob Dylan, Shadows in the Night
Josh Groban, Stages
Seth MacFarlane, No One Ever Tells You
Barry Manilow (& Various Artists), My Dream Duets
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson, Piece by Piece
Florence + The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
Mark Ronson, Uptown Special
Taylor Swift, 1989
James Taylor, Before This World
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston, :We’re All We Need”
The Chemical Brothers, “Go:
Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Never Catch Me”
Galantis, “Runaway (U & I)”
Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber, “Where Are Ü Now”
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes, “Don’t Wanna Fight”
Florence + The Machine,”What Kind Of Man”
Foo Fighters, “Something From Nothing”
Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”
Wolf Alice, “Moaning Lisa Smile”
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color
Björk, Vulnicura
My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall
Tame Impala, Currents
Wilco, Star Wars
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Internet, Ego Death
Kehlani, You Should Be Here
Lianne La Havas, Blood
Miguel, Wildheart
The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness
Best Rap Album
J. Cole, 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Dr. Dre, Compton
Drake, If Youre Reading This Its Too Late
Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly
Nicki Minaj, The Pinkprint
Best Country Album
Sam Hunt, Montevallo
Little Big Town, Pain Killer
Ashley Monroe, The Blade
Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joey Alexander, My Favorite Things
Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Breathless
Robert Glasper & The Robert Glasper Trio, Covered: Recorded Live at Capitol Studios
Jimmy Greene, Beautiful Life
John Scofield, Past Present
Best Gospel Album
Karen Clark Sheard, Destined to Win (Live)
Dorinda Clark-Cole, Living It
Tasha Cobbs, One Place Live
Israel & Newbreed, Covered: Alive Is Asia [Live] (Deluxe)
Jonathan McReynolds, Life Music: Stage Two
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners
Tobymac, This Is Not a Test
Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán, Terral
Alex Cuba, Healer
Ricky Martin, A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)
Alejandro Sanz, Sirope
Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher’s Daughter
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, The Traveling Kind
Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free
The Mavericks, Mono
Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Caribou, Our Love
The Chemical Brothers, Born in the Echoes
Disclosure, Caracal
Jamie XX, In Colour
Skrillex and Diplo, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Bill Frisell, Guitar in the Space Age!
Wouter Kellerman, Love Language
Marcus Miller, Afrodeezia
Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest, Sylva
Kirk Whalum, The Gospel According to Jazz, Chapter IV
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red, “Identity”
Cirice, “Ghost”
Lamb of God, “512”
Sevendust, “Thank You”
Slipknot, “Custer”
Best Rock Song
Alabama Shakes, “Don’t Wanna Fight”
Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”
James Bay, “Hold Back the River”
Highly Suspect, “Lydia”
Florence + the Machine, “What Kind of Man”
Best Rock Album
James Bay, Chaos and the Calm
Death Cab for Cutie, Kintsugi
Highly Suspect, Mister Asylum
Muse, Drones
Slipknot, .5: The Gray Chapter
Best R&B Performance
Tamar Braxton, “If I Don’t Have You”
Andra Day, “Rise Up”
Hiatus Kaiyote, “Breathing Underwater”
Jeremih feat. J. Cole, “Planes”
The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Faith Evans, “He Is”
Lalah Hathaway, “Little Ghetto Boy”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Let It Burn”
Tyrese, “Shame”
Charlie Wilson, “My Favorite Part of You”
Best R&B Song
Miguel, “Coffee”
The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Let It Burn”
D’Angelo and The Vanguard, “Really Love”
Tyrese, “Shame”
Best R&B Album
Leon Bridges, Coming Home
D’Angelo and the Vanguard, Black Messiah
Andra Day, Cheers to the Fall
Jazmine Sullivan, Reality Show
Charlie Wilson, Forever Charlie
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole, “Apparently”
Drake, “Back to Back”
Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”
Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne, “Truffle Butter”
Kanye West feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, “All Day”
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Big Sean feat. Kanye West & John Legend, “One Man Can Change the World”
Common & John Legend, “Glory”
Jidenna feat. Roman GianArthur, “Classic Man”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat, “These Walls”
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown, “Only”
Best Rap Song
Kanye West feat. Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney, “All Day”
Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
Drake, “Energy”
Common & John Legend, “Glory”
Fetty Wap, “Trap Queen”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne, “Stay a Little Longer”
Joey + Rory, “If I Needed You”
Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay, “The Driver”
Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”
Blake Shelton feat. Ashley Monroe, “Lonely Tonight”
Best Country Song
Lee Ann Womack, “Chances Are”
Tim McGraw, “Diamond Rings And Old Barstools”
Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”
Brandy Clark, “Hold My Hand”
Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”
Best Country Solo Performance
Cam, “Burning House”
Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”
Carrie Underwood, “Little Toy Guns”
Keith Urban, “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16”
Lee Ann Womack, “Chances Are”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson, “Heartbeat Song”
Ellie Goulding, “Love Me Like You Do”
Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”
Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Empire: Season 1
Fifty Shades of Grey
Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me
Pitch Perfect 2
Selma
The Weeknd, “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)”
Common & John Legend, “Glory”
Ellie Goulding, “Love Me Like You Do”
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”
Lady Gaga, “Til It Happens to You”
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Birdman
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky, “LSD”
The Dead Weather, “I Feel Love”
Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Bad Blood”
Pharrell Williams, “Freedom”
Best Music Film
Foo Fighters, Sonic Highways
James Brown, Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Nina Simone, What Happened, Miss Simone
Roger Waters, The Wall
Amy Winehouse, Amy
Best New Age Album
Paul Avgerinos, Grace
Madi Das, Bhakti Without Borders
Catherine Duc, Voyager
Peter Kater, Love
Ron Korb, Asia Beauty
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Joey Alexander, “Giant Steps”
Christian McBride, “Cherokee”
Donny McCaslin, “Arbiters of Evolution”
Joshua Redman, “Friend or Foe”
John Scofield, “Past Present”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Karrin Allyson, Many a New Day: Karrin Allyson Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein
Denise Donatelli, Find a Heart
Lorraine Feather, Flirting With Disaster
Jamison Ross, Jamison
Cécile McLorin Salvant, For One to Love
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Gil Evans Project, Lines of Color
Marshall Gilkes & WDR Big Band, Köln
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Cuba: The Conversation Continues
Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Thompson Fields
Patrick Williams, Home Suite Home
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias, Made in Brazil
The Rodriguez Brothers, Impromptu
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Suite Caminos
Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet, Intercambio
Miguel Zenón, Identities Are Changeable
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, “Worth [Live]”
Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy?”
Travis Greene, “Intentional”
Israel & Newbreed feat. Yolanda Adams, “How Awesome Is Our God [Live]”
Brian Courtney Wilson, “Worth Fighting For [Live]”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Francesca Battistelli, “Holy Spirit”
Crowder, “Lift Your Head Weary Sinner (Chains)”
Matt Maher, “Because He Lives (Amen)”
Third Day feat. All Sons & Daughters, “Soul on Fire”
Tobymac feat. Mr. Talkbox, “Feel It”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jason Crabb, Whatever the Road
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Matt Maher, Saints and Sinners
Tobymac, This Is Not a Test
Chris Tomlin, Love Ran Red
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Fairfield Four, Still Rockin’ My Soul
Karen Peck & New River, Pray Now
Point of Grace, Directions Home (Songs We Love, Songs You Know)
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Bomba Estereo, Amanecer
La Cuneta Son Machín, Mondongo
Natalia Lafourcade, Hasta La Raíz
Monsieur Periné, Caja De Música
Pitbull, Dale
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Banda El Recodo De Don Cruz Lizarraga, Mi Vicio Mas Grande
La Maquinaria Norteña, Ya Dime Adiós
Los Cojolites, Zapateando
Los Tigres Del Norte, Realidades – Deluxe Edition
Mariachi Los Camperos De Nati Cano, Tradición, Arte Y Pasión
Best Tropical Latin Album
José Alberto “El Canario” & Septeto Santiaguero, Tributo A Los Compadres: No Quiero Llanto
Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra, Son De Panamá
Guaco, Presente Continuo
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, Todo Tiene Su Hora
Victor Manuelle, Que Suenen Los Tambores
Best American Roots Performance
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “And Am I Born to Die”
Buddy Guy, “Born to Play Guitar”
The Milk Carton Kids, “City of Our Lady”
Punch Brothers, “Julep”
Mavis Staples, “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean”
Best American Roots Song
The Mavericks, “All Night Long”
Don Henley & Merle Haggard, “The Cost of Living”
Punch Brothers, “Julep”
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, “The Traveling Kind”
Jason Isbell, “24 Frames”
Best Bluegrass Album
Dale Ann Bradley, Pocket Full of Keys
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Before the Sun Goes Down
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, In Session
Ralph Stanley & Friends, Man of Constant Sorrow
The Steeldrivers, The Muscle Shoals Recordings
Best Blues Album
Cedric Burnside Project, Descendants of Hill Country
Shemekia Copeland, Outskirts of Love
Buddy Guy, Born to Play Guitar
Bettye LaVette, Worthy
John Primer & Various Artists, Muddy Waters 100
Best Folk Album
Norman Blake, Wood, Wire & Words
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn
Patty Griffin, Servant of Love
Glen Hansard, Didn’t He Ramble
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Jon Cleary, Go Go Juice
Natalie Ai Kamauu, La La La La
Keali’i Reichel, Kawaiokalena
The Revelers, Get Ready
Windwalker and The MCW, Generations
Best Reggae Album
Rocky Dawuni, Branches of the Same Tree
Jah Cure, The Cure
Barrington Levy, Acousticalevy
Luciano, Zion Awake
Morgan Heritage, Strictly Roots
Best World Music Album
Gilberto Gil, Gilbertos Samba Ao Vivo
Angelique Kidjo, Sings
Ladysmith Black Mambazo With Ella Spira & The Inala Ensemble, Music From Inala
Anoushka Shankar, Home
Zomba Prison Project, I Have No Everything Here
Best Children’s Album
José-Luis Orozco, ¡Come Bien! Eat Right!
Gustafer Yellowgold, Dark Pie Concerns
Tim Kubart, Home
Lori Henriques, How Great Can This Day Be
Molly Ledford & Billy Kelly, Trees
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Patti Smith, Blood on Snow (Jo Nesbø)
Dick Cavett, Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments, and Assorted Hijinks
Jimmy Carter, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety
Janis Ian & Jean Smart, Patience and Sarah (Isabel Miller)
Amy Poehler (& Various Artists), Yes Please
Best Comedy Album
Lisa Lampanelli, Back to the Drawing Board
Wyatt Cenac, Brooklyn
Jay Mohr, Happy. And A Lot.
Craig Ferguson, Just Being Honest
Louis C.K., Live at Madison Square Garden
Best Musical Theater Album
An American in Paris
Fun Home
Hamilton
The King And I
Something Rotten!
Best Instrumental Composition
Arturo O’Farrill, “The Afro Latin Jazz Suite”
Bob Mintzer, “Civil War”
David Balakrishnan, “Confetti Man”
Rich DeRosa, “Neil”
Marshall Gilkes, “Vesper”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bruno Mars
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Do You Hear What I Hear?
Ghost of a Chance
You and the Night and the Music
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Shelly Berg, “Be My Muse”
Patrick Williams, “52nd & Broadway”
Otmaro Ruiz “Garota De Ipanema”
Maria Schneider, “Sue (Or in a Season of Crime)”
Jimmy Greene, “When I Come Home”
Best Recording Package
Alex Trochut, Alagoas, Alagoas
Anita Marisa Boriboon, Snoop Dogg, Bush
Brian Roettinger, Florence + the Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (Deluxe Edition)
Nathanio Strimpopulos, Elvis Presley, My Happiness
Sarah Dodds, Shauna Dodds & Dick Reeves, Asleep at the Wheel, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Of Monsters and Men, Beneath the Skin
Father John Misty, I Love You,
Various Artists, The Rise & Fall Of Paramount Records, Volume Two (1928-32)
The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers (Super Deluxe Edition)
Grateful Dead, 30 Trips Around the Sun
The Decemberists, What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World (Deluxe Box Set)
Best Album Notes
James P. Leary, Folksongs of Another America: Field Recordings From The Upper Midwest, 1937-1946
Jeff Place, Lead Belly: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Joni Mitchell, Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting to Be Danced
Ted Olson, Portrait of an American Singer
Ryan Barna, Songs of the Night: Dance Recordings, 1916-1925
Best Historical Album
Bob Dylan and the Band, The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11
Erroll Garner, The Complete Concert by the Sea
Various Artists, Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country 1966–1985
Various Artists, Parchman Farm: Photographs and Field Recordings, 1947–1959
Fannie Lou Hamer, Songs My Mother Taught Me
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
James Taylor, Before This World
Melody Gardot, Currency of Man
The Bird and the Bee, Recreational Love
Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color
Diana Krall, Wallflower
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jeff Bhasker
Dave Cobb
Diplo
Larry Klein
Blake Mills
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Daniel Hope, “Berlin by Overnight (CFCF Remix)”
JES, Shant, & Clint Maximus, “Hold On (Fatum Remix)”
Galantis, “Runaway (U & I) (Kaskade Remix)”
Odesza feat. Zyra, “Say My Name (RAC Remix)”
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk (Dave Audé Remix)”
Best Surround Sound Album
Ingar Heine Bergby & Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Amdahl: Astrognosia & Aesop
Roger Waters, Amused to Death
Øyvind Gimse, Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene,Magnificat
Paavo Järvi & Russian National Orchestra, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7
Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus, Spes
Best Engineered Album, Classical
George Manahan & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, Ask Your Mama
Ludovic Morlot, Augustin Hadelich & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Métaboles; L’Arbre Des Songes; Symphony No. 2, ‘Le Double’
Martin Pearlman, Jennifer Rivera, Fernando Guimarães & Boston Baroque,Monteverdi: Il Ritorno D’Ulisse In Patria
Charles Bruffy, Phoenix Chorale & Kansas City Chorale, Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony, Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3, ‘Organ’
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Dan Merceruio
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, “Bruckner: Symphony No. 4”
Seattle Symphony, “Dutilleux: Métaboles; L’Arbre Des Songes; Symphony No. 2, ‘Le Double'”
Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphony No. 10”
The Oregon Symphony, “Spirit of the American Range”
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, “Zhou Long & Chen Yi: Symphony ‘Humen 1839′”
Best Opera Recording
Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, “Janáček: Jenůfa”
Boston Baroque, “Monteverdi: Il Ritorno D’Ulisse in Patria”
Chamber Orchestra of Europe, “Mozart: Die Entführung Aus Dem Serail”
Saito Kinen Orchestra; SKF Matsumoto Chorus & SKF Matsumoto Children’s Chorus, “Ravel: L’Enfant Et Les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade”
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra, “Steffani: Niobe, Regina Di Tebe”
Best Choral Performance
Bernard Haitink, “Beethoven: Missa Solemnis”
Harry Christophers, “Monteverdi: Vespers of 1610”
Craig Hella Johnson, “Pablo Neruda – The Poet Sings”
Eric Holtan, “Paulus: Far in the Heavens”
Charles Bruffy, “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Tanja Tetzlaff, Christian Tetzlaff & Lars Vogt, “Brahms: The Piano Trios”
Eighth Blackbird, “Filament”
Nadia Shpachenko & Genevieve Feiwen Lee, “Flaherty: Airdancing for Toy Piano, Piano & Electronics”
Brad Wells & Roomful of Teeth, “Render”
Takács Quartet & Marc-André Hamelin, “Shostakovich: Piano Quintet & String Quartet No. 2”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Augustin Hadelich, “Dutilleux: Violin Concerto, L’Arbre Des Songes”
Joseph Moog, “Grieg & Moszkowski: Piano Concertos”
Kristian Bezuidenhout, “Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vol. 7”
Daniil Trifonov, “Rachmaninov Variations”
Ursula Oppens, “Rzewski: The People United Will Never Be Defeated!”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Beethoven: An Die Ferne Geliebte; Haydn: English Songs; Mozart: Masonic Cantata
Joyce & Tony – Live From Wigmore Hall
Nessun Dorma – The Puccini Album
Rouse: Seeing; Kabir Padavali
St. Petersburg
Best Classical Compendium
New Budapest Orpheum Society, As Dreams Fall Apart – The Golden Age Of Jewish Stage And Film Music (1925-1955)
George Manahan, Ask Your Mama
Paul McCreesh, Handel: L’Allegro, Il Penseroso Ed Il Moderato, 1740
Giancarlo Guerrero, Paulus: Three Places of Enlightenment; Veil of Tears & Grand Concerto
Nadia Shpachenko, Woman at the New Piano
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Gerald Barry, Barry: The Importance of Being Earnest
Andrew Norman, Norman: Play
Stephen Paulus, Paulus: Prayers & Remembrances
Joan Tower, Tower: Stroke
Julia Wolfe, Wolfe: Anthracite Fields
