Click to read the full story: Kim Kardashian admits to oversharing plus Caitlyn Jenner making Kris Jenner nervous

Promptly after the whole robbery incident went down in Paris involving reality star Kim Kardashian, people began noting the dangers of excessive social media use. Prior to the robbery, Kim was known for her frequent – nearly constant – social media posts. Almost every hour, Kim would post something on one of her many social media pages, such as Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

In the teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim opens up about how she thinks her former social media habits may have led to the scary Paris robbery that occurred in October 2016. In the short clip, a notably emotional Kim is seen discussing the terrifying ordeal with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney. During their chat, Kim admits that she had been basically documenting her whole Paris trip on her Snapchat, which likely helped the robbers plan out their break-in. The 36-year-old also reflected back on her stay in Paris, noting that she had actually told her entire fan base (via Snapchat) that she “was home and that everyone [else she was with] was going out.”

While talking with her 2 sisters, Kim is heard saying, “What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip…I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out…So I think they new [our body guard] Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.“

Post-robbery, Kim has made some changes to the way she uses social media. While she continues to have a strong presence on many of her online platforms, she has definitely taken a step back from sharing everything with her followers.

While the robbery was undoubtedly a terrifying and undeserving event, hopefully other celebrities are able to learn from Kim’s experience (and just how dangerous social media can be).

In other semi-Kardashian news, former Keeping Up star Caitlyn Jenner is gearing up for the release of her tell-all memoir. In the book, which is titled The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn shares stories and details about her life – going from a male US Olympian to a female transgender reality star.

With the impending release of The Secrets of My Life, insiders are telling various media outlets that fans can expect some pretty in-depth secrets from Caitlyn’s unique life journey. According to one source, Caitlyn discusses her marriage with Kris Jenner in the book and even accuses Kris of previously disapproving of her female identity. The insider went on to tell the press that Caitlyn felt Kris “made her suppress her true self” and even “pushed her into the closet” during their marriage.

The palpable tension and underlying issues between Caitlyn and her ex Kris Jenner were very evident on both I Am Cait and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, after attempting to hash things out (on multiple occasions), it seemed as though Kris and Caitlyn agreed to let bygones be bygones, mainly for the sake of their 2 daughters, Kylie and Kendall. Nonetheless, if the speculative contents of Caitlyn’s soon-to-be-released book end up being [even somewhat] accurate, it is safe to say that Caitlyn and Kris’s relationship will once again be on very shaky ground.

RuPaul is a newlywed.

The host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced Wednesday that he married his longtime boyfriend earlier this year.

The 56-year-old entertainer said he and Georges LeBar tied the knot on their 23rd anniversary in January.

RuPaul revealed their recent nuptials during an appearance on TV’s “Hollywood Today Live.” He said he and LeBar met “on the dance floor at the Limelight” in 1994.

RuPaul said LeBar owns a farm in Wyoming and “doesn’t care about show business at all.”

Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is writing a memoir that will focus on the couple’s three children.

“Raising Trump” will be published Sept. 12, Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday. According to Gallery, Ivana Trump is writing a story of “motherhood, strength and resilience” and also will reflect on her “childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman.”

“As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight – but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive,” the statement reads.

Donald and Ivana Trump divorced in 1992 amid revelations that Donald Trump had been having an affair with Marla Maples, who became his second wife. (They divorced in 1999 and six years later Donald Trump married Melania Knauss.) Gallery is calling the book “non-political,” and it’s also unlikely to be critical of the president, whose candidacy Ivana Trump supported. Her divorce from him included a nondisclosure agreement, and her children with him – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – are close to their father and are contributing memories to the book.

The three younger Trumps said in a statement that they were “excited” about “Raising Trump” and called Ivana an “amazing mom, teacher and inspiration to all of us.” Ivana Trump said in a statement that “Raising Trump” was in part a response to compliments she receives about her children.

“I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in ‘Raising Trump,’ along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter,'” she said.

Ivana Trump has written books before, including “The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again” and the novel “For Love Alone,” which led to a legal battle with her ex-husband. In 1992, Donald Trump sued Ivana for $25 million, claiming the novel was based on their marriage and violated the nondisclosure portion of the divorce decree. Ivana Trump countersued over other parts of the divorce agreement and, in 1993, the two settled their differences.

Gallery is part of Simon & Schuster, which under its Threshold Editions imprint published Donald Trump’s campaign book “Crippled America,” released in paperback as “Great Again.”

You can be sure there won’t be any salacious parts in this book as Ivana redacted her long ago claim that Donald Trump raped her during their tumultuous divorce.

MSNBC’s big “Trump tax return” scoop has caused friction between the cable news network and parent NBC, according to insiders.

“[MSNBC] announced it on Twitter, and [NBC] found out when [the general public] did,” said a source.

“[MSNBC president] Phil Griffin was trying to undermine [NBC News president] Noah Oppenheim. There was never a conversation. They overplayed their hand in a huge way.”

Host Rachel Maddow teased the story on Twitter, then withheld the story till later in her program, revealing in a big ­anticlimax that Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005. “It’s their cable network, but it’s still NBC News. [NBC] did not appreciate being kept in the dark . . . To hype such a big story and not really deliver is a bit embarrassing. Airing a story you’ve hyped 20 minutes into your broadcast makes it a lot less of a ‘breaking news’ story.”

A rep for NBC insisted there’s no tension between the execs. “They’ve been friends for 20 years — ever since Phil hired Noah straight out of college to work on ‘Hardball.’ They’re supertight.”

A new war of words has broken out over Leah Remini‘s show, “Scientology and the Aftermath” after A&E renewed it for a second season on Wednesday.

Remini — the “King of Queens” TV star who broke from the religion about four years ago — said in a statement of her show being picked up, “It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere.” She added, “The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others.”

A&E’s prepping an Emmy campaign for the series’ first season, which has been pulling in solid ratings with an average of three million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But a rep for Scientology responded on Wednesday by alleging Remini’s “teamed with A&E to shamelessly turn religious hate into a commodity by treating it as entertainment” and accused the network of “compensating Remini’s sources” for the show.

“Real transparency would be for A&E to detail all forms of compensation made to sources spreading religious hate and bigotry on Leah Remini’s show,” a Scientology rep said in a statement to media outlets. “When the network cancelled ‘Generation KKK,’ the network claimed that paying sources violated company policies. Yet at the same time it was hypocritically compensating Remini’s sources with money and significant in-kind payments. A&E can’t have it both [ways].”

Last year, A&E canceled a series on KKK members before it aired, saying it learned that producers paid some participants. TMZ reported in December that a lawyer for Scientology wrote A&E alleging a double standard by canceling “Generation KKK” while keeping Remini’s on the air.

But Variety reported an unnamed TV source saying of the situation, “We’re talking about payments made to hate group members versus payment to Leah, the [executive producer] of the show” and “It’s apples and oranges.”

The religion’s rep further alleged to media outlets, “A&E has a duty to conduct a thorough investigation into the extent to which Leah Remini’s show violates its own internal policies,” and, “The Church has repeatedly asked A&E to investigate the production of the Remini series and financial payments, especially in the wake of numerous violent threats generated against the Church, its leaders and parishioners coinciding with the airing of the series. Those hate crimes include death threats and acts of vandalism, many of which have been and are now the subject of law enforcement investigations.”

The church — which has created an entire Web site dedicated to Remini’s show, leahreminiaftermath.com — alleges that one person paid for the show is former member Mike Rinder.

An A&E rep declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the first season of Remini’s show has already sparked controversy. The LAPD is investigating actor Danny Masterson after three women — reportedly inspired by Remini — came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against the “The ’70s Show” star. Masterson has vigorously denied the allegations, and his rep turned the finger back on Remini for instigating them.

As the “blizzard” raged in New York on Tuesday morning, “T2 Trainspotting” star Ewan McGregor still showed up to his press day — but found no reporters there.

The actor Instagrammed an empty hotel hallway, saying, “Where are the press though?”

On Seth Meyers’ show, the Scottish actor commented on the weather, “It’s more of a sort of rainy day in Glasgow.”

He shoots “Fargo” in Canada, saying, “This is a walk in the park compared to what it’s like in Calgary.”

Thankfully, plenty of people, including Helena Christensen, director Danny Boyle, Rosario Dawson, Gina Gershon and Lucy Liu, showed up to a Cinema Society screening later that night, and McGregor also took questions on Twitter, telling one fan who asked about drugs, “I got clean and sober when I was not that young of a person, 29 . . . It’s changed my life for the better for sure.”

Tori Spelling’s husband will avoid the slammer for now.

Dean McDermott was held in contempt of court last week over unpaid child support — but the judge allowed him and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace to make a deal that would spare him jail time.

Per an arrangement they hashed out in a courthouse waiting area, McDermott coughed up a $2,500 installment of the cash. The next payment is due April 1.

As previously reported, Eustace — who shares a son, Jack, with McDermott — will not hesitate to re-file paperwork that could land her ex in jail if he breaks the terms of their current arrangement.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to define #relationshipgoals — even during tough times.

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through,” Legend, 38, told People magazine about Teigen’s battle with postpartum depression. “I feel like that’s the least I could do,” he said.

Teigen, 31, revealed her struggles since having the couple’s first child, daughter Luna Simone, to Glamour magazine.

“I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that.” he said.

And in her essay, the Sports Illustrated model described just how supportive Legend was.

“John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row,” she wrote. He was also present for her diagnosis during a physical.

The “La La Land” musician also had some advice for other couples facing postpartum depression.

“[As a man] you don’t know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help,” he said.

While the Fifty Shades franchise has somehow managed to make fans out of thousands – if not, millions – of people around the world, there is one particular star who has avoided watching the racy movies altogether.

In a new interview with fashion publication Elle, actor Charlie Hunnam spoke candidly about his opinion on the whole Fifty Shades frenzy. As you may recall, the Sons of Anarchy star was initially casted as Christian Grey, the male lead in the Fifty Shades franchise. However, he later dropped out of the role and was replaced by the franchise’s current star, actor Jamie Dornan.

In his interview with Elle, Charlie admitted that he has not seen Fifty Shades of Grey, mainly because of his “traumatic experience” during casting. Charlie explained, “I developed a friendship with [director Sam Taylor-Johnson], but [the casting for the movie] was a somewhat traumatic experience for me. I didn’t want to open that wound.” While the actor did not offer any further details about what led him to drop out of the role of Christian Grey, previous reports claim that he was not comfortable with some of the film’s controversial and explicit intimate scenes.

Later on in his Elle interview, Charlie also confessed to being “profoundly germophobic,” which inevitably didn’t mesh well with what his former Fifty Shades of Grey role entailed.

On Tuesday, Batman star Ben Affleck posted a candid message to his fans via his Facebook page.

Over the years, Ben has had several notable incidents involving evident substance abuse issues. However, he has continuously (for the most part) abstained from talking publicly about his substance-related issues. Subsequently, Ben’s post to his Facebook page on Tuesday caught followers by surprise, as he bravely confessed to having just completed a stint in rehab.

In the post, Ben told his fans, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

With Ben referring to his [possibly, ex] wife Jennifer Garner as a “co-parent,” it is unclear whether or not the 2 stars have reconciled (romantically). Back in June 2015, the duo announced that they were getting a divorce after over 10 years of marriage. However, just recently, media outlets reported that the couple retracted their divorce filing. One source told Hollywood Life, “Ben and Jennifer still have an undeniable chemistry, even after all these years. And that is part of the reason, along with their love for their children, why they are struggling with their divorce.”

Nonetheless, it is good to see Ben getting the help he needs and hopefully this is the beginning of a fresh, new chapter for both him and his family.

While we are less than 3 months into 2017, singer Ed Sheeran has already made his mark on the year. After stepping away from the spotlight for just over a year, Ed recently made his triumphant return with the release of his latest album ÷ (Divide).

On Sunday, music publication Billboard revealed that Ed’s album has set a new record for 2017. Specifically, Divide debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with the biggest album debut of 2017 so far.

Evidently a big milestone for the UK-born crooner, many of his close famous friends took to social media to congratulate him on the accomplishment. Ed’s friend, and well-known DJ, Calvin Harris took to his Twitter page to playfully call out the singer for knocking him out of the top spot in the UK. Calvin posted on his page, “Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK. Congrats Ed, but also f*** you I love you but also f*** you.”

Calvin Harris, Twitter post:

Impressively, 9 of Ed’s songs off of his new album made the Top 10 on the UK Official Singles chart – including his hit tracks “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” Prior to the release of Divide, Calvin had held the record for most UK Top 10s from 1 album with his album 18 Months (which featured hit tracks like “Feel So Close,” “We Found Love”, and “I Need Your Love”).

Fortunately, Ed still has a bit of time to soak in all of the accolades and records Divide is currently receiving, as he is not set to start his North American tour until June 29.

Mere days after news of their blossoming romanced surfaced, superstar songstress Jennifer Lopez and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez are already taking things to a whole new level – or, at least, a whole new place.

Last Friday, the new couple was spotted relaxing at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, which is an exclusive owners-only resort, in the Bahamas. According to news outlet Page Six, Jennifer and Alex flew by private jet to the exclusive venue. Shortly after they touched down, Jennifer and Alex hopped on a speedboat and made their way to their weekend accommodations. Onlookers were able to get photos of the 2 lovebirds, snuggling up in the boat as they made their way to their final destination. While it has not been confirmed, insiders claim that the duo is planning to spend their time in the Bahamas at a friend’s private estate.

While the public has only known about J-Rod (Jennifer and Alex’s couple name) for a couple of days, many outlets are reporting that they have been casually seeing each other for a few weeks now. It appears that both stars made quite the effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight, which was evidently successful. In addition, most fans and media outlets were too fixated on Jennifer’s short-lived fling with rapper Drake to realize that she had moved on to another beau.

Nonetheless, with the news of their romance now public, jetting off to a private estate in the Bahamas was probably the only way for J-Rod to get some much-needed privacy.

The SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival kicked off on Friday, March 10th. At this annual event, fans and stars come together to present and celebrate interactive media. While the 2017 Festival is still underway, guests at the event have already revealed some very exciting news about what is to come in music, movies and TV.

On Sunday, the show runners of the HBO hit action-drama Game of Thrones, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, told fans that they could expect to see a very familiar face in the show’s 7th season. They went on to reveal that UK-born singer Ed Sheeran did a guest spot in the upcoming season. The show runners told the SXSW audience and press, “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it.”

While you would think there would be no downsides to being invited to do a guest spot on a show like Game of Thrones, David and Dan told the crowd that it is sometimes an overwhelming experience for those coming from a non-acting background. Dan elaborated, “A lot of [music artists] say they would like to [be on the show], and then we tell them [shooting a scene] is so boring. You’re gonna hate this – you’re going to be sitting around 3 days for 12 hours a day.” Nonetheless, the HBO team was successful in convincing Ed to schedule some GOT set time into his super busy schedule.

Game of Thrones season 7 is set to premiere later this year – keep an eye out for Ed!

A few weeks back, TV personality Nick Cannon shocked fans when he announced he would no longer be hosting the hit reality competition America’s Got Talent. Nick’s sudden decision to end his hosting stint on AGT came after he was accused of breaching his contract with NBC when he made a joke about the network during one of his stand-up comedy shows. In a lengthy letter posted to his Facebook page, Nick explained, “I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke.”

Fortunately, NBC has found a celebrity to replace Nick, who had been hosting the series for 8 consecutive seasons. On Sunday, supermodel and business mogul Tyra Banks announced that she would be hosting the upcoming season of AGT. On her Twitter page, Tyra posted, “Surprise! Ty Ty is the new host of #AGT…”

Tyra Banks, Twitter post:

With Tyra now on board, the cast now includes: Tyra Banks, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel.

The post Kim Kardashian admits to oversharing plus Caitlyn Jenner making Kris Jenner nervous appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay