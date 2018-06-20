Click to read the full story: ‘Killing Eve’ tops Critics Awards nominations with ‘The Americans,’ ‘Atlanta’

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is weird, thrilling and engrossing which has led to it topping the 2018 Critics Association Award nominations with five while FX took the most for its shows. Stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were recognized for individual achievement while the show was recognized for outstanding new program, achievement in drama and the big one; prestigious program of the year.

“The Americans” gave FX more nominations for the final season with four and “Atlanta” received three.

“The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV,” said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president. “My sincerest apologies for that pun. It’s an exciting time for television, and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We’ve recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on Aug. 4.”

It’s great to see “RuPaul’s Drag Race” get another nomination this year. I could never figure out why Logo never went HD (and anyone knows a drag queen deserves to be seen in HD) with this show, but their marketing department truly sucked as it took moving to VH1 for this show to finally get the recognition it deserves. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been on for ten years, and it has literally changed lives.

Complete List of 2018 Critics Association Awards Nominations:

Nominations by network

FX – 10

Netflix – 9

NBC – 7

BBC America – 6

HBO – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 4

Hulu – 3

Amazon – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 3

Starz – 2

Showtime – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3

VH1 – 1

Lifetime – 1

MSNBC – 1

CNN – 1

The CW – 1

TBS – 1

Nominations by program (more than one)

Killing Eve, BBC America – 5

The Americans, FX – 4

Atlanta, FX – 3

The Good Place, NBC – 3

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – 3

Barry, HBO – 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon – 3

This Is Us, NBC – 2

GLOW, Netflix – 2

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – 2

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America

Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX

Keri Russell, The Americans, FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)

Bill Hader, Barry, HBO

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1 (It took moving this show to VH1 for it to finally begin getting award nominations!)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO

Sofia the First, Disney Junior

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

Outstanding New Program

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

Program of the Year

The Americans, FX

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

The post ‘Killing Eve’ tops Critics Awards nominations with ‘The Americans,’ ‘Atlanta’ appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando