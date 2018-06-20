‘Killing Eve’ tops Critics Awards nominations with ‘The Americans,’ ‘Atlanta’
BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is weird, thrilling and engrossing which has led to it topping the 2018 Critics Association Award nominations with five while FX took the most for its shows. Stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were recognized for individual achievement while the show was recognized for outstanding new program, achievement in drama and the big one; prestigious program of the year.
“The Americans” gave FX more nominations for the final season with four and “Atlanta” received three.
“The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV,” said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president. “My sincerest apologies for that pun. It’s an exciting time for television, and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We’ve recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on Aug. 4.”
It’s great to see “RuPaul’s Drag Race” get another nomination this year. I could never figure out why Logo never went HD (and anyone knows a drag queen deserves to be seen in HD) with this show, but their marketing department truly sucked as it took moving to VH1 for this show to finally get the recognition it deserves. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been on for ten years, and it has literally changed lives.
Complete List of 2018 Critics Association Awards Nominations:
Nominations by network
FX – 10
Netflix – 9
NBC – 7
BBC America – 6
HBO – 6
PBS/PBS Kids – 4
Hulu – 3
Amazon – 3
CBS/CBS All Access – 3
Starz – 2
Showtime – 2
Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3
VH1 – 1
Lifetime – 1
MSNBC – 1
CNN – 1
The CW – 1
TBS – 1
Nominations by program (more than one)
Killing Eve, BBC America – 5
The Americans, FX – 4
Atlanta, FX – 3
The Good Place, NBC – 3
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – 3
Barry, HBO – 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon – 3
This Is Us, NBC – 2
GLOW, Netflix – 2
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – 2
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX
Keri Russell, The Americans, FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
Bill Hader, Barry, HBO
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1 (It took moving this show to VH1 for it to finally begin getting award nominations!)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
Outstanding New Program
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Atlanta, FX (2017 winner in category)
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
Program of the Year
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 winner in category)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
