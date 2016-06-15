Click to read the full story: Khloe Kardashian dumps on Lamar Odom and Nick Jonas talks lolly boner

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Khloe Kardashian has admitted that when she and Lamar Odom were struggling through their marriage, her gym served as her refuge. She didn’t even reveal to her family how bad the couple’s home life really was. Khloe has refiled for divorce from Lamar as of last month. Despite the end of her marriage to Lamar, Khloe has stated that she wants children in the future and that she may get married again someday.

It’s being reported that Lamar is using again, so Khloe is putting her foot down and just sayin ‘no.’

To start, she kicked Odom out of the Calabasas, California, home she had leased for him. The rental is in the same gated community as the Kardashians’ own $7 million mansion.

“More than ­anything, Khloé wants to be in ­Lamar’s life,” says the insider, “but only if he gets healthy.”

Though an Odom pal insists he hasn’t returned to drugs, the 36-year-old was seen drinking in early May at a bar inside L.A.’s Beverly Center mall. “He has definitely been partying,” says a second source.

It’s doubtful the Kardashian clan are ready for another trip to the Love Ranch or more time dealing with Dennis Hof

It has been revealed that during Blake Lively’s pregnancy she filmed several stunts for her role in the movie “The Shallows.” She did admit that for the last two weeks of filming on the movie, a stunt double was used to shoot certain stunts. She announced her pregnancy in a matter of days, after filming her final scenes for the movie.

Beyonce’s current tour is helping to support the victims of the Flint water crisis. An employee of Beyonce’s entertainment company recently gave a check to the foundation for $82,234. The United Way of Genesse County is using this money to help provide those living in Flint with clean drinking water. Beyonce was in town for a scheduled concert the day the check was given to the United Way.

Now that the world knows he is HIV positive, Charlie Sheen has started working with Lelo Hex, a condom company he is serving as the new ambassador for. He has stated that because of his HIV diagnosis he has a new and deeper calling in his life than acting. However, he is continuing his acting career in an upcoming movie based on the tragic events of September 11th.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Nick Jonas talked about the effects of having licked a lollipop with weed in it. He reportedly licked the lollipop the day before he was set to be a presenter on the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards. He said that when he woke up that morning, he felt like everything was happening in slow motion. He then stated that he went back to sleep, but ate and took a shower when he got up in the hopes that it would make him feel better. By the time he appeared on the awards show he was struggling to hide his condition, but blew his cover when he mispronounced “shorter,” by saying it as two words.

Jordana Brewster is now the proud mother of her second child with her husband, Andrew Form. A surrogate gave birth to the couple’s son last week. He joins older brother, Julian, who was also born to a surrogate mother. Brewster has said that she enjoys being a mother and doesn’t miss the idle time that she had before she and Andrew started a family.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who has struggled with health problems in the past, is recovering from a minor seizure he suffered yesterday. He was on his private jet flying from Wisconsin to California when it happened, causing the jet to make an emergency landing. Lil Wayne suffers from epilepsy but is said to be recovering under the care of his doctors.

Nicole Kidman will be appearing in an upcoming TV show called “Top of the Lake.” The BBC produced show is preparing its second season. The show is being filmed in Sydney, Australia and co-stars Elisabeth Moss, formerly of Mad Men. Prior to this show, Kidman has not done a TV project since 1989, when she starred in a miniseries on the BBC. She will be filming “Top of the Lake” for five weeks.

Adele is speaking out against a record producer that accused her of including auto tune for her albums, which is when computerized voices are used in place of an actual singer. She called him an unflattering name and dropped an obscenity on the issue.

Jennifer Lawrence will be starring in a biopic that tells the story of the Theranos medical company. She will play the role of Elizabeth Holmes, who ranks among the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. The biopic will follow the struggles Holmes faced as, Theranos, the company she created, was being investigated. There has been no word on when filming of the biopic begins.

Justin Bieber once again found himself in trouble recently. Upon leaving a hotel in Cleveland, a spectator on the street spotted Bieber, and it led to a shouting match and physical violence. Bystanders broke up the fight after Bieber was tackled to the ground by an unidentified man.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, not content to stick to modeling, Adriana Lima has announced that she would like to try acting and wants to be in a film directed by Quentin Tarantino. She is telling the media that she has been waiting for her big break in the world of show business.

The post Khloe Kardashian dumps on Lamar Odom and Nick Jonas talks lolly boner appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Julie Wein