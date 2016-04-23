Click to read the full story: Jodie Sweetin double ‘Dancing’ injury and Zac Efron ready for small screen again

Who knew that celebrities dancing could be so dangerous!

Yet another star on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars was chauffeured off to the hospital after incurring an injury whilst rehearsing for next week’s performances. On Thursday, it was revealed that Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin had been rushed off to the hospital after injuring her ankle while practicing with her dance pro partner Keo Motsepe.

This marks the third injury to plague the 22nd season of the show. Earlier on in the competition, model Nyle DiMarco had to get several stitches after severely cutting himself during practice. Meanwhile, pro dancer Mark Ballas also had to seek medical attention and even wound up sitting out for a week after he hurt his back during rehearsals.

While both Nyle and Mark were able to make triumphant returns to the dance floor, it is currently unclear what the extent of Jodie’s injury is. Thus, it is uncertain whether or not it will affect her participation in Monday night’s show.

Here’s hoping it is nothing too extreme, as Jodie continues to do well in the competition. In fact, last week she received a commendable 35 (out of 40) for her Paso double routine with Val Chmerkovskiy during the “switch-up” week.

After wrapping up his role as Troy Bolton in the hit Disney TV movies High School Musical, actor Zac Efron has steered away (for the most part) from television roles. However, this is all about to change, as the former Disney star is reportedly teaming up with MTV to host and executive produce a reality show about the relationship between food and the Millennial generation.

On Thursday, the network announced that Zac would be featured in a yet-to-be-named show as “an actor, traveler and food-lover” that will investigate the connection between Millenials and food. MTV went on to state that the show would go beyond the “extravagant obscure in food to explore the artistry, storytelling and journeys in what we eat and the issues and experiences surrounding what we find on our plates.”

While Zac Efron seems like an odd choice for the cuisine-centric show, Sean Atkins (the president of MTV) later spoke with the press about the network’s latest partnership. Sean explained that Zac’s years of traveling and experimenting with all types of food made him the perfect candidate to host and guide the upcoming series. In addition, Sean also clarified that the show will not be like what is shown on the Food Network – rather, it will be more about how different foods impact the lives of viewers and the importance they play in the modern world.

At this point, MTV has not released any further information regarding the premiere date for Zac’s upcoming project.

The post Jodie Sweetin double ‘Dancing’ injury and Zac Efron ready for small screen again appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay