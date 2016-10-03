Click to read the full story: Jets Ryan Fitzpatrick still has defenders on the team

Brandon Marshall, Todd Bowles Stand Behind Ryan Fitzpatrick Despite 9 INTs in Two Weeks

It’s been a tough season for the New York Jets. After a disappointing 23-22 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Week One, the Jets managed to turn things around with a defining 37-31 victory over division rival Buffalo Bills.

The team has snowballed downhill since then, mainly because of terrible quarterback play by Ryan Fitzpatrick. In Week Three against the Kansas City Chiefs, Fitzpatrick toss six (that’s right, six) interceptions en route to a 24-3 loss. This week, Fitzpatrick continued to fall apart with three picks against the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-17 loss.

Nine interceptions in two games would usually cost a QB his job, but Fitzpatrick’s backup is Geno Smith, so his job is relatively secure. Fitzpatrick also has the support of his head coach and top wide receiver to help save his starting slot.

“I am. Going down. In the boat. With Ryan Fitzpatrick,” said receiver Brandon Marshall pausing for emphasis to defend his quarterback. “Okay? You got that? So can you not ask me any more questions about that? I am going down in the boat with No. 14.”

Fitzpatrick wasn’t perfect last year, but the Jets rallied behind him and carried him to a 10-6 record on a career year. Head coach Todd Bowles is confident his team can still make something happen in 2016 with Fitzpatrick under center; however, he didn’t deny that Ryan needs to get it together.

“I don’t worry about questions about his play, I just worry about turnovers,” said Bowles after the loss. “He knows he can’t have turnovers. Some of them are unfortunate and not the quarterback’s fault, but nevertheless, the quarterback runs the offense, so he can’t turn the ball over. We have to get better there.”

Fitzpatrick is used to being counted out every year by many (including me), so for him, it’s just business as usual.

“That’s been my whole career,” said Fitzpatrick on the hate. “It’s not anything new for me. I just have to continue to prepare and try to be the best guy I can be every Sunday, whether that’s coming off a good game or a bad game.”

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason. He isn’t going anywhere soon.

