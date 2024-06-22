Click to read the full story: Jared Padalecki goes from ‘Supernatural’ to ‘Walker’ to ‘The Boys!’

It’s a question that has already set the internet on fire even though Season 4 of “The Boys” is airing now and Season 5 hasn’t started filming yet. As a huge fan of both “Supernatural” and “The Boys” (and anything Eric Kripke does, actually), nothing would make me happier. Over the past year, I’ve talked to all three of them about the possibility – which it looks like might actually happen!

One of the worst-kept secrets for “The Boys” finally came out officially this week with news of Jared Padalecki joining Season 5 of the show. I was hopeful that Jensen Ackles would join “The Boys” long before the news came out that he would indeed play Soldier Boy in Season 3 of the series – I had been watching the show since Season 1 and so had he, and we’d had several conversations about how much we both loved it. So I was thrilled when it happened (and he was too).

Ackles, of course, had worked with showrunner Eric Kripke before on “Supernatural,” portraying a character that Kripke created who is one of the most popular fictional characters ever, the beloved Dean Winchester. (Long-time “Supernatural” fans like me will never stop loving the Winchesters).

The two had remained close, along with the other Winchester brother, Jared Padalecki. So, both were thrilled to work together again. When I spoke to Jensen for an exclusive interview chapter in the new book on “The Boys,” ‘Supes Ain’t Always Heroes.’ he told me there was only one person whose opinion of his portrayal of Soldier Boy he cared about very much, and that was Kripke. When I spoke to Kripke, he had only glowing reviews, so I’d say mission accomplished – you can also read Eric’s insights in Supes.

Here’s a little tidbit from that interview:

Me: I just knew that Jensen would be so damn good at portraying Soldier Boy, in that he can make you understand every emotion his character is feeling, so I think alot of us were just uncomfortably blown away – in a good way – because people loved Soldier Boy and knew they should hate him!

Kripke: What’s funny in regard to Jensen playing Soldier Boy is, you know, he’s fucking fantastic, and he’s just so good at bringing the audience. It’s almost like, what I laugh about is like he was probably like a little too good at his job! I could have gone for the audience being like oh, I hate that guy, but so many people took his side in the finale like, we’re on his side, he’s the guy, fuck everyone! And you’re like, but he’s the bad guy and he’s trying to kill a ten year old…

I love their mutual appreciation that has stayed strong all these years.

As a huge fan (obviously) of both “The Boys” and “Supernatural,” I’ve been thrilled every time an SPN alum makes an appearance. Christian Keyes crossed over to play A Train’s brother. Alex Calvert memorably played a character on “Gen V.” This season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the fun and Rob Benedict made an appearance that no one will ever forget. Even if they want to.

I spoke to Eric Kripke after Season 3 had aired to ask him about where the series was headed, and I asked about the possibility of Jared Padalecki taking a turn on “The Boys.”

Kripke: I told him, I’m like, you have an open door, man, so whenever you’re free from Walker, let’s talk about it. We’d have to pull it off with scheduling but yeah, ideally that would be great.

Me: I’m crossing my fingers. And if whoever Jared is playing ends up on screen with Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, I don’t know what will happen to the Supernatural fandom. An implosion maybe? An awesome one?

Kripke agreed.

I also, of course, chatted with Jared Padalecki. He’d been too busy with filming and EPing Walker until recently, but that didn’t stop me from asking him about being on “The Boys” a few months ago. He most definitely did not say no, and he and Jensen both had some ideas about roles he could play that I won’t spoil, but let’s just say it seemed like a possibility.

So, I wasn’t surprised to see Deadline break the story that Kripke and Padalecki have been texting and talking about it, and in fact had spoken about it today – and it looks like a go!

Jared said in the Deadline article: “We talked today…I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever… I adore Kripke’s storytelling, I will be ready when he makes the phone call. The answer is yes!”

I am so ready!! What sort of role do you hope Jared would be playing? An ally of “The Boys” (and an antagonist to Soldier Boy)? A supe villain? A Vought corporate villain? So many possibilities!

You can read more of my exclusive interview with Jensen Ackles all about Soldier Boy, plus insights from many of the other actors and some deep dives into all the characters and what makes the show so intriguing in 'Supes Ain't Always Heroes'.

