Just last month, Janet Jackson abruptly let fans know that she was cancelling her “Unbreakable” tour but gave no reason aside from having surgery. With such a massive comeback tour planned, any departure was sure to raise red flags and get people wondering. Earlier in the week, RadarOnline posted that she had throat cancer, which prompted the singer to come out of her silence and respond quickly.

Janet Jackson said she doesn’t have cancer, but she isn’t specifying the illness that interfered with a concert tour.

On her Twitter account Wednesday, Jackson posted a two-minute clip from her song “The Great Forever,” followed by a personal message in which she said she’s recovering but offered no further details. She said her doctors have approved her concerts as scheduled in Europe.

“The rumors are untrue. I do not have cancer. I’m recovering,” she posted, an apparent response to online reports that she was suffering from throat cancer.

Her announcement came less than two weeks after Jackson said she was postponing her “Unbreakable” tour to have an unspecified surgical procedure. Jackson had been next scheduled to perform Saturday in Denver. She’s scheduled to perform in Europe in March.

Her “Unbreakable” tour has been in the Top 20 global concert tour listing compiled by Pollstar.

Jackson wrote Wednesday her doctors have approved her concerts as scheduled in Europe and that shows that had been postponed would be rescheduled.

The 49-year-old singer posted a message on her website and social media sites in late December announcing that all future tour dates had been postponed until the spring. No new dates were announced.

“I need you to know, I learned today, from my doctors that I must have surgery soon. It breaks my heart to tell you that I am forced to postpone the Unbreakable Tour until the spring,” the December 24 message read. “Every date will be rescheduled. Please hold on to your tickets.”

Jackson is a member of one of pop music’s royal families, sister of the late Michael Jackson and the Jackson Five. Her 1986 album “Control” made her a music star in her own right, a disc that spawned hits like “What Have You Done For Me Lately” and “Nasty.”

The singer built a steadily successful career with hits like “If,” ”All For You” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.” Last year she released the album “Unbreakable,” her first new disc since 2008.

She was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year for the first time, but she was not elected.

