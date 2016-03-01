Click to read the full story: James Harden helped with Kevin McHale firing & trade rumors

Another year, another Dwight Howard trade rumor. But with the NBA Trade Deadline passing without any deals, no one really thought twice about it.

And then some intriguing news hit the surface: Houston Rockets superstar James Harden may have been the catalyst behind the craziness in the organization this season. Harden, supposedly, was the reason for not only the Rockets shopping of Howard but also the firing of head coach Kevin McHale.

The Rockets were able to grant Harden’s first request, sending McHale home after the team’s 4-7 start. The second demand was a bit harder to see through, as Howard’s price tag was too high for the majority of franchises.

So is Harden actually running the show down in Houston? Could you imagine the Houston Hardens? Aside from the other issues with management and coaching, the defense would be atrocious.

“It’s really bad for the locker room dynamic,” said a person supposedly familiar with the situation in Houston. “If everybody knows that James Harden can fire you or trade you, are you going to pass the ball to Dwight or are you going to pass the ball to James Harden?”

Of course, Rockets CEO Tad Brown was having none of these accusations against his star player.

“I can tell you unequivocally, being part of that team, those things never happened,” said Brown. “That’s frustrating, and, for whatever reason, it’s been a constant struggle throughout the season. As we struggle and as we continue to struggle a little bit on the court, trying to get things to where we want them to be, that people have continued to take shots at our guys, take shots at our team, with unnamed sources being the ones who routinely provide that information.”

That’s fair. Usually anonymous sources aren’t the best reservoir of information. But then again, rumors usually don’t just come out of nowhere. Nothing good coming out of Houston right now.

