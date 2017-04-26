Click to read the full story: James Gun insists ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Dark Phoenix for ‘X-Men’

Marvel Tidbits: Zoe Saldana’s Lip Slip

Hello, Marvel fans. We have some very big news and the possible plot for Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. We know that the title for Avengers 3 is Infinity War and the title for Avengers 4 is kept in secret. Also, instead of the two films shooting back to back, or simultaneously, Marvel Studios changed its mind and will be filming them one at a time instead. The bigger news here is that the secret title is out and Marvel has Gamora to blame for it. In a recent interview with BBC, Zoe Saldana, unfortunately, may have let slip the title of the Avengers 4 film while answering one of the questions.

“In the middle of it…I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity War’s … like the first part? Then we all have to go back for Gauntlet uh later this year.”

— Zoe Saldana

If that is the case, the title itself is one big spoiler. Because no one knows whether the Avengers will still be fighting Thanos after Infinity War and that there’s even speculation that Galactus might be the big bad in Avengers 4. But instead, it turns out that Thanos will carry over into Avengers 4 and that will be the culmination of the story which began in Captain America: The First Avenger. We can at best speculate some plot elements for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. In Avengers 3, since it involves the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos might go to Xandar and acquire the Power Stone, gets acquainted with the Guardians and the Guardians follow him to Earth. Thanos then comes to Earth to get some infinity stones and gets to know the Avengers. He’ll be in for a fight, but the heroes will still end up getting their asses handed to them or maybe just the opposite. This is just pure speculation but the stone obviously on Earth is Vision’s Mind Stone and Doctor Strange’s Time Stone. Will these two heroes bite the dust if Thanos gets his hand on their stones? Doctor Strange can still work spells without the Eye of Agamotto but can Vision still function without the stone? Thanos get the stones and escapes to collect the rest. In the interim, Marvel enters phase four and gets backup from heroes like Captain Marvel and the Wasp.

Things get serious in Infinity Gauntlet as Thanos manages to collect the other stones and completes the Infinity Gauntlet. Will we get to see Tony Stark’s vision come true? Will Thanos manage to kill half of the Marvel Universe including half of the Avenger’s roster? It’s difficult to extrapolate the rest, but we now have an idea of what could happen in Avengers 3. Anyway, Gauntlet could just be a working title; you know how film studios are. We’ll just wait for Marvel’s official take on Zoe’s lip slip.

UPDATE: James Gunn was quick to address this at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 press junket in Europe telling media outlets that Infinity Gauntlet is not the title of the fourth Avengers movie.

“My guess is that Zoe just misspoke. I’ll talk to Zoe today, but I would imagine that is just Zoe misspeaking and saying ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ instead of ‘Infinity War.’”

The Dark Phoenix Redo

It’s official. The official title for X-Men: Supernova is X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Wait, haven’t we been there before? The Dark Phoenix was already tackled in X-Men: The Last Stand, the worst film in the X-Men film franchise. But you know, since Days of Future Past, things have happened differently, and the story of the Dark Phoenix might just turn out to be as good as its source material. Dark Phoenix, along with Days of Future Past are among the X-Men’s best comics stories. Personally, it’s kind of tiring since the Dark Phoenix Saga has been redone over and over in the X-Men’s various animated incarnations; X-Men The Animated Series and Wolverine and the X-Men and there’s still that stigma from X-Men: The Last Stand which made the Dark Phoenix’s appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse somewhat disappointing as it hints we’ll be doing a rework of the powerful entity.

Personally, I’m a fan of the Dark Phoenix since I read the X-Men: From the Ashes storyline which involves the manifestation of the Dark Phoenix on Madelyne Pryor, the clone of Jean Grey. Perhaps, f the upcoming X-Men film is written well, we might see the dramatic death of Jean Grey and in the next film, the arrival of Madelyne Pryor and the eventual appearance of Mr. Sinister. Well, when it comes to the X-Men film franchise, they sometimes get lucky. Logan is still cool.

