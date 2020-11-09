Click to read the full story: Importance of Social Media Marketing

From one generation to another, old-school Jordan Belfort to the new age Kylie Jenner, marketing and business strategies have been improved and adjusted to our modern-day lives.

We left what was once considered the best behind and have since, come up with new, cutting-edge tactics most businesses can’t do without.

Here lies a plethora of ideas and solutions behind the important role social media plays in today’s business. Even the oldest and biggest brands have had to accommodate and adapt their ways to fit in with the new generation and narrative.

So in the name of prosper and change, let’s see what the new age of social media has to offer.

Get To Know Your Audience

Before promoting anything, it’s very important to get to know your clientele. Who are they? How old are they? What are their interests? Location?

All of these need to be answered, roughy at the very least. You have to outline the center of your targeted clientele and cater to their needs as much as possible. Here are some interesting and useful stats you should know:

Around 72% of teens and young adults use Instagram.

80% of B2B social media leads are driven by LinkedIn.

Social media is the biggest inspiration for new-age consumers. 37% of all consumers find their products through social media.

The second favorite video consumption platform is Facebook, right after YouTube.

In addition to the before-mentioned stats, adjusting the way you export visual media and products is of high importance.

Furthermore, altering your approach to best fit your most prominent audience and clientele members will boost sales and create more buzz on your website. In traditional wording, giving the people what they want has never failed to see daylight!

Work With Relevant Influencers

We are all fairly aware of the impactful wave of influencers that have emerged on social media platforms in recent years. What was once considered a “college dropout” line of work is highly praised today. My, my, how the times have changed?!

In relation to the new outlook on social media jobs, bigger companies and brands have decided to dip their toes into this social media pool. Especially if it contained the best-suited influencer to cater to their specific clientele.

Since influencers have a wildly close relationship with their followers, brands have found a way to utilize this association by placing their products right in between.

The influencer would receive money, the brand would receive exposure and sales, and the people? Well, they would purchase goods according to their needs.

In such situations, even the most creative of ideas have emerged on the surface of Instagram. People endorsing themselves? Without anyone knowing? These Instagram zombie accounts are a topic of their own, definitely with exploring too.

Find an influencer whose audience is a good fit for your brand, and try to do business with them. Influencer marketing is one of the biggest markets on the internet today! It would be brand suicide not to get involved in such a powerful industry!

Create Hype Using Side Features and Tools

Sometimes, it’s the little things social medial platforms have to offer that really sticks with people. For example, Instagram Stories are some of the biggest hype and anticipation makers the internet has to offer.

Before any new launch, project, blog post, or video – always leave little hints and bits of the project on your Story. This will build interest in what’s to come, making users wait for more until they get the finished product.

Additionally, using editing apps and “beautifying” the way you present such information via your Stories is important as well. Folks are more likely to interact with visually pleasing information. Try to keep that in mind!

If you are blessed with more than 10.000 followers, you have the amazing Swipe Up feature. Promoting anything with this game-changer accumulates the best kind of numbers.

Since users quite literally have to “swipe up” to get to the page that’s linked, this will result in more click than usual.

All in all, don’t forget to occasionally shift your focus on the smaller features social media has to offer. They are just as vital and useful as the bigger, more obvious ones.

