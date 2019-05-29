Click to read the full story: ‘I’m so tired’ but why? What’s causing it and how to stop ‘energy saving mode’

Time to get out of your energy saving mode? Why you feel tired all the time

You’ve heard the Lauv song “I’m So Tired,” usually when you’re yearning for a nap at some point during the day. Everyone around you, no matter what age, seems to be feeling the same way.

Lauv, the guys that keep reminding us that I’m So Tired.

You must have over the course of your lifetime said, “why am I so tired recently – I can’t seem to shake it off!” If not, you are very, very, fortunate! And we are not talking general old-age tiredness; we are talking about young people too! But fortunately, for those who are really tried, there is hope in that there are good reasons for it, and you probably fall into one of the categories we will look at.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they say that around 15.3% of women and 10.1% of men regularly feel tired to the point of exhaustion in the USA. Did you know that around 1 in 25 adult drivers fall asleep at their wheel whilst driving every month?

1. Insufficient sleep

When you don’t get enough sleep and you are tired, that sounds like a pretty obvious reason for feeling tired. Yet 1 in 3 adults in the USA are not getting sufficient sleep. Getting only a few hours of sleep each night isn’t only associated with fatigue though; you experience impaired performance and that in turn means a greater risk of accidents. That’s aside from all the health problems associated with lack of sleep such as stroke, heart disease, depression, high blood pressure, and obesity.

2. Poor diet

You can make massive changes to tiredness when your diet is right. When you eat a healthy, balanced diet, you do literally make the world of difference to how you feel. It is imperative to get a healthful mix of foods from all the food groups, which are fruits, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy. You probably know by now how important it is to cut down on sugar, to exercise, and to drink plenty of water.

3. A Sedentary lifestyle is out

Getting up and moving is probably one of the best things you can do to combat tiredness. Research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Physical Activity recommends that adults get in 2½ hours of moderate exercises each week and also muscle-strengthening activities 2 or even more days a week. This might seem like a lot of exercising but learn to spread it out – you won’t be sorry because apart from ‘fixing’ tiredness, you benefit from other health benefits too.

4. Excessive stress

This is a true tiredness causer! Financial problems, relationship problems, work problems, major life events, catastrophes, and upheavals cause major stress – not to mention traumatic events such as bereavement and unemployment! – The list just goes on. Just a bit of stress can be healthy because it’s what keeps us on the edge and alert – it’s when it is excessive and prolonged, it can lead to major emotional and physical exhaustion, plus illness.

5. Medical problems

You might be abiding by all the above, you are sleeping well, you don’t appear to be overly stressed, you are eating well and exercising, and yet you still feel exhausted. There could be a medical condition plaguing you. Anemia is a big one. As is an underactive thyroid, as is chronic fatigue syndrome, and more. Whatever the case, it means you need to go and see your doctor because as soon as you get your bounce back, you will be able to face the challenges of life with a spring in your step and a sparkle in your eye – go for it!

6. Depression or anxiety

Depression or anxiety can be at the root of chronic fatigue. Women are affected more than men. With depression, you usually show little interest in normal activities, and the fatigue which is associated with depression can often be exacerbated by too little or too much of both eating and sleeping. Depression can suck the life out of you.

How I Fixed Myself

I went through a year of just being tired all the time even though I was getting right around eight hours of sleep. Nothing I did would help, but the answer had been staring me in the face the entire time. I was eating crap. We all do it when we’re on the go. We stop at a fast food place once, and then after a month, it’s almost a daily stop. It becomes much easier than fixing a meal at home.

I finally went to my doctor about this, and he had me pegged in less than five minutes. I was missing out on those quality fruits and vegetables. I was taking a daily vitamin, but sadly, I learned that they’re not near as effective as those commercials make them seem. The bad diet was actually causing me to feel depressed and more anxious, but after putting a stop to fast food and eating better, things changed quickly. I even put down those damn diet sodas as they only make you crave sugar. Yes, they say diet, but they are one of the quickest things to make you go off yours. How often have you seen someone eating Doritos or something very sugary alongside a diet Coke? Yes, I did that too.

Below are some of the things I tried along with people here in the office to feel myself again. The best was the greens super powder as you just do one scoop in water and you’re set for the day. It won’t give you a huge burst of energy, but over time you will notice that your sugar cravings and crap food urges will begin disappearing too. I haven’t been to a McD’s or Pizza Hut in over 3 months now and I do not miss them. That’s saying a lot!

Nature, vitamins, and supplements can make all the difference.

Tryptophan : It’s an amino acid, able to boost the mood, and give you better quality sleep.

ZMA, i.e. zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6 – top vitamins to increase energy.

A high-quality vitamin B complex.

A high-quality iron supplement when life has depleted you of iron and left you anemic. You want to be very careful not to get too much iron though.

A total multivitamin, an excellent safety net when leading a hectic life.

A natural energy booster , like Complete BCAA Energy powder

Or natural greens which are amazing if you’re not getting enough fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. It’s easy to do this and just adding a scoop of this to 8 ounces of water or your smoothie each day will make a huge difference.

Essential oils

Don’t forget exercise!

Get energized today, because the higher your energy level, the more efficiently you operate

