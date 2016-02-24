Before it’s suddenly Nashcon, I wanted to share a few of my favorite moments from Houscon (Jared, Jensen and Misha moments still to come).

Rob’s smile (and cosplay Bobby). Seriously, Rob’s smile could light up a room. And does.

Jim in an ALLY tee shirt, which really meant a lot to many in the fandom.

Jim and Kim did a panel together which turned out to be very touching, as Kim expressed her gratitude to Jim for getting her through a rough time as a parent, and both of them got emotional (along with all of us).

Tahmoh’s smile and the fact that he always wears black and comes out swinging. I love how passionate he is — about acting, about meditation, about the characters he plays.

Did I mention smiles? How adorable is Osric?

Kim and Briana’s panel.

Everything about it.

And everything about the chat I had with them afterwards. Be sure to check back for that exclusive interview, and more pretty pictures.

Doing the V Club Mega dance for Ruth while she films it and livestreams.

Also Ruth pulling a fanboy out of the audience for an impromptu dance and trying to get some of us to teach her how to twerk. Yeah. Nope.

No matter what she’s doing, Ruth moves like a dancer – so graceful!

And the way all the boys are infatuated with Ruth.

R2M because the three of them together are never not hysterically funny, and the latest in my series of Matt Cohen puts his foot on the thing. This time, with bonus gets tons of air jumping off a chair.

I had to miss Travis Aaron Wade’s panel to do interviews, so apologies for no photos. It’s not that I wouldn’t have had favorite moments!

The Saturday Night Special never fails to be one of the highlights of the con for me. This time was no exception.

Favoritest favorite moment? Rob being overwhelmed with the fandom’s response to singing about his own struggles with depression. Nobody can make me tear up faster than Rob. He gets emotional; I get emotional. I can’t listen to ‘She Waits’ without grabbing for the tissues, but it’s not just that one. ‘Downtown Letdown’ and ‘Medicated’ with the kazoos get me too. And when fandom all started waving their lit phones back and forth to let Rob know he was supported? His reaction, as he was overwhelmed with gratitude, overwhelmed me too.

The other really emotional thing about the SNS is that we’ve all watched it evolve – and the performers with it. Most of them were extremely nervous the first time they dared to move out of their comfort zone and perform as a singer instead of an actor.

I remember how reticent Osric was the first few times. At Houscon, he took the stage and began to belt out Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ and OMG, it was hard to believe he hasn’t been doing this all his life. He feels the lyrics, puts his heart into them; many of us feel them too.

Matt also never considered himself a singer, but look at him! He sings like a rockstar – and is Louden Swain’s number one fanboy, especially when they’re singing Mama’s Jam. Nobody can stay sitting when Matt is leaping around and having a blast – and nobody would want to!

The Saturday Night Special has turned them all into singers. Look at Ruth, being all kinds of sultry and doing something she never thought she’d have the courage to try again. And knocking it out of the park!

Kim and Rob sang together and had an absolute blast – you can tell by the smiles on their faces. And believe me, there were similar smiles on every single person watching.

Briana and Rob together brought the house down. Briana owned that stage from the moment she walked onto it. She’s got the stage presence and the voice to pull off a true rockstar performance.

And then there’s Richard. Sometimes I forget that he really is a musician – but damn, did he look the part in Houston! And damned if he didn’t look hella hot too, with all that long hair and red bandana and singing the Eagles as well as the Eagles in a tribute to Glenn Frey.

With A Little Help From My Friends and Carry On are always emotional moments, but really the entire Show is. I always leave with a big smile and feeling so good about this cast and this Show and this fandom.

There are lots more pretty pictures to come of Jared, Jensen and Misha – stay tuned!

–Lynn

