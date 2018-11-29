Click to read the full story: Hottest Sports Fitness and Tech Gift Ideas Holiday Guide 2018

Christmas is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about what we are going to give to the people in our lives. And it depends too, on what those people love that will drive us to look for particular gifts. There might be a person on your Christmas list that is a keen fitness enthusiast who seems to spend hours in the gym or talk about health, fitness, and lifestyle all the time! Well don’t worry, there are heaps of holiday gifts for fitness enthusiasts for 2018 that will appeal to them. Whatever tickles their fancy, be it yoga, snowboarding, hiking, walking – there is something for them that will keep them busy in the holidays. Let’s take a peek at top irresistible gifts that will appeal to men and women from the top prices to the lowest prices!

Hottest Sports Fitness and Tech Gift Ideas For Any Holiday Or Reason

UA Storm Perpetual Gore-Tex

The UA Perpetual Series which includes the Gore-Tex were designed to keep their form to perfection whilst athletes work. It stretches and moves in just the way the athlete does, helping to improve the way the body works out. It comes immune to all the elements because it is so sturdy, yet breathable, allowing the air to flow. Looking good and feeling good. $400.

Who can resist these watches? The Apple Watch Series 4 is way more than just a sports watch. It will put all the metrics that you need right there on your wrist from the starting line to the end. The Workout app is ideal for whatever exercises you do – whether it’s setting your own goals, measuring how many calories you burn, and much more. It even has health features. $399.

Now you can capture your adventures whatever you are doing and wherever you go. This camera comes in full HD with the Hero+, you just press ‘record’ and off you go. There is built-in Wi-Fi which allows you to connect to and control the camera remotely. $299.85

Nadi X Smart Yoga Pants

The Nadi X Smart yoga pants are designed with the latest technology woven in so that you get the ultimate yoga experience from these pants. They come with the wearable X gift box with a USB cord for charging and a chargeable battery which attaches to the pants and then connects to your phone. The app takes a person through all the poses, instructing and guiding. Can be tumble-dried after hand-washing. $250

You can really party up with the Megaboom 3. It’s waterproof and shockproof and dustproof too. It comes in at a range of 150 feet and pairs up with earlier generations of Megaboom speakers. $200.

For any active people who want to take their exercises and fun time during the festive season outdoors, this very durable cooler will be the perfect companion. Whether it’s out camping and hiking this cooler will keep anyone refreshed with cool water or fresh snacks. A great companion for chilled days on the beach or wherever the holidays take you! $200

Nike Vision Tailwind Shades

These slick shades will more than do their job at keeping anyone who wears them protected from sun damage to their eyes, but also because they look so cool. They come from Nike Vision and are the ultimate balance of being functional yet very stylish and chic – they will take you anywhere – looking good! $145.

These are suitable for anyone – everyone will love owning these headphones because they are sweatproof and waterproof, offering 8 fantastic hours of play time before recharging is necessary, suitable for any weather conditions. Fits over the ears for a sport-specific, secure fit or even underneath when in more relaxed situations. They offer superb sound quality, compatible with the Jaybird app so sound can be customized. $130.

Lululemon High Times Pant Full On Luon 7/8 Yoga Pants

Many people find that when it comes to pants fitting, it’s almost impossible to find something that fits perfectly. Yet the Lululemon yoga pants, with their great high-rise fit, keep you covered as you bend, twist, and turn, offering outstanding support and cover. The fantastic Lycra fiber twists and turns with you, keeping in great shape. Whoever you buy them for will greatly appreciate them. $128-$148

The North Face Unisex Big Shot Backpack

You will feel like a big shot with this stunning backpack on your back, because of the comfort of the fit, particularly when carrying heavy loads. It features, among other top features, a North Face’s FlexVent so you don’t get all sweaty underneath the backpack and it’s got loads of space inside as well. Well worth it, $126.57

Brooks Sideline jacket

Not only does this jacket look like a just-have-to-have jacket, it does a fantastic job of keeping the wind out, as well as the rain – keeping you nice and dry. And it doesn’t weigh you down either, as it’s so lightweight and breathable. It also has zipper pockets so that phones and keys, for instance, are kept safe and out the way while a person is out hitting the streets or travailing hiking trails somewhere. $100.

Battle Ropes

Anybody who is into working out and getting their body in shape will love the high tensile strength of battle ropes because they offer a great cardio workout that adds strength to the shoulders, legs, arms, and abs. This gear can go anywhere and all you need is a sturdy place like a tree or a pole and an anchor strap although many come in a kit. $89.99.

Linksoul Polo

Whether he is a golfer, spending a day on the beat, whatever his beat, this golfing shirt from Linksoul is highly stylish. He won’t just want to wear it for sport though! $80.

Bonobos LA Fleece Sweatpants

When a heavy sweat session is over, these sweatpants are comfortable to the highest degree, really cozy and super-soft and if the weather is cold, the lightweight fleece sweatpants will be exactly what any person will take comfort in after a heavy workout. $68.

FitBit Flex Wireless Activity + Sleep Wristband, Black

This must surely be the most popular activity tracker that one can wear in the world, this is the FitBit, very affordable and syncs with iPhone and Android. They are water and sweat resistant too. $69.95

Tigra Sport Mountcase 2 Bike Kit

For cyclist lovers who are always spending their weekends on their bikes – they will love this phone mountcase for their special bike. It comes dust free, rain-free and dirt-proof and it is also great for off-road biking as well because it has been designed and built to resist the vibrations and shocks of the terrain. $60.

Alchemy Goods Haversack Messenger Bag

This sturdy bag is not only water-resistant, but it’s made from recycled bike tubes and recycled seatbelts. Isn’t that cool! For a keen cyclist, its ideal, but apart from that, it has enough room even to fit a laptop, a camera, gym gear, and even more. $65.

Brooks Chariot Heritage Sneaker

These are so attractive that anyone might want to wear them even when not doing exercises, and they are great for people who love vintage stuff. This shoe was inspired in the 80s after the brands most worn looking running shoe. $65.

Spikeball 3 Ball Game Set

This game was made extremely popular in the television show, Shark Tank, and it’s a game you can take on holiday with you – kind of addictive. It comes with collapsible legs, 3 balls, and an adjustable net. A great, highly entertaining game that the whole family will love in the holidays. $60

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi shoes for men

He will love these whether he is in interested in running races or not; just because they are so comfortable. They are so light to wear too, he will hardly be aware he is wearing them – just sheer versatility. Selling for around $59.99.

Ringside Apex Flash Sparring Gloves

What these sparring gloves do, is give anyone a multifaceted workout when they are short of time. You get intense cardio strength and coordination benefits. They have adjustable fit provision, mesh palms with antibacterial inner lining, and are available in different colors. $51.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

TriggerPoint foam rollers are loved by people whether they are fitness enthusiasts or not. You can massage your muscles, actually a kind of cheap way of giving yourself a deep-tissue massage. You slowly roll over the roller, as it helps to break up scar tissue and adhesions. And after a workout, it just speeds up the recovery process. They come in different colors too and some of them come with instructional videos so you can see how to target the different muscle groups. $45.

Coleman’s North Rim sleeping bag is top of the range because it is super comfortable and warm as well as being windproof and rain proof. Getting such a gift over Christmas will make anyone just want to get out there and go hiking or camping $43.89

Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit

Guys simply love this – this kit comes with everything a guy needs to make his own beer. This kit is equipped with hops, grains, yeast, and a fermenter and all the other necessary tools which can be reused after the first gallon of homebrew has been downed. There are different beer styles to choose from as well. $42.

SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green

With this exciting gift, you can practice your golfing skills even through the cold winter months. And it has a continuous-return play which means you can practice and putt continuously without having to fetch any balls. $40.

If a beer making kit won’t do the trick, then this Espro Coffee Travel Press flask will do it for the fitness enthusiast big time. It’s got a mug that is leak-resistant and designed so that it fits easily and seamlessly into a cup holder or a bag or even the water bottle holder on a bike. $35.

With this beanie as a gift, there is no excuse not to get out in the winter weather, whether on a bike, a hike or running and walking; whatever. No icy winds battering at the head and it’s made of a certain wool and acrylic, yet does not make your head feel too hot. $35.

The total upper body workout bar

This is a very versatile piece of working out equipment, enabling anyone to get a good workout in their own space, be it at the office, home, or whilst traveling overseas. Plenty of options. No excuse for not keeping fit! $25.

The Gaiam yoga mats are noted to rank as some of the best worldwide. They don’t tear easily and they are ultra-soft under-feet. The mats come in beautiful designs to appeal to everyone. From $25.00

Cold Weather LS Tee

Along with the fabulous sweatpants mentioned, you could also add this useful addition, the cold weather LS Tee, for chillier days. With its compression fabric, it will keep any guy’s body nice and dry and warm from the cold. $19.

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife

This is the original and what is considered the all-time best Victorinox Swiss Army Classic pocket knife, which is built to last, whoever owns it, for a lifetime. It the ideal gift to give someone who adores spending their time outside and doing stuff, like Bear Grylls! $15.95

What about a gift pack of health products?

Soylent will meet anyone’s basic nutritional needs, this ready-to-drink health food drink. $39

This ranks as one of the most intriguing health food startups in the last years – Sigmatic mushroom coffee has a slightly fruity, earthy, flavor, and said to offer amazing health benefits, which includes protection against cancer. It is also noted to provide an energy boost. Maybe if mushroom coffee doesn’t do it for you, consider what many people rank as the world’s best coffee, Jamaica blue mountain coffee. $16.57

Health Warrior Chia Bars, Coconut/Acai Berry/Mango Variety Pack

Chia seeds have plenty of omega fatty acids and protein for muscle and brain power. The colorful bars make an excellent extra in the Christmas stocking and are excellent alternatives to chocolates and other Christmas unhealthy delights. $15.52

BSN SYNTHA-6 Protein Powder – Chocolate Milkshake

Builds lean muscle. Can be used anytime. Packed with amino acids. $28.49

BSN SYNTHA-6 Protein Powder.

Not all protein powders are the same, but this delicious one tastes like real chocolate. Plenty of ultra-pure protein in this one and heaps of essential amino acids. $38.04

These cricket flour protein bars are made from cricket flour – the Exo group partnered with a chef from Michelin Star to create these bars – and they saw to it that the bars have plenty of protein in them. $35.15.

To benefit from these superb gifts, some important tips

Actually, keeping up with a regular exercise program over the holiday period is still essential, particularly over Christmas time when delicious and tempting foods and drinks are available over the entire period!

Still being physically active over the holiday season will keep your weight in check, improve your body strength and keep you psychologically healthy as well. Those who exercise regularly are generally happier people, less stressed, and the benefits of exercise are felt throughout the body.

Once the festive season arrives it is easy to decide to give up your regular 30 minutes run for that extra festive drink at the bar. Sure, there is no harm in letting down your hair for a couple of days – it’s not likely to affect your health or your fitness regime much. But when the partying with no exercising starts at the start of the Christmas season right into the New Year, it can become a problem.

Getting out of your regular habits make it rather hard to get back into the strict health routine when the holidays are over. Studies show that people can gain as much as 500% during the Christmas break compared with non-holiday days. It just simply highlights the importance of being aware of how much you eat and what you eat – really try to continue with your 30 minutes of exercise a day over the holiday period.

Don’t forget about the ‘merry-Christmas-coronary’ and ‘happy New Year heart-attack’ phenomena either. These words were coined for a reason after an analysis completed found that cardiac problems were raised and observed during the festive season and overindulgence and stress were responsible. It is important to combat stress, depression, and over-indulgence over the festive season and exercising is known to have “antidepressant” qualities.

It is not an unusual thing to arrive at the end of the year and believe you need a break from all the hard work and exercises you’ve been doing over the past year. During the holiday season, it isn’t a bad idea to include some fun activities that you can enjoy with family and friends seeing it is the season for being with family and friends.

Try and buy gifts that are usable

To choose a great holiday gift fit for a fitness enthusiast, remember to buy something that you know someone will use. Choosing something that matches the person’s interests is a good start, not forgetting to remember that when choosing gifts for the fitness enthusiasts, remember not all of them love to work out in the same way. A person who enjoys their yoga workouts won’t really enjoy getting compression running socks for Christmas, will they?

There has never been a more exciting time for gifts than what the world offers today – more than you could ever imagine! And the thing is, the wearable technology around today is simply mind-blowing – people are just spending more and more time in gym clothes, whether they are fond of the gym or not – these ‘fashletic’ clothes are insane – the options today on the market are endless and amazing and it will be really difficult deciding what not to buy!

And if you are going away to the beach, and you want to stay active, fit and have some real fun, then of course you will never go wrong with this snorkeling gear – only problem is, buying it will lead you on to want to buy a more expensive gift so that you can enjoy snorkeling and other fun activities at the sea big time in the future, like that little cottage by the sea!

