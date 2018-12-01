The holiday season is here! If you have a Supernatural fan on your list (or you’re making a wish list for yourself because really, you deserve it!), then one of our Supernatural books just might be the perfect gift this holiday season! From Family Don’t End With Blood to Supernatural Psychology, we have several books to choose from, plus other FDEWB merchandise such as t-shirts, phone cases, tote bags and more.

Family Don’t End With Blood – This is the only book actually written by the Supernatural actors. Jared, Jensen, Misha, Kim, Briana, Ruth, Rachel, Mark, Matt, Rob, Osric, Jim and Gil (plus a dozen Supernatural fans) all share their stories of how being on Supernatural and part of the SPNFamily has changed their lives.

We’re so grateful to the actors for their courage and candor in sharing such personal stories of how they’ve grappled with depression, anxiety, and self doubt and found the strength to take risks and keep fighting thanks to the support of the fandom – and to the fans for sharing their stories of how the actors and fellow fans inspired them to do the same.

Did you know there's also FDEWB merch? If you love the book or love the cover art, we have a shop on Society6 with a variety of products, including t-shirts, totes, mugs and more featuring the beautiful cover design by talented artist Cris Griffin.

Supernatural Psychology – If you’ve ever tried to figure out why Supernatural is the best show ever, then this is the book for you. Written by a variety of psychologists who are also fans of the show, this book explores how the Winchesters, Castiel and many other characters deal with the challenges thrown their way, and what drives these characters to always keep fighting. The book also includes a moving introduction by Mark Pellegrino (Lucifer).

Fangasm Supernatural Fangirls – The true life adventure story of two women who fell head over heels in love with a little genre television show called Supernatural and never looked back. Or the misadventures of Lynn and Kathy – online, at conventions, and behind the scenes on the set of Supernatural – and how we figured out that being a fan was actually GOOD for you. Most days.

I swear this all really happened! (Yes, even those wardrobe-related moments in Jared’s trailer…)

Fan Phenomena Supernatural – An in-depth look at our favorite show! This book includes insightful chapters written by Misha Collins and Richard Speight Jr, plus the show’s uber-talented cinematographer Serge Ladouceur explains how he makes the show look as beautiful as it does. Rounding out the book are chapters from fans, vidders, Jules the moderator of the SuperWiki and academics who teach classes about the show (lucky them!).

And yes, it WILL make you think – as you can see by Jared, Jensen and Misha’s reactions…

Fandom at the Crossroads – Are you fascinated with fandom and like to think deeply about it? Then you will truly enjoy this book! We delve into what makes fandom so life changing, how fandom functions, and what makes it awesome.

Of course, the focus of our fandom study is Supernatural! What else??

–Lynn