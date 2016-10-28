Click to read the full story: Hillary Clinton trumping Donald Trump with Campaign Cash

People are noticing that Donald Trump still hasn’t exactly placed the amount of money he’s been claiming to his campaign coffers, and reporters are now hounding him about this. He’s repeatedly said that he’ll do it, but the latest was for thirty-thousand some dollars and change, a far cry from the amount he needs to catch up with Hillary Clinton’s overflowing account.

It speaks volumes when one Presidential candidate’s children donates money to their campaign and the other one doesn’t. That has been the case with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Chelsea Clinton quickly donated to her monther’s campaign along with many others, but Donald Trump’s kids have steered clear as their father has taught them throwing good money after bad is not a smart business move. Trump isn’t receiving Republican money either so he’s been left on his own, but he does have the die hard support who seem eager to show up to his events but not give big money.

Below is an indepth breakdown of the candidates campaign money left to spend in the less than two weeks left before election day.

Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday the billionaire businessman is plunging an additional $10 million of his personal fortune into his presidential bid, after new federal filings that show Hillary Clinton with an $85 million cash advantage in the final stretch.

Clinton’s campaign, meanwhile, announced plans to hold a rally in Arizona next Wednesday, a traditionally red state put in play by Trump’s deep unpopularity among minority voters, Mormons and business leaders.

The latest fundraising records, up to date as of Wednesday, show Trump had given only about $33,000 this month – far less than the $2 million he typically gives and still $44 million short of the $100 million he’s repeatedly promised to contribute over the course of the campaign.

“He will continue to make investments into his campaign including in these last 11 days,” Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News. “He has said publicly many times he is in for $100 million and he is happy to invest in his campaign.”

Clinton’s campaign and joint accounts with Democrats had $153 million in the bank as of last week. That’s more than double the $68 million the Republican’s campaign and partnership committees had on hand.

Clinton’s continued fundraising edge in the latest filings, which cover the first 19 days of the month, helps ensure the Democratic nominee can maintain her sprawling political operation in the frantic final days of the race. She maintains a staff of more than 800 – several times as large as Trump’s – and has spent more on advertising than the Republican has in every week of the race.

“We are being incredibly efficient with the dollars we have. We’re doing things smarter,” said Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie in a conference call with reporters.

He added, “I obviously want to see more on the air and with our communications, digitally and on television. That’s where we’re focusing on our final push.”

Running mate Mike Pence said Friday it’s up to Trump to decide if he wants to increase his personal giving.

“He’ll make that decision, but I’ll tell you what, the strength of this campaign is not dollars and cents, it’s really the American people,” Pence said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” ”I really think it’s the message. I think it’s the agenda.”

The Indiana governor made the rounds on the morning shows Friday after his plane slid off the runway during a rainstorm at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Thursday, tearing up concrete before coming to rest on a patch of grass. No one was injured and Pence planned to campaign in Pennsylvania and North Carolina on Friday.

Trump is holding events in New Hampshire, Iowa and Maine, one of two states that split their electoral voters by congressional district. Facing an increasingly narrow path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, his campaign is shooting for one of the traditionally Democratic state’s four electoral votes in the more rural, conservative 2nd District.

Clinton, meanwhile, sees expanded opportunities. Her campaign has begun focusing on helping Democrats win control of the Senate, expand their margin in the House and lay the groundwork for future victories in demographically-shifting states like Arizona.

In Arizona, Democrats are targeting both Sen. John McCain’s seat and state legislative chambers. Trump’s been hurt by his unpopularity among minority voters and Mormons, who make up a sizeable population in the state.

She plans to campaign in Iowa on Friday, where new polling shows her in a dead heat with Trump, erasing a lead he’s maintained for much of the race. Her campaign will also get a boost from President Barack Obama, whose national approval rating recently reached a new high. He’ll be holding an evening rally in Orlando, a key battleground area of the crucial swing state of Florida.

White House officials say Obama will be traveling to boost Clinton nearly every day until Election Day, Nov. 8.

Her campaign also released a new ad featuring the president saying that a vote for Hillary Clinton is a vote to uphold his legacy. Obama says in the ad that “all the progress we’ve made these last eight years is on the ballot.”

The president’s appearance comes a day after Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama held a joint campaign rally in North Carolina.

At the raucous rally, Mrs. Obama passionately touted Clinton’s experience and denounced Trump as too divisive and thin-skinned for the White House.

“We want someone who is a unifying force in this country, someone who sees our differences not as a threat but as a blessing,” Mrs. Obama said as she addressed an enthusiastic, 11,000-person crowd in Winston-Salem, one of Clinton’s biggest gatherings of her campaign.

The Obama family’s public role in the campaign marks a sharp contrast from two years ago, when he was unpopular and Democrats winced when he occasionally said his policies were on the ballot in the midterms.

Campaign

2016

MONEY RAISED AS OF OCT. 19

$1.3 B

$556 million Hillary Clinton campaign

$544.4 million

Party and joint fundraising committees

$187.1 million

Super PACs

$795.9 M

$248.3 million Donald Trump campaign

$486.7 million

Party and joint fundraising committees

$61 million

Super PACs

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign has raised a total of $556 million, with $209 million coming from funds raised via two joint fundraising committees.

After clinching the nomination, Republican Donald Trump’s campaign announced in June that he was writing off the $50 million he had lent his campaign.

Priorities USA, the main super PAC supporting Clinton, also backed President Obama in 2012, when the group raised a total of $79 million.

Trump, who has often said he is funding his own campaign, has raised $192 million from other donors so far.

Last updated Oct. 28

CASH ON HAND

As of Oct. 19, Clinton’s campaign has spent 93 percent of what it has raised so far. Trump’s campaign has spent 96 percent of what it has raised so far. Cash on hand does not account for any outstanding debts.

CLINTON CAMPAIGN

$62.4 million

TRUMP CAMPAIGN

$16 million

FUNDRAISING RATE

Clinton’s campaign fundraising so far is close to matching that of President Obama in the 2012 cycle. Trump is behind Mitt Romney, the GOP nominee that year.

SMALL MONEY DONORS

Clinton’s campaign has directly received 16 percent of its money in donations of $200 or less. Trump’s campaign has directly received 27 percent of its funds from small donations. At this point in the 2012 election cycle, President Obama had raised 34 percent of his total in small donations and Republican Mitt Romney had raised 6 percent.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Of the $995.2 million donated so far to support Democratic candidates, 20 percent has been raised by super PACs and other independent groups.

Bernie Sanders

LEFT RACE JULY 12

The presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $234.3 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $6.3 million.

Martin O’Malley

LEFT RACE FEB. 2

The presidential campaign of former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley raised $6.3 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $856.7 thousand.

Jim Webb

LEFT RACE NOV. 17

The presidential campaign of former Virginia senator Jim Webb raised $777 thousand, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $0.

Larry Lessig

LEFT RACE NOV. 2

The presidential campaign of Harvard professor Larry Lessig raised $1 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $0.

Lincoln Chafee

LEFT RACE OCT. 23

The presidential campaign of former Rhode Island senator Lincoln Chafee raised $408 thousand, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $0.

Of the $727.3 million donated so far to support Republican candidates, 57 percent has been raised by super PACs and other independent groups.

Ted Cruz

LEFT RACE MAY 3

The presidential campaign of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised $92.7 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $89.2 million.

Jeb Bush

LEFT RACE FEB. 20

The presidential campaign of former Florida governor Jeb Bush raised $34.7 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $124.6 million.

Marco Rubio

LEFT RACE MARCH 15

The presidential campaign of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio raised $50.7 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $77.7 million.

Ben Carson

LEFT RACE MARCH 4

The presidential campaign of retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson raised $59.5 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $19 million.

John Kasich

LEFT RACE MAY 4

The presidential campaign of Ohio Gov. John Kasich raised $19.3 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $30.5 million.

Chris Christie

LEFT RACE FEB. 10

The presidential campaign of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie raised $8.6 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $23.7 million.

Carly Fiorina

LEFT RACE FEB. 10

The presidential campaign of former Hewlett Packard executive Carly Fiorina raised $12.1 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $15.2 million.

Rand Paul

LEFT RACE FEB. 3

The presidential campaign of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul raised $12.3 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $11.4 million.

Mike Huckabee

LEFT RACE FEB. 2

The presidential campaign of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee raised $4.2 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $7.4 million.

Rick Santorum

LEFT RACE FEB. 3

The presidential campaign of former Pensylvania senator Rick Santorum raised $1.8 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $449.1 thousand.

James Gilmore

LEFT RACE FEB. 12

The presidential campaign of former Virginia governor James Gilmore raised $389.6 thousand, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $308.9 thousand.

Scott Walker

LEFT RACE SEPT. 21

The presidential campaign of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker raised $9 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $31.4 million.

Bobby Jindal

LEFT RACE NOV. 17

The presidential campaign of former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal raised $1.16 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $8.6 million.

Lindsey Graham

LEFT RACE DEC. 21

The presidential campaign of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey O. Graham raised $4.9 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $4.2 million.

Rick Perry

LEFT RACE SEPT. 11

The presidential campaign of former Texas governor Rick Perry raised $1.3 million, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $14.1 million.

George Pataki

LEFT RACE DEC. 29

The presidential campaign of former New York governor George Pataki raised $529 thousand, and allied super PACs and other independent groups raised $859 thousand.

METHODOLOGY

Based on Federal Election Commission data that includes all contributions to the presidential campaigns, their affiliated joint fundraising committees, the Democratic National Committee, the Republican National Committee and single-candidate super PACs and other allied groups as of Oct. 19. Joint fundraising committees raise money for a campaign and party committees and then split the proceeds. All campaign contributions raised through joint fundraising committees have been included in campaign totals. Receipts for the joint fundraising committees are updated every quarter. Contributions to the two convention host committees have been included with the party totals.

Source: Federal Election Commission filings

