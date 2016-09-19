Click to read the full story: Heroes and Zeros: Reneita Smith vs 50 Cent

The Hero this week is a Baltimore area school bus driver who put her life on the line to save 20 children. The Zero is none other than a rapper who continues to show just who arrogant and messy he is.

Hero – Reneita Smith

When you live in a world where doing nothing and looking pretty can amass you throngs of fans and loads of cash, it’s refreshing when a story about a person worthy of accolades is told. This week’s hero is Baltimore area school bus driver Reneita Smith who saved young lives from a burning vehicle.

Smith sprung into action when her bus burst into flames. She when back into the smoky mess until all of her little passengers were out of harm’s way. Yes, 20 children, who were on their way to school, made it back home to their mommies and daddies because of her. When asked about her heroic behavior Reneita told local media,

“I am a mom of two kids; it’s my job to save them. My biggest reward is my babies are safe. Because whenever I drive any school, they’re my children until I drop them off to their biological parents.”

This is what needs to go viral. A woman put her life on the line to ensure that the children she transports every day didn’t perish in what was certainly a deadly situation. We live in a society that rewards people for their looks and how they dress while individuals who do amazing things in their everyday lives go unrecognized.

I want to see this story told on the blogs and shared 10 million times. I want Reneita Smith to be invited to festivals, appear on talk shows and applauded for what she did. I am so sick of seeing the wrong things celebrated in society. This is what we need more of in our lives -Ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. Who cares that an Atlanta teacher is a hottie and dresses in clothes that compliment her frame? I could not care less that Kim Kardashian-West, once again, posted a nude selfie of herself on social media. How is this news EVERY SINGLE TIME it happens? If you’ve seen her sex tape, you’ve seen her boobs, ass and vajayjay. Sigh, but I digress.

For putting herself aside and rescuing the babies who trust her to take care of them while in her presence, Reneita Smith is definitely a hero.

Zero – 50 Cent

This guy has really been showing his ass lately, more so than usual. He is this week’s zero not only for posting about his child supporting ending soon but also for the way he treats his son in the public eye.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent is an arrogant ass. I mean, who files for bankruptcy then flaunts about having stacks of cash on social media? He has numbered the days until he’s finished paying child support to his eldest son’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. He posted a countdown with the caption,

“Man, real life is gonna start sooner than you think. Sad part is I wish you well, good. #Shanquagetsajob.”

This is messy, childish and everything wrong with the way that men like 50 Cent conduct themselves. But the thing about this whole situation that is truly fucked up is that when his son, Marquise Jackson, fired back at his father by taking up for his mother, the rapper then went in on him. He said some pretty hurtful things when the 18-year-old posted,

“Don’t worry I’ll make you proud! Just don’t forget to tell me happy birthday that day cause u missed a few.”

From there it just got out of hand. Normally, I would expect a grown man of Fiddy’s age to be the bigger person. But then again that’s asking a lot from one of the cockiest men alive.

Look, when you are estranged from a child, I get that it’s a tough situation. When it comes down to it, who doesn’t want to have a real relationship with their kin? But if you truly want to get back in the good graces of a son who feels neglected, talking about their mother and then saying shady shit to them is not the way to do it.

This all just follows a pattern of behavior that the Queens rapper is known for. He is petty and so full of himself.

For not having any class and putting his business out there (once again), 50 Cent is this week’s zero.

