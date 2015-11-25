Click to read the full story: Heroes & Zeros: Patti Labelle & Patti Labelle

The latest hero and zero is the same person because sometimes you can turn your win into a loss when you don’t know how to humble yourself. For that very reason, I am renaming this week’s piece to winner and loser.

Hero/Winner: Patti Labelle

We all first knew her as the powerhouse frontwoman for a funky girl band that has given us some of the best songs of the last century. We know the lyrics to her tunes and on too many occasion try to impersonate her dance moves. Then she branched into being a spokesperson for One Touch insulin monitoring systems. Because of her we can never forget that “One Touch changes everything.”

Her most recent endeavor, Patti’s Sweat Potato Pies, have us flocking to all the Wal-Marts in our towns because who doesn’t love a good sweet potato pie and with Thanksgiving in a few days, I am sure that people all over the country have stockpiled them. In fact, it is rumored that they are selling for up to $100 on craigslist and eBay.

Her pies have sold out and made $2.4 million in one week across the country, and Patti has social media and James Wright to thank for that. The man’s so YouTube review of her pies no doubt propelled the sales. It is definitely an entertaining thing to see, as he incorporates her songs into showing his love for her pies.

Patti has called him and thanked him for his review, and there is no doubt that he is the driving force behind her sales. Other people have tried to do their own videos, which utterly fall short of the magic Wright created with his, but he started a trend nonetheless that is enabling him to have his fifteen minutes of fame because he really does have a beautiful voice, and has breathed fresh air into Patti and her pies.

Patti Labelle’s sweet potato pies selling out and her gracious and appreciative gestures toward the man responsible make her a winner.

Sadly, it took a lot of heat for Patti to have to do more than just a simple phone call, she’s invited James Wright over for a Thanksgiving dinner which is something at least. She’s finally stopped trying to discount what he’s done for her. Now if she could get him to help with her albums that just don’t sell anymore, that would be a very smart move!

Zero/Loser: Patti Labelle

This situation is the perfect of example of what it looks like when people, in particular celebrities, don’t give honor to where honor is due. Yes, Patti acknowledges that James Wright videos were nice and that he is a beautiful person, but she will not give him credit for being the main factor as to why they sold out. According to Diva, it was all her, and that’s a real loser move.

