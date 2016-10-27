Click to read the full story: Heroes and Zeros: Annie Cardelle vs Trick Daddy

It’s another round of Heroes and Zeros and this week and the top spot goes to a young protester who trolled Trump in the best way possible. The person coming in at the bottom is a washed up rapper with horrible “advice” rooted in foolishness.

Hero- Annie Cardelle- “Latina Contra Trump”

You have got to love the boldness of millennials. We all know that so much is at stake with this election. Even though that is the case, Trump and his people are still doing things that prove they are just going through the motions. The young woman who wore a “Latina contra Trump” shirt is this week’s hero because she made Eric Trump look like a fool.

During a campaign event in Salisbury, North Carolina last week, Eric posed with a female whose shirt pretty much said “Latinas AGAINST Trump.” How does no one on his father’s campaign know what “contra” means, or thought to Google translate the word? The woman, 23- year-old Annie Cardelle, said that three Trump staffers looked at her BEFORE THEY TOOK THE PHOTO. This is hilarious and oh so very sad. According to CBSNews.com Cardelle said,

“I thought we were going to get some dirty looks, and I was just going to leave if that happened. I really didn’t want to make a scene. But no one noticed.”

This says so much about Trump and his ability to put people around him that know what they are doing. This girl trolled the hell out of his event, and no one said a word. In fact, I bet they probably thought it was a good idea to have her around because she’s Latina and see, “She’s at a Trump rally.” The people running his campaign are idiots. I know it, and I have a feeling they know it too. I bet they are just waiting for this to all be over so they can go on and never speak of the 18 months between 2015 and 2016 when they sold their souls to the devil.

Cardelle helped proved that everything Trump does is for show. Did they really, think someone like Cardelle, of Cuban descent, would be for Trump? I guess it was just wishful thinking.

I love it! Thank you, Annie for having the guts to do it and the intelligence to know that his people wouldn’t even realize what you’re doing. For all of that and tweeting about it, thus making the whole thing go viral, she is a hero.

Zero – Trick Daddy

I know. You probably had to Google who he is too (I did). The Miami rapper was hot, well, I don’t know when he was hot. But for whatever reason now, Trick Daddy thinks that he can tell black women what they need to do in order to “compete” with Latina and white women. He is this week’s zero (and possibility zero of the year) for showing just how much men attribute to the divide that exists amongst women. He also gets an “F” for spewing hatred against black women. It all started when he posted a video on Instagram in which he said,

“These Spanish, these white hoes, they just started getting finer than a mother fucka… Y’all black hoes better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all that extra shit for nothing. You not achieving nothing, bitch. You get y’all ass done, ya titties done, ya paying $150 to get your makeup done just to go to a local club, bitch. Tighten up, hoe. These Spanish and these white hoes getting very spiffy on y’all. They fuck around and learn how to fry chicken you hoes is useless.”

The thing about men like him is that they have a warped view of black women, which comes from their warped view of women period. He calls us bitches and hoes every chance he gets. It’s disgusting and speaks further to the rap culture of today that does not respect women. In fact, I am convinced that most of the rappers hate women. How else do you explain their hostile, unfair, deplorable behavior towards us?

Furthermore, once again, black women are relegated to an inferior position amongst the ranks of women. It used to be a sting for it to come from black men, but nowadays, it’s no surprise as they are the champions of the debilitating criticism. Hey, Trick Daddy and other fuckboys, ya’ll ever stop to think about the cause and effect of your words and actions toward the women that gave you life? Maybe we feel, act and respond to you the way we do because of shit like this.

For his ignorant and flat our wrong comments about black women needing to “tighten up” in order to, I don’t know, get a man, Trick Daddy is a major zero.

