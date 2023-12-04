The first time there was a Supernatural convention in Hawaii I decided to be financially responsible and did not go. I’m on the East coast, it’s a long and expensive flight, I’ve been there a few times and while I loved it, I couldn’t use having never been there as a reason to go. So I stayed home, while some of my good friends went.

It was a long weekend of FOMO overload, with my friends – and several of the Supernatural actors too, to my great dismay – texting me to tell me what I was missing. I vowed that if there was ever a con in Hawaii again, I’d start saving my pennies and find a way to make it work. So I was full of anticipation for this convention and to finally return to Hawaii after many years. I was last there on my honeymoon, that should tell you something!

It was also the first convention I’ve gone to in a long time that I wasn’t a vendor, which meant I got to have an actual vacation and spend time with my friends! I love being at cons with the books and meeting people who’ve read Family Don’t End With Blood and There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done and Fangasm who tell me the books have been important to them and an inspiration. I love being a vendor with all the other amazing people in the con “vendor squad”. But I miss the days of being able to just hang out with fellow fans and talk about the shows we love and the cast we appreciate and ooh and ahh over everyone’s photo ops. Some of my favorite things about this con were hanging out in the outdoor space next to the elevators where people congregated in between panels or at the restaurant that was right on the beach and enjoying some delicious food and drink with some of my favorite people. Grateful!

That also meant I didn’t actually catch many panels, so this con report will be briefer than usual. I stopped in California on the way because I can’t fly OVER my daughter’s house without actually visiting her, so I didn’t get there until Friday. Hibachi style dinner at Aoki Teppanyaki Waikiki with friends and then fireworks on the beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel – perfection!

The hotel itself was gorgeous, with swimming pools and wildlife hanging around the mini habitats, ponds filled with colorful fish and palm trees overhead. It’s the kind of place that makes you never want to leave, which is a feeling I’ve experienced every time I’ve been in Hawaii, no matter how young (or not young) I was at the time.

Some things never change.

And then it was Saturday, which looked like this from my lanai, and like this from the beach.

I couldn’t miss Misha’s panel, so that kicked off panels for me. He wore a beautiful lei and a shirt that he got at a thrift shoppe because it had feathers on it and reminded him of Castiel.

This was the first convention where the cast could talk about their characters and shows again since the strike is over, which made Misha happy.

Misha: OMG we can talk about our shows!!

Misha auctioned off some custom made shoes from the Gotham Knights costume designer to raise funds for Maui.

When that didn’t quite do it, he offered up the shirt on his back to the highest bidder – he then teasingly took it off, only to reveal he had another shirt on under it lol.

Note: Tweets won’t preview in wordpress anymore, but if you’d like to see that little tease, I tweeted it in the tweet below.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726005574519996590?s=20

We got some show questions again, which was nice. Misha was asked what super power he’d want to have if he were on The Boys.

Misha: The power to say no to Eric Kripke!

I don’t blame him after what happened to Alex Calvert’s character Rufus – ouch! (That’s what Misha was referring to).

Misha: I haven’t checked on Alex after that awful thing that happened on Gen V…

What did Misha like most about his character on Supernatural?

Misha: What I like about Cas is that he always tried to do the right thing, though he had a lot of regrets.

One of those regrets was also that he took a long time to express his feelings.

Misha always tells some great stories about his childhood. He said that he was a shy quiet sensitive kid who didn’t really fit in.

Misha: I was a weird kid too. I heard Prince and had my mom make me a giant floppy red beret.

I love that he took his own experience of being the “weird” kid and turned it into things like Gish that helped normalize being different and “weird” for a lot of other people.

Misha: You all don’t fit into regular society, which is why I fit in here.

I’ve often talked to Misha about going into politics, and someone asked him about that.

Misha: I’m interested in being part of the conversation and maybe help steer the conversation. How we talk to each other is so toxic, no one can listen.

What would Castiel do in Hawaii?

Misha: Cas would go swimming in a lava lake. The Supernatural cast tried to talk them into doing an episode in Hawaii. Nope.

Alas.

Misha also told one of my favorite stories of being on set – the time he had to throw a punch right at the camera. He did it and everyone at the monitors started laughing, and he was like, what’s so funny?

Misha: Jensen came around because he had been back at the monitor and said Misha, that was hilarious! Then he saw my expression and he was like, oh. You weren’t kidding. And then they did the playback for me (demonstrates).

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726013735888883762?s=20

A fan asked if it was difficult to fight with himself on Gotham Knights.

Misha: No, because that was stunt doubles!

He also said that he had a great emotional connection to Castiel after playing him so long, but it was also great to get to play a different character in GK.

He talked about The French Mistake and the little things he added in, like when “Misha” pushes the makeup person out of the way. Those ad libs from all three of them are my favorite parts!

A fan came up to the mic and said that her friend had a big crush on him. Decades ago.

Misha: Decades ago?? I know I have some gray in my beard…

The last question he got was about poetry, so he and Rob and Rich all attempted to answer it, with amusing results.

After Misha thanked the fans, I walked out of the ballroom to find Louden Swain doing their vendor room jam, which is always a treat!

They were literally in a hallway, so periodically they paused to let people walk by. I don’t think everyone even realized they could have stopped for a Swain song, unfortunately for them.

There was a bit of a delay before autographs started. Turns out this impromptu photo shoot was what caused the delay – and absolutely no one I know is complaining!

How are four grown men this adorable???

Priceless.

Saturday night was the luau, which was every bit as amazing as the videos I’d watched of the last Hawaii con made it look. The buffet was awesome, with some local delicacies that were amazing. And the luau festivities were a lot of fun.

As the show went on, the sun set over the water, making a beautiful backdrop, which my friend Liz captured so much better than I could have. It helps to be an actual photographer…

And then it was Saturday Night Special time!

It was indeed special because we got Jared Padalecki onstage to kick it off, which is definitely a treat. Jared and Jensen and Rob all had on red Hawaiian shirts and they all looked absolutely gorgeous.

It was, for some reason, hard to hear Jared at first, which resulted in him trying to adjust the mic and not understanding what the issue was, and a lot of adorable reactions lol

Jared: We can finally say the name of the show that brought us all together and put us here. We’ve made some good friends along the way and I, as the non-musical person in the SPN Family, am thrilled to introduce some amazing musicians, my good friends Stephen Norton, Mike Borja, Billy Moran, and Rob Benedict – Louden Swain!

Awww.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726107597936431202?s=20

Hugs followed, and then Jared hung out and watched most of the SNS as Louden Swain and friends rocked the luau under the palm trees.

Ruth Connell (and her adorable baby bump) came onstage to introduce Kim Rhodes.

Creation’s Adam Malin joined the band for some Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” with the audience singing the chorus.

Gil McKinney took his “I’m Just Ken” performance up a notch, decked out in Ken’s faux fur coat and wearing a six pack tee shirt underneath – he’s even got all the dance moves down now. Incredible!

(And Rob’s reaction? Priceless!)

(Also I have had ‘can you feel the Kenergy?’ stuck in my head for over a week now argh…)

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726116480784474516?s=20

Mitch Pileggi channeled some Elvis (who apparently performed under these same palm trees a long time ago) with Jailhouse Rock.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726116462203662726?s=20

And then we got Rockstar Ackles for not one but two songs! First he played guitar and sang with the band on “Can’t You See” from the Marshall Tucker Band. Oh, but first he needed a little adjustment on his guitar from the always-there-to-save-the-day Liz.

Jensen made a joke about Rob’s equipment not working and Rob quipped back about it being rented and somehow that resulted in a “that’s what she said” from Jensen and a “or he…” from Rob.

With faded ripped jeans and that glorious long hair, Jensen really looks the part – fingers crossed he keeps it a while longer!

I might have exclaimed “DAMN Ackles” more than once while watching and listening, because… DAYUM!

Thanks Liz for capturing this moment that pretty much proves my point…

Here are a few excerpts of Mr. Ackles singing that one:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726117047137096068?s=20

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726118830005760283?s=20

I love when Jensen lets his inner musician come out. He never looks more the part than when he’s strumming that guitar along with Rob and Billy and the guys, clearly loving every minute of it.

At the end, he started to leave and then paused. I love his little schtick of oh I was gonna leave, you want me to sing one more?

Is this a rhetorical question, Mr. Ackles??

And then we got a new song from him, the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero”, which he belted out with enthusiasm, hair in his face like a – okay I know I already said it but – a true rockstar.

Some excerpts from Jensen absolutely nailing some Foo Fighters:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726119143529927138?s=20

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726119426720973135?s=20

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726121125590311381?s=20

Jason Manns was reluctant to follow Rockstar Ackles, but his gorgeous version of Hallelujah with Rob and Billy sounded even more haunting outside on the lawn with the palm trees overhead.

Briana Buckmaster sang her beautiful slow version of ‘Carry On’, which was extra emotional in this setting and with that background.

It was also the third anniversary of the Supernatural finale, which made me all kinds of even MORE emotional.

Listen to how haunting it was:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726121670329647162?s=20

Richard Speight, Jr. did a song from his album, Livin’ At Night – one of my favorites of his! A barefoot Briana sang backup and played tambourine.

Get it, Rich!

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726122410464907674?s=20

Rob jumped into the audience for “This Is How”, everyone singing along and a big crowd dancing off to the side on the lawn under the stars.

As the band played, Jensen leapt back onstage with his phone and started filming them, getting some great angles as he let his inner Director Ackles come out. I love how much they appreciate all their friends’ talents, just as excited for them as we all were.

Louden Swain took a well deserved bow under the palm trees – what a wonderful night!

Sunday dawned with a beautiful view again, and me feeling very sentimental on the three year anniversary of the Supernatural series finale. I adore the finale and its beautiful ending with the boys reunited in Heaven, and cherish the “barn scene” as the emotionally important chapter that it is – and am forever grateful that the barn scene was followed by the bridge scene! (And that they managed to include all of us in that final “cut”).

edit lemondropsonice

There were some gorgeous videos and posts for the three year anniversary and so I spent a little time on Sunday needing tissues and feeling incredibly lucky to still be celebrating this little Show I love so much a full three years after it ended. In Hawaii, no less!

Ended… At least temporarily…

Apparently Jared and Jensen got in some beach time too – thanks to Clif for posting this classic. Toes in the sand, Sammy… (though Jared’s toes were not in fact in the sand at this moment)

The gold panel kicked off with Jared and Jensen giving each other props, as always.

They were well aware that it was the three year anniversary of the finale and seemed just as emotional as me about it.

Jared: Y’all think you cried during the barn scene, you should’ve seen me when they were tearing down the bunker. I’m trying to grab shit…

They both were. Jared took a lot of the real books from the bunker library, and some of the fake book fillers that he uses as bookends.

He also has a lot of other stuff that one day he might auction for charity. (Eyes my bank account warily…)

Jared on being emotional about losing the bunker:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726346613227233448?s=20

Jensen took something very sentimental.

Jensen: The library tables that we sat around all the time… I didn’t take a table, but…

Jared: Mimes carrying an entire table out of the bunker

Jensen: But one of the tables had some initials carved into it and I asked, what’s gonna happen to this table? And they said nothing, we’re probably gonna break it down and scrap it.

Audience: NOOOOOO

Jensen: So I was like, will you cut that out? So I have a block like that big and it’s got our initials on it.

Everyone: AWWWWW

Jensen on making sure the table with their initials is safe with him:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726346849664340029?s=20

I can’t tell you how much I love that Jared took the library’s books just like Sam would have and Jensen took the most sentimental thing in there because of course he did. Jared talked again about wanting to work not in front of the camera but behind it, wanting to help stories get made – which stems from his love of stories and his love of books.

They talked about how hard it was to end the show during the start of the pandemic, which meant they couldn’t really hug the crew goodbye like they wanted to.

There was also a moment when they both threatened to cut their hair. From where I was sitting, there was a resounding NOOOO for both of them (including me) though apparently some people were fine with Jensen cutting his. WHAT????

Jared to Jensen: You look handsome no matter what.

Okay, that’s true. For both of them.

gifs jarpadandjensens

Jensen’s pleased little smile tho.

As always, J2 did a lot of ‘brothers brothering’ including a little brotherly back and forth about Jensen being Bruce Wayne or something. They amuse me greatly and warm my heart at the same time.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726348823168229739?s=20

Jared: I behave myself!

Jensen (scoffs): Not around me!

I feel like that is very true.

They also always do a lot of reminiscing, which I will never ever get tired of. Both were on other shows when they got cast in Supernatural, so the shows had to figure out how to make them disappear. Jared said his character on Gilmore Girls just sort of did disappear.

Jensen: Mine (on Smallville) got hit by a meteor.

LOL. Oh The CW, I miss you.

They were living about a mile from each other in LA when they did the pilot of Supernatural, and were so happy to be able to film there close to home. Then they found out they’d be filming in Vancouver. Oops.

Jared and Jensen both talked about the challenge of taking on new roles after playing Sam and Dean for so long.

Jensen said he asked Kripke to make sure his Dean didn’t show through as Soldier Boy on ‘The Boys’.

I’d say he was pretty damn successful! I am endlessly fascinated by Soldier Boy and how Jensen portrayed him (and The Boys universe itself).

If you enjoyed Jensen on The Boys, check out our new book Supes Ain’t Always Heroes – it takes a deep dive into the fascinating story and characters, including Soldier Boy, and has exclusive interviews with the actors including Jensen!

Order info at Supes Ain’t Always Heroes

The last question of the gold panel was from my friend Brittany, who Jared called on. She of course asked an insightful question about what could be next for Sam and Dean. Maybe Sam’s son gets to Heaven and reunites with his dad and meets his uncle, and then what?

Jared: That’s because my mom is an English teacher and this is her favorite person and student of all time, so it makes sense she’s asking that question.

Me: Awwww

Jensen: Oh, a highly thought provoking question?

Jared: Not to try and dodge it, but I have some ideas and I hope now that the writers are back that we all get to see it…together?

Jensen: We get to see those scenes…

Audience: (Cheers)

Jensen (joking): Wait, what?

Jared: Go with it!

Jensen (more seriously): Yeah, stay tuned on that. There are conversations regarding that conversation that are being had.

That was the end of the gold panel, but I sure left happy after that last answer. Jensen is famously cautious about saying anything specific about projects that are not “fully baked” so…. Yeah, that makes me happy. Which you can probably tell by my excited scream on this video clip of Jared and Jensen answering Brittany’s question lol.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726353259382849580?s=20

Jensen gave Jared a butt slap to end the panel – how can you blame him?

I can’t talk about the J2 meet and greet because that’s against the rules, but suffice it to say that it put me in an even BETTER mood when it comes to hearing just how much both Jared and Jensen still cherish Supernatural, their friendship and the fandom. Warms my heart every time.

I caught a little of the Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. panel that afternoon.

Richard: As a director, you want well written dialogue, but you need a balance with the action. I prefer the dialogue scenes to shoot though.

A fan asked Rob (jokingly) what would it be like to have a best friend who’s always nice to you?

Richard: I don’t like the tone of that!

Rob gave a joking answer at first, but then got serious.

Rob: I know he always has my back.

Rich: Everyone should have a Rob Benedict in their corner.

Awwww

Someone asked Rob when he knew that Chuck was God.

Rob: Kripke told me during Swan Song. I’m gonna ask him when we have him on the SPN Then and Now podcast soon when they actually knew that.

Oooh, looking forward to that one!

After a little delay, Jared and Jensen (and Rob) leapt onstage for their main panel.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726419604074058041?s=20

Jensen admitted he was a little hoarse from singing at the SNS last night.

Jared: I had fun!

A fan asked Jensen about playing Batman or Red Hood in a movie.

Jensen: I loved voicing Red Hood and I’m ready and willing to do something like that on the big screen.

There were lots of shenanigans of course – there is nothing more happy making and entertaining than a Jared and Jensen panel, seriously.

Jared told a dad joke. Jensen shook his head and got up and walked away, Jared slapping his back playfully.

Jensen to fan at the mic: I’d just like to personally apologize to you for that entire waste of our time.

Jared: And to the crowd…

Jensen: And to humanity…

Lol

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726420906027942121?s=20

These two love to laugh and tease, and just being there to watch is enough to put a smile on my face. In fact, they said they had just been watching Supernatural outtakes in the green room. I love that they love it as much as we do!

At some point there was a shout out to the lovely SPN crew member Maisie, which made me smile.

Jensen told the story of learning the hard way how to fake eat on Supernatural – Jared was impressed with his skills.

Someone asked what was on their bucket list and Jensen insisted he doesn’t have one.

Jared: Mine is having Jensen make a bucket list.

And later, after a fan asked about Jensen doing The Masked Singer and he declined.

Jared: I’m putting Jensen doing The Masked Singer on my bucket list.

They did a lot of brothers brothering again, including this little bit where Jared somehow thought a fans’ name was Beara and it went downhill from there.

Fan (Corina, not Beara): So my question is for Jensen.

Jared: Oh good, that will give me time to reset.

I just rewatched the little clip that I tweeted of this again (below) and am sitting here laughing all over again. OMG

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726423491807948945?s=20

At one point, Jared answered a fan, tongue in cheek.

Jared: We may not look it, but we’re pretty fuckin smooth.

Jensen immediately nodded when Jared was looking then shook his head as soon as he wasn’t.

Jensen: No we’re not! Just ask Beara…

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726425195366547595?s=20

I will never get tired of the way they amuse each other – and us!

Someone asked, since they’ve had just about everyone else on the show, if there’s a reboot, will Jesus be on it?

Jensen: He already is.

(Pats Jared on the knee)

Jared: (throws his arms out like he’s being crucified)

Jensen:

gifs jarpadandjensens

Jensen talked a little about his cameo on the new The Boys spinoff, Gen V (which is hilariously filthy if you haven’t seen it) and how much he loves that show too.

Jensen: I watched it and it’s so good! How many hit shows do you need, Kripke?? What are you compensating for??

On the third anniversary of the finale, I was so grateful to hear Jared and Jensen talk about how special the show was and always will be.

Jensen: The atmosphere, the culture on the set, it really kinda became what it was organically between he and I, and the other actors and the directors and producers and the crew, it naturally established this really fun welcoming nurturing culture on set. As guest stars came on, they would comment on it, that this is the best place to work, you guys have so much fun, there’s no drama, everybody is having a good time, we’ve heard about this reputation. And he and I would be like oh, that’s cool. It was never done by design, it just naturally happened with he and I, and now we both know how precious that is and in order to achieve that you have to put in a certain kind of work. We were doing the work unknowingly, just being our normal selves and treating everybody as equal.

Listen to how heartfelt he is when he says that:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726428937205751939?s=20

(Also I will never tire of their “he and I” – it’s always “he and I” even when it should be “him and me” lol)

Jensen talks about creating that atmosphere on the set in his chapter in There’ll Be Peace When You Are Done, about how much he values what they created and always will and what he’ll take with him from being Dean and being on Supernatural. (And how it’s not the end…)

Someone asked about their first concerts and Jared said his was En Vogue and Vanilla Ice and MC Hammer. Jensen needed consoling after that.

Jensen’s was Michael Jackson!

A fan got up to the mic and started out with “I grew up with you.”

J2: —

A few minutes later, Jared got a chance to make an epic joke calling back to his MC Hammer answer.

They were asked about burnout and in part gave a serious answer that they do burn out. Jensen reached over to pat Jared’s thigh in comfort and Jared, without missing a beat, removed Jensen’s hand and quipped “can’t touch this.”

Jensen got the most delighted look on his face and busted up laughing. Jared is then equally delighted that he has delighted Jensen, immediately reaching over to pat him on the shoulder several times to let him know he’s not serious about that, while Jensen grins.

Jensen: You’ve been hanging onto this since you said MC Hammer – you had it locked and loaded!

Jared: I did! As your hand was coming, I’m like yesssss it’s happening it’s coming, then – can’t touch this!

Everyone: Where’s the rim shot, Norton??

Priceless. I smiled so wide my face hurt. Look at this, it’s priceless:

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726429953061978127?s=20

In a more serious answer to the burn out question, Jensen said yes.

Jensen: The strike was hard for he and I. We burn out, but this fuels us to keep us going.

Someone asked about the possibility of The Winchesters or Walker Independence coming back, but Jensen said it’s unlikely because there weren’t enough episodes made. Both Jared and Jensen expressed love and appreciation for each other’s cancelled shows, which was touching.

All too soon it was time for the last question song and then the traditional Jared and Jensen another-successful-panel fist bump.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726434866081014115?s=20

They thanked the fans and put hands over hearts to show their love.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726434996393767096?s=20

And that was the end of the con as we know it – Rich and Louden Swain sang us the traditional goodbye.

https://x.com/FangasmSPN/status/1726435543737860606?s=20

I picked up my photo ops and then joined a bunch of friends for pizza and sharing our fondest memories of the con.

Monday was just enjoy Waikiki day. I got to sleep in and then hang out by the pool all day and truly relax, first at one pool and later at another.

There was time to spend with friends, and delicious lunch at the restaurant right on the beach.

And then delicious dinner on the beach with more friends – we even managed to catch the guy who runs around lighting all the torches at sunset!

It was definitely hard to say goodbye – and the 14 hour flight was no picnic – but it was so worth it!

Thank you, Hawaii.

Mahalo and a hui hou.

Thanks to my talented friend Liz Madsen for the beautiful SNS photos!

– Lynn

You can find the new book on The Boys,

with several chapters on Soldier Boy and

an exclusive interview with Jensen, at:

Supes Ain’t Always Heroes

and our books on Supernatural, with

chapters by the actors and the fans, at: