Click to read the full story: Harvey Weinstein floodgates open on sexual misconduct list

All it took was for established, well-known actresses (Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd among dozens) in Hollywood to finally step up about Harvey Weinstein for the floodgates to open so women and men all over the country felt safe enough to call out men who had sexually harassed them or sexually assaulted them.

Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, multiple men in Hollywood and media have faced allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to rape.

A new report from Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker also details Weinstein’s alleged and elaborate efforts to silence journalists and accusers. The former movie executive denies the new accusations and “any allegations of non-consensual sex,” but said in a statement to the Times that, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

The Weinstein scandal has sparked a national conversation about sexual misconduct and prompted others to come forward with accusations ranging from groping to rape against prominent men, including former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, actor Ben Affleck and former President George H. W. Bush.

Here are some of the men accused, but you can be sure this list will already have grown by tomorrow:

— Producer Harvey Weinstein— Accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or assault. Fired by The Weinstein Co. and expelled from various professional guilds. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

— Actor Jeremy Piven — Accused by three women of sexual misconduct. He denies all allegations.

— Actor Kevin Spacey — Accused by at least 14 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police reportedly investigating a sexual assault. Fired from ‘House of Cards’ and replaced in Ridley Scott’s completed film ‘All the Money in the World.’ His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

— Filmmaker Brett Ratner — Accused by at least six women of sexual harassment. Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros. related activities. He denies the allegations.

— Actor Steven Seagal — Accused by two women of rape. He denies the allegations.

— Comedian Louis C.K. — Accused by five women of sexual misconduct. Planned release of film “I Love You, Daddy” halted. Netflix special canceled. He says the allegations are true and has apologized.

— Actor Ed Westwick — Accused by two women of sexual assault. The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the “Gossip Girl’ actor. Los Angeles police are investigating. He denies the allegations.

— Actor Dustin Hoffman — Accused by woman of sexual harassing when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior.

— ‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner — Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

— Actor Robert Knepper — Accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

— Actor Jeffrey Tambor — One woman alleges sexual misconduct. He denies the allegation.

— Writer-director James Toback — Accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Beverly Hills police investigating complaints. He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times.

— Director-producer Gary Goddard — Accused by one man of sexually molesting him at age 12. He was unavailable to immediately respond.

— Producer Chris Savino— Accused of harassing up to 12 women. Fired from Nickelodeon. He has apologized for his behavior.

— Amazon executive Roy Price — Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He resigned from Amazon.

— Journalist Mark Halperin — Accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. Book contract terminated. Fired from job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations.

— New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish— Multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.

— New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier — Accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.

— NPR news chief Michael Oreskes — Accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at The New York Times, and NPR. He has been ousted from NPR.

— Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner — Accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.

— Billboard magazine executive Stephen Blackwell — Accused of sexual harassment by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

— Artforum publisher Knight Landesman — Accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

— Webster Public Relations CEO Kirt Webster — Accused of sexual assault by one woman. Firm renamed and Webster is “taking time away’”

— Celebrity chef John Besh — Accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded.

The post Harvey Weinstein floodgates open on sexual misconduct list appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando