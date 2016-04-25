Click to read the full story: Harriet Tubman twenty dollar reaction

This has been one hell of a week. I mean, Harriet Tubman has been named as the new face of the twenty-dollar bill. Famed and beloved wrestler Chyna died and the whole globe is still reeling (and will probably be so for a while) from the death of Prince.

It always amazes me the amount of love and hate that exists in this world at the same time. People are devastated, do you hear me, devastated by Prince’s passing. Therein lies the love. A lot of these same people have also expressed nasty thoughts and unbelievable racism for Tubman’s latest homage. Therein lies the hate.

I want to talk about the changes coming to the twenty- dollar bill, among other things. The memes have been all over the place about the changes. Some of them are funny, some of them are silly, and some of them are just downright awful.

How can we live an existence where people hold so much hatred for another just because of the color of their skin? I never got it, and I will never get it. Do white people not understand the contributions Harriet Tubman gave not only to the black community but also to the world? Don’t you guys know that she is a G? Her presence on the twenty-dollar bill speaks to the many accomplishments, and contributions black people have given to mankind. I don’t even have the time to go into them.

Why shouldn’t a black person be on the money in this country anyway? That is really the question that needs to be answered. Are we not worthy, or smart or rich enough? I mean, we have achieved so much, and it’s still not enough. Hell, a black man has run this country for the last eight years, and we still can’t get the recognition and confidence from those who don’t look like us.

Right now, I feel how like I did when I saw that old ass white protester punch a young black man in the face at a Donald Trump rally not too long ago. When is enough going to be enough? How dare white folks get upset about a black person finally getting some shine on the currency of the country that enslaved them? A country whose fucked up rules tried to keep them, but they still rose above it. A country that that they helped build!

If I’m really being honest (and petty) we need to put Native Americans and Mexicans on money too gat damn it. They were here before all of us. I am so fed up with the way the white patriarchy of this country continues the good ole boy system. “I scratch your back you scratch mine.” Hell, can I get a scratch? I have an itch too. I want to rise about the bullshit I face every day too. Can I be given the chance to make an impact based solely on my abilities and talents and not based on the size of my waist, the shade of my skin, the length of my hair, the sound of my voice or the person I lay next to at night?

Yes, this For the Record is about Harriet Tubman’s face on the twenty- dollar bill and white folks’ disgust. But it’s about my disgust too. I am disgusted at the way racism is tearing this country apart. At the fact that Donald “Shit Head” Trump is still in the fucking presidential race. That police are still killing black people without any consequence. That high school girls are beating other high school girls to death in a bathroom over some stupid ass little boy. That black on black crime is a thing. I am just disgusted.

I rejoice that Harriet Tubman will replace Andrew Jackson. In fact, I want to campaign for Fredrick Douglas to get his own bill as well. Hell maybe even Prince, bless his shady ass remarkable soul.

Thank God America is changing. I mean putting a woman on the twenty-dollar bill is huge, but a black woman? Good God that’s unheard of in these parts. Nevertheless, we still have a long way to go. As one writer from TheGuardian.com said,

“…The image of Tubman on our currency as some sort of corrective action for centuries of oppression and subjugation, or as a symbol of how far we’ve come in ending racism, is more symbolic of our fundamental misunderstanding of race in America.”

I really need next week to bring better news. No death of icons and no black people immortalized on U.S. currency hateration. That is all.

