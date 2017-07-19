I have always admired Jared Padalecki. For the awesome acting, the depth and heart that he puts into his portrayal of Sam Winchester on that Show I’m so obsessed with, bringing the character to life so vividly. For the way he allows himself to be genuine and vulnerable in his interactions with others. For his desire to give back and make a difference in this world whether it’s with charity tee shirt campaigns or standing up at the Austin state house and fighting for laws that need to be passed. For the unique and heartwarming friendship he has with his onscreen brother and his loyalty to all his friends and his great love of family.

But I have never admired Jared as much as I do after working with him for the past few years as he wrote his chapter in Family Don’t End With Blood. I was blown away by his courage, his willingness to “go there” in what he wrote – to tell his own personal story without censoring it, in such powerful and compelling language that everyone who reads it knows exactly what he was feeling, exactly what happened, in every moment of that story. I witnessed firsthand his determination to “get it right” – even though I repeatedly told him I thought it was very nearly perfect already! And I witnessed firsthand just how much he cared about telling his story in a way that would be genuine and real. So that other people can see themselves reflected in someone we look up to, and understand that it’s not just words – you really are Not Alone.

I met so many people at the Chicago con this past weekend who told me how much Jared’s words meant to them – how much his writing inspired them, comforted them, validated them. How much it kept them going, let them always keep fighting. I’ve heard the same from so many people online, from all over the world where the book has traveled, who felt the same. I hope Jared knows how much of a difference he’s making with his words. I’ve told him, and I know some of you have told him too. I hope he believes it, and that on his birthday he can feel proud of all the things he’s accomplished.

Happy birthday, Jared.

–Lynn

If you’d like to read Jared’s story in Family Don’t

End With Blood, check it out at the link at the

top of the page. Have tissues ready.