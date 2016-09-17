Click to read the full story: Got a Samsung Galaxy Note 7? Here’s what to do with it

Samsung really screwed the pooch on it’s Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall causing much confusion among customers. Their failure to coordinate efforts with U.S. safety authorities right away has been an issue according to former officials with that agency.

This led to delays in having replacement devices and fixing the problem for customers. Samsung has sold one million Galaxy Note 7’s in an attempt to compete with Apple’s iPhone 7, and this has only wreaked more havoc on their customers.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye suggested the CPSC action was delayed because of the company’s decision to pursue its own global voluntary recall. “As a general matter it’s not a recipe for a successful recall for a company to go out on its own,” he said.

The U.S. recall sets a framework that Samsung, phone carriers and retailers all must follow, the CPSC said. Mr. Kaye urged consumers to take advantage of the recall right away “because this product represents such a serious fire hazard.”

The agency said users can request a Galaxy Note 7 with a different battery, a refund or a new replacement device.

So, do you have a Galaxy Note 7 that was the subject of an official recall Thursday?

Here’s what to do if you own one of Samsung’s new smartphones. The U.S. safety watchdog, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is urging consumers to exchange or return the device because of a risk of fire. The agency says there have been 92 reports of batteries overheating in the U.S. That includes 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage, including to cars and a garage.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers about 1 million Note 7s sold in the U.S. through Sept. 15.

HOW DO I CONFIRM THAT MY PHONE IS PART OF THE RECALL?

Look for an IMEI number on the back of the phone or on the phone’s packaging. You can also find it in the phone’s settings by going to “About Phone” or “General Management” and then hitting “Status.” Enter that number at http://samsung.com/us/note7recall or call Samsung’s recall hotline at 1-844-365-6197. U.S. officials say about 97 percent of Note 7s sold in the U.S. are affected.

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

You can ask for a replacement or a full refund. For replacements, consumers can choose another Note 7 or a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, with a refund of the price difference. Samsung expects replacement Note 7s to be available by Wednesday.

Consumers who bought the phone through a wireless carrier or retailer such as Best Buy should contact the merchant directly. Those who bought it directly from Samsung should contact the company.

Online and phone contact information for individual carriers, retailers and Samsung is available at http://samsung.com/us/note7recall .

MORE INFORMATION

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2016/Samsung-Recalls-Galaxy-Note7-Smartphones

