Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Pamela Anderson has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Baywatch movie. Co-star The Rock took to his own Twitter account to announce her addition to the cast. He said in his tweet that they wouldn’t have been able to make the movie without her.

Following the shocking death of Prince, tributes are pouring in from fellow musicians such as Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Madonna. Many celebrities tweeted their condolences along with some heartfelt messages about his death. Prince was reportedly found unconscious in his recording studio and attempts to revive him failed.

In the Times 100 issue fans can read an essay Jennifer Lawrence wrote praising Adele. In the essay, Jennifer talks about having met Adele at the Oscars in 2013. Jennifer confessed that during Adele’s performance she snuck backstage to get a glimpse of Adele from behind. She called Adele an international treasure and a gift.

As an issue dedicated to the 100 most influential people of the year, the upcoming Time 100 will include Mark Zuckerberg, Nicki Minaj and Leonardo DiCaprio. Categories within the list include leaders and pioneers. On the list of leaders are Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton and even President Obama. Pioneers that made the list include Gina Rodriguez and Caitlyn Jenner.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner said that she is afraid her character is set to be killed off the show. She confessed that each of the actors on the show have been worried about the fate of their characters. She also shared that anytime a character is killed off the cast goes out together afterwards for drinks to give the character a send- off.

Speaking of Game of Thrones, cast member Maisie Williams visited a Santa Monica, California hobby shop to pose as a clerk working at the store. Upon the store’s customers recognizing her, Maisie acted out scenes straight from the show.

After Michael Strahan announced he is leaving Live with Kelly and Michael to take a co-hosting job on Good Morning America instead, Kelly Ripa refused to fulfill her hosting duties for the immediate future. As a result, Shay Mitchell and Erin Andrews will be hosting the show on Friday and Monday. Kelly Ripa is scheduled to resume hosting duties on Tuesday of next week and rumors are swirling that her interactions with Strahan will be strained. Ripa is reportedly upset because she and the rest of the show’s crew found out about Strahan’s impending exit minutes before he announced it on TV.

Wrestling and reality TV fans are mourning the sudden death of Joanie Lauer, a.k.a. Chyna. She was reportedly found dead at her California home on Wednesday of this week. An official statement was released on Chyna’s Twitter account, stating that she had passed away at the age of 45. Though there is speculation she died of a drug overdose no formal cause of death has been announced.

Daisy Ridley is taking a stand against technology being used to enhance selfies posted on Twitter. Ridley took her own selfie and used a photo filter to make it appear as though she was wearing makeup when she wasn’t. She referenced the Beyonce song Flawless in the picture’s caption. The actress has been outspoken about the effect that social media has on the confidence and self- esteem of young women all over the world.

Nick Carter is a brand new father as his wife has just given birth to their first child. The baby boy, named Odin Reign Carter, was born at home after 30 hours of labor. During his wife’s pregnancy, Nick had shared that it took them a long time to conceive at that they had in the past, but his wife had suffered a miscarriage. He went on to say that he knew his wife would be a perfect mother.

People Magazine has named Jennifer Aniston the most beautiful woman in the world. Aniston was excited to hear the news and opened up about how she had to learn to embrace her own appearance. She said women always have to be mindful of the foods and liquids they ingest.

At five days old, Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter made her first appearance on social media. Teigen posted a picture of the five day old on her Instagram account. Prior to the baby’s birth Teigen had stated that she and her husband weren’t going to go out of their way to keep pictures of their daughter out of the media.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, rumors are swirling that Lindsay Lohan is studying the Koran in the hopes of becoming Islamic. Though Lohan has stated that she is a spiritual person, her representative is denying that she has any intention of converting to a new religion.

By: Julie Wein