Season six of “Game of Thrones” is upon us. If you’ve stuck with the brutal series for the first five years you should pat yourself on the back for having a strong stomach, and for keeping hope alive while watching fan favorites drop like ‘The Hound’ off a steep cliff.

With the White Walkers on the march, it may seem like the Iron Throne is not quite as important as it was in the beginning of the series.

Not so fast.

Most characters haven’t a clue about the undead running around taking babies and raising other dead soldiers for their own army. Most characters still see other families as the main enemy.

They are in for a shock once they witness the carnage that frozen zombie walkers can cause.

With the ignorance about the mostly unseen enemy, the Iron Throne is the biggest concern for most of those vying to sit where young Tommen currently resides.

So who are you betting on to be King of the seven kingdoms? If you had to bet your last dollar, which character has what it takes to get to the top of the pecking order in Westeros?

Before we get to my odds on the favorites and underdogs in this deadly competition, let’s take a quick look at who has occupied the most uncomfortable throne in history so far….TV series only.

– Robert Baratheon ruled the seven kingdoms while drunk or on top of a whore during 95 percent of his reign. The out of shape king had to be more fit in his youth when he slayed Dany’s older brother Rhaegar Targaryen.

– Joffrey Baratheon, the product of incest, took over after Robert was set up by Cersei on of all things a hog hunt. Joffrey was certainly more brutal a ruler than his alleged father Robert but was totally out of control. He fell off the Iron Throne as a result of being poisoned at his own wedding feast. His was one of the most celebrated deaths in TV history.

After Joffrey’s pulse stopped, it was his younger brother who took over Westeros. Tommen is entirely too young and inexperienced to run a single city, much less seven kingdoms. He’s a nice kid who is a pushover and will soon find his own head on a stake I’m afraid.

As you can see, it takes a while for the Throne to change hands. There may have been changes at the top, but the same family has held onto the Iron Throne ever since HBO started the series.

Now you can see why the children of rulers are murdered along with their parents in this universe.

As for the odds on which ass will sit upon the Iron Throne at the end of season six?

– Tommen 1000 – 1. Good kid, but he couldn’t, and wouldn’t even protect his hella-fine wife Margaery. His head is coming to a stake near you very soon.

– Bran Stark 100 – 1. It seems like he may have a shot at controlling one of Dany’s dragons at some point, but with so little screen time over the last couple seasons? Come on.

– Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish 42 – 1. It’s not like Littlefinger can’t handle being king. He’s devious and smart enough to get the job done. It’s just that he knows how dangerous it is to sit on the Throne. He’s much better at orchestrating from a distance anyway.

– Sansa Stark 30 – 1. No doubt she is learning her lessons in the hardest fashion possible. I just don’t see her getting to the top of the heap. Her maneuvers need to be in the shadows like her mentor, Lord Baelish.

– Jon Snow 12 – 1. Sounds like a smart bet until you remember he got shanked like 22 times at the end of last season. And sure, it seems like Melisandre is gonna get a rise out of Jon in more than one way, but can Zombie Jon really run the show?

Well maybe. Robert did sleepwalk his way through a few years as king.

Arya Stark 10 – 1. Arya didn’t look to be in great health at the end of season five. She has cheated death on many occasions, and she only has so many lives. It would seem her training and experiences would be prepping her for greatness, yet I just can’t see he living long enough to rule the seven kingdoms.

Even if she did win the Throne, she would surely lose her sanity by then, and be known as the Mad Queen.

Tyrion Lannister 6 – 1. We all love Tyrion. No one would have a problem with him winning the crown in some strange twist that let a ‘half man’ be ‘the man.’ Yet it’s clear that good cannot win out in this universe. It’s amazing Peter Dinklage hasn’t had time to do Elf II after an untimely death on GOT already.

If I had to lay money down, though, I would go with Tyrion. It would be nice to see him rule the city that would have been destroyed by Stannis during the Battle of Blackwater if not for the actions of what Cersei calls a “little monster.”

Daenerys Targaryen 4 – 1. I’d love to bet on Dany. I love her character and have since the beginning. She is everything a ruler should be, and has fought her way up from being a Dothraki sexbot, to being the biggest threat to the Lannisters / Baratheons.

The fact that Dany is who fans would like to see win the Iron Throne is all I need to know about her fate. It seems inevitable to me that she will be killed in a shocking twist just as her victory seems imminent.

That’s just how Game of Thrones goes.

If you expect something kinder and gentler, you best find another show. This one ain’t for you. The good guys and girls rarely win out. And the line between good and bad keeps getting blurred as the series evolves.

I wouldn’t bet on Dany myself, even though most of the money in Vegas would be placed on the platinum blonde. What I would do is hunt down the person responsible for Emilia Clarke‘s character being whacked.

That means George R. R. Martin would have to get a restraining order against me and several thousand more obsessed fans.

Wouldn’t it be easier to just let Dany capture the Iron Throne George?

The post 'Game of Thrones': Odds on favorites to win the Iron Throne appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shane Mclendon