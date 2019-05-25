Click to read the full story: French Open 2019: Why you need to watch and who with Federer, Serena return

Tennis fans have plenty to be excited about with the 2019 French Open not only because we’ll see the return of Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Roland Garros has a new look, we’ll see if Rafael Nadal will get his dozen titles, can Naomi Osaka stay on her streak, plus so many other unanswered questions.

On the day Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open for her second consecutive major championship, she was asked whether it was too soon to start thinking about grabbing four in a row.

“You know the French Open’s next, right?” she said, smiling and fiddling with her fingers. “We love that clay court!”

The sarcasm was obvious. Osaka was well aware of her 4-3 career record at Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday, and her 5-4 mark on clay last season. Still, she also quickly acknowledged being intrigued by the idea of adding to the run that began at the 2018 U.S. Open in pursuit of a non-calendar Grand Slam: “I’m not going to lie and say that thought hasn’t crossed my mind.”

Osaka is seeded No. 1 at a major for the first time and her play on clay has been much better lately, with a semifinal and a pair of quarterfinals in the run-up to Paris. She also says the thumb and abdominal issues of recent weeks are now resolved.

“I mean, definitely for me, I feel like I Presshould be an all-court player. Honestly, it’s been a bit of a ride trying to figure out how to play better on clay throughout these years, but I think this year I have been playing well,” said Osaka, who is to play Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round Tuesday. “So I’m really excited to see what happens here.”

Other things to watch at the French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam tournament:

Roland Garros Rebuilt

There’s change all around the grounds of the French Open. The main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, was rebuilt over the past year in preparation for installing a retractable roof ahead of the 2020 tournament, while a new, 5,000-seat show court surrounded by greenhouses will be inaugurated Sunday. Court Simonne Mathieu is named after the Frenchwoman who won Roland Garros in 1938 and 1939, then volunteered for the nation’s army during World War II. That arena’s debut match features 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza against 96th-ranked Taylor Townsend of the United States.

Roger Back On Clay

Roger Federer returns to play at the French Open for the first time since 2015, scheduled to face Lorenzo Sonego at Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. He missed the tournament in 2016 because of lingering back issues, then sat out the entire clay circuit each of the next two years to focus on preparing for the grass and hard courts. His 20 Grand Slam singles titles include one from France, exactly a decade ago. “In some ways, I’m happy to be here and I just want to get through that first round to get the campaign going. That’s my focus right now,” he said. “Not thinking too far ahead.”

Keeping Serena Healthy

Serena Williams has completed only three matches since her Australian Open ended four months ago, and she cited a bothersome left knee when pulling out of her past two tournaments. So just how healthy the 23-time major champion is will be a key storyline during Week 1. Williams is to face Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round Monday.

Ready to slip that 12th picture win in.

Can Rafael Nadal Hit That Dozen?

No one has ever won a Grand Slam singles title 12 times. Rafael Nadal will try to be the first to go past 11 and, thanks to his Italian Open title this month, suddenly seems to be ready to defend his King of Clay crown in Paris. “It wouldn’t be fair to pick anybody else but him as the main favorite, because he has won this tournament so many times,” said No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in the Rome final. “He has lost, what, two times in his career on Parisian clay?” Yep, Novak, that’s right. Nadal is 86-2 at the French Open.

Continuing The Run

Djokovic is putting together quite a streak himself, with a chance to win four straight majors for the second time, something he called “extra motivation and incentive.” He’s also gaining on Federer’s 20 majors and Nadal’s 17; a title in France would bring Djokovic’s tally to 16. “This is the tournament that I was preparing for, so to say, for last couple of months. I wanted to peak in this tournament.”

Canada Brings It

With three seeded players under age 20 — No. 20 Denis Shapovalov, No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 22 Bianca Andreescu — Canada is expected to be a major player on the tennis scene for years.

Who Won’t Be Showing Up

Nick Kyrgios was the latest big name to withdraw from the field — and it comes after he was kicked out of the Italian Open for a temper tantrum, then bashed the French Open on social media.

The ATP said the Australian player cited illness as the reason.

Kyrgios was defaulted at the Italian Open after a raging outburst. Trailing against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud in round two, he slammed his racket into the clay and kicked a water bottle. Then he picked up a chair and flung it onto the court.

He was fined and lost ATP points but escaped a suspension.

The controversial Kyrgios’s withdrawal came only days after he posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.

In 2015, he insulted Stan Wawrinka with crude remarks during a match in Montreal. He was fined $12,500 and given a suspended 28-day ban. He also attracted criticism for deciding not to play at the 2016 Rio Olympics because of a spat with an Australian team official, and for firing back at retired players who have offered advice.

Kyrgios was due to start his Roland Garros campaign against Cameron Norrie of Britain.

Other players who are missing, and with well-documented injuries, include Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, Kevin Anderson and John Isner.

2019 French Open begins Sunday.

The post French Open 2019: Why you need to watch and who with Federer, Serena return appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Luka Alario