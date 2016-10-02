Click to read the full story: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ kicking off ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ on AMC

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ First Footage Debuting On AMC ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series is not only one of the most successful franchises out there, it also put Johnny Depp on the map as a major Hollywood star. Despite the latter three installments getting mixed reviews, they all managed to garner massive box office sums. The criticism of the middle two chapters were often directed at the films’ very long runtimes, an overabundance of characters, and unnecessarily complex plots. However, seeing that they are some of the only blockbusters that feature the mythology of pirates, not to mention giving us the delight of following iconic characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, maybe we should give them a pass. They’re still messes, but they’re fun messes. And let’s just forget about the fourth film, shall we?

One of the most noticeable differences between the first three films and the fourth was the director. The great and underrated Gore Verbinski, known for other gems like Rango and The Lone Ranger (you heard me right), helmed the first three films, while Chicago’s Rob Marshall did the following installment. Because the fourth film was by far the most poorly reviewed, there was definitely some doubt in fans’ minds in wondering if the franchise would ever be able to get back on its feet again. And thankfully, it seems like it just might.

Espen Sandberg & Joachim Rønning are helming the latest installment of the franchise, and the beautiful job they did on “Kon-Tiki” gives me some hope for this one. If you recall, they shot two versions of that film for their distribution deal. They pulled it off beautifully having one shot in English and their final edit even survived the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Next summer will see the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The fifth installment will be bringing together an amazing cast that includes Orlando Bloom (don’t ask me how), Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Paul McCartney, David Wenham, and obviously the wonderful Johnny Depp. It’s been quite some time since the film was announced, so many have been wondering when we would be able to get our hands on the first footage. But now, we finally have the answer. Walt Disney Studios released a small teaser for Dead Men Tell No Tales on their Twitter feed that features a gorgeous skull and crossbones symbol. Take a look at it, if you dare.

By itself, that image is nothing special. But what the post also revealed is that the film’s first trailer will play during AMC’s two-hour premiere of Fear the Walking Dead that airs tonight at 9 P.M. EST. This is it, folks. This is it.

On the other hand, it is a little annoying for anyone who isn’t a fan of the spinoff zombie series because they will have to spend quite some time wondering when the footage will actually come on. If you aren’t a Pirates head but still want to see that first teaser, it will surely be put online sometime soon after the television premiere. Hopefully, the trailer will be at least a minute long so that we can get more than just a faint look at the exciting fifth installment. Because right now, the only story information we know is that Dead Men Tell No Tales has something to do with the mighty Poseidon. Sounds good, but let’s hope they follow through with that. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens in U.S. theaters on May 26, 2017.

