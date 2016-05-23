Click to read the full story: Elijah Wood on Hollywood’s powerful pedophiles

Hollywood may still be the land of dreams for some, but for many, it’s where a nightmare begins that will never end when young actors fall into the powerful pedophile ring that actor Elijah Wood spoke about recently. It seemed to be that thing that many people knew about but never spoke of so they could keep working.

Some of the worst offenders are in the media, though. One such person would be Barbara Walters who, during an interview with Corey Feldman about his experience with Hollywood pedophiles, basically let it be known that she doubted everything he was saying. This is the same woman who loved to talk about journalistic integrity but wound up showing pedophile victims what will happen if they try to come out to some of the press. Walters wound up accusing the rehabbed star of trashing an ‘entire industry’ after he said that Hollywood is full of ‘predators.’





If this had been another person who was the victim of pedophilia outside of the Hollywood industry, she would have been sympathetic and in full true journalism mode, but it was her industry coming under fire, so she became part of the problem. This is something that is continuing to happen as the group that Wood spoke of are the higher ups in the industry, so they are protected. If they’re names came out, there would be such a seismic shift in the industry, many claim that it would be changed forever.

It seems like a change from protecting pedophiles wouldn’t be such a bad thing in any town. Hollywood has made plenty of movies about pedophiles while turning a blind eye to those deep in its system.

Hollywood is in the grip a child sexual abuse scandal similar to that of Jimmy Savile in Britain, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has claimed.

The 35-year-old former child actor said pedophiles had been protected by powerful figures in the movie business and that abuse was probably still taking place.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Wood said he had been protected from abuse as he was growing up, but that other child actors had been regularly “preyed upon” at parties by industry figures.

“You all grew up with Savile – Jesus, it must have been devastating,” he said.

“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood.

“It was all organized.

“There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind.

“There is a darkness in the underbelly – if you can imagine it, it’s probably happened.”

Wood said the abuse was allowed to continue because victims “can’t speak as loudly as people in power.”

“That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people,” he said.

“They can be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”

Allegations that senior Hollywood figures have been protecting child abusers have gathered pace in recent years.

Anne Henry, co-founder of Bizparents, a group set up to help child actors, said Hollywood is currently sheltering around 100 active abusers and said a “tsunami” of claims was beginning.

Corey Feldman, another former child actor who started in films such as Gremlins, the Goonies and Stand by Me in the 1980s, has said that as a young teenager he was “surrounded” by abusers.

In 2012, he told a British tabloid that when he was 14 and 15 older men had been “leching around like vultures.”

The actor went on to suffer mental health problems, alcoholism and drug addiction.

Wood said he had been spared similar experiences while growing up because his mother had not let him attend parties.

“She was far more concerned with raising me to be a good human than facilitating my career,” he said.

“If you’re innocent, you have very little knowledge of the world, and you want to succeed.

“People with parasitic interests will see you as their prey.”

For those not familiar with Jimmy Savile here in the United States, here’s his illustrious track history. For all you parents aspiring to get your kids into movies, tv or a dreaded reality show, ask yourself if you’d be okay with them being put through just one of the following offenses below:

Jimmy Savile’s sex offending at the BBC

Highlighted instances of sex abuse carried out by the late DJ while working for the BBC

Savile sexually assaulted 57 women/girls and 15 boys

21 of Savile’s female victims were aged under 16 (the youngest sexual assault victim was eight)

36 of his female victims were aged 16 or over

13 of Savile’s victims were boys aged under 16 (the youngest sexual assault victim was nine)

2 male victims were aged 16 or over

The youngest girl Savile raped was aged 13

The youngest boy Savile raped was aged 10

The earliest known incident was the rape of a 13-year-old girl at Lime Grove in 1959

Savile’s last known incident was in 2006, involving the indecent touching of an adult woman following the last Top of the Pops recording

Dame Janet identified 72 BBC victims of Savile in connection with his work at the BBC, including eight rapes (six female and two male) and one attempted rape (female).

The majority of his assaults took place in the Seventies (44), one took place in 1959, 10 in the Sixties, 17 in the Eighties, three in the Nineties and one in the 2000s

The largest number (19) were assaulted in connection with Top of the Pops.

17 victims were assaulted in connection with Jim’ll Fix It

