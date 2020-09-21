Click to read the full story: DWTS: Which Star Are You Dancing With?

The cast has been revealed for Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars, the first episode is in the books and the oddsmakers have already set the betting lines as to who they think will tango and samba their way to success as the show continues to air, leading up to the big finale.

Who do you like? Which dancing star are you backing?

Let’s take a look at the odds so you can see what kind of action there is in play on your favorite to sashay away with the grand prize.

Johnny Weir (+225)

Hard to argue with Weir’s status as the betting favorite here. The man’s background is in the ultra-choreographed sport of figure skating. Heck, there’s even a category in that sport called ice dancing. Granted, that wasn’t Weir’s discipline but no matter. He’s used to competing in the spotlight and being out there all on his own with the world watching. And there’s no sport that’s more catty in its competitiveness than figure skating.

Kaitlyn Bristowe (+300)

The Bachelorette star has the looks but does she have the moves? Apparently so. Bristowe’s mother was a ballerina. She also received a dance scholarship prior to teaching her own class, so she most certainly would appear to have the chops to make a run at the title.

Skai Jackson (+500)

Is the Skai the limit? We’ll soon find out but so far, so good. The Disney actress turned heads with her tango performance on Episode 1. At 18, she’d be one of the youngest DWTS winners in history if she succeeds in going all the way. She’s paired with current Mirrorball champ Alan Bersten, so that can’t hurt.

AJ McLean (+750)

This Backstreet Boy is getting disrespected right off the bat. Then again, at this price, you might want to jump on it and make a bet online on McLean for the value he currently offers. He’s spent a career doing choreographed routines. The difference is this time around he’s got to be in sync with one woman instead of three other guys and that raises a pertinent point – can a Backstreet Boy be in sync?

Justina Machado (+900)

After one night, Machado and Jackson are tied for top spot. The judges gave each scores of 21 out of 30 for their dance routines. The One Day At A Time star danced to the cha cha to start off.

Monica Aldama (+900)

It was also a solid debut for the head coach from the Netflix show “Cheer.” Aldama recorded 19 out of 30 points and is right there with the leaders.

Nev Schulman (+1200)

The “Catfish” host wasn’t catfishing anybody on opening night. Schulman showed some moves while dancing to a classic Frank Sinatra song. He scored 20 points, leaving him tied for second with Bristowe.

Jeannie Mai (+1400)

“The Real” co-host turned in a solid 18 out of 30 on Episode One.

Nelly (+1600)

Things didn’t go swimmingly for the rapper in Week 1 but don’t count him out. He’s displayed his versatility as an artist and was a talented two-sport athlete during his younger days.

Jesse Metcalfe (+1800)

Metcalfe was a pretty fair basketball player in his youth, so we know he’s got some moves. He could pull a lot of fan votes from his days on Desperate Housewives, Passions, and Dallas.

Vernon Davis (+2500)

Davis won the Super Bowl. In past seasons, NFLers such as Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver have all won DWTS.

Anne Heche (+3300)

Not only did actress Heche, 51, post a stellar score of 18, she was playing hurt. Heche was spotted in a knee wrap prior to going on stage for her routine.

Chrishell Stause (+5500)

“Selling Sunset” star Stause needs to do a better job of selling her routines. She’s second-last with 12 points.

Carole Baskin (+10000)

The Tiger King nemesis was no dancing queen on opening night. The big cat lady sits last in the standings with 11 points. Wonder if any of the judges will ask Baskin about her first husband?

Charles Oakley (+10000)

Pity the fool who tries to post up against Oakley on the dance floor. Are there flagrant fouls called in DWTS?

