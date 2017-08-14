Click to read the full story: Donald Trump again fails America by leading from behind

In a time when this country needed clear, precise and just leadership, Donald Trump has failed America once again.

Trump’s initial response in the wake of the deadly, hate-fueled race riot ignited by white supremacists at the University of Virginia this weekend sent a very clear message.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country.”

His lack of calling out, specifically, the group responsible for the chaos in Charlottesville was purposeful and communicates where he stands. One of his big campaign angles was that he’s not a politician and therefore can better help America become “great” again. But his statement was very much that of a politician who doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers. How can he look at the American people and not call a spade a spade when it comes to the home grown, white terrorism that is rapidly growing in these not so united states? The only “egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence,” taking place is coming from white groups who feel that it Trump’s position in the white house enables them to reclaim their time.

This is Trump’s America, and I for one believe that he gets a kick out of seeing people make such a fuss in his name. Narcissists are psychos like that. Even if what’s been done in their honor is hideous and murderous, they may put up a front, condemning it because they have to, but secretly, they are flattered. There is no other conclusion for me to come to given his unwillingness to denounce white nationalists, the alt-right, and other white supremacist groups. Not only will it put him in hot water with his biggest followers, it will also cause him to face the fact that he is the great unifier of such evils. He is the electricity that has given these racists the power to be who they are unapologetically in everyone’s faces.

It is devastating to see what happened in Charlottesville and to watch what continues to unfold. What’s even more disconcerting is the fact that this is the normalized climate right now and it can happen anywhere at any time. I never dreamed I’d say this but black people are experiencing our ancestors’ worst fears. We are reliving their worst realities.

There is no excuse for the behaviors of the white supremacists or of the man that they call their leader (Trump). If you are white and shrug at what’s happening as something that doesn’t concern you because you don’t consider yourself a racist, that is problematic. Black people cannot stop white supremacy. We can buck up against it and fight it as much as possible, but when it comes down to it, white people are the only ones who can stop white people from furthering white supremacy. You have to speak up because it’s not enough to just feel sorry or NOT be a white supremacist.

The situation is Charlottesville is a testament to not only the way white folks feel about their place in America, it also speaks to the way law enforcement responds to black and white protestors. It reveals the deep-seated fear of organized people of color because what we do, marching and calling on leaders to hear us, is done out of a need for equality and fairness. It happens out of the need to live. When white people do it, in particular, white nationalists, it is out of hate and the belief that they are superior. They do it with the intent of using whatever means necessary to accomplish their white goals, even if that means murdering innocent people. But yet, the responses from law enforcement is to bring in S.W.A.T teams, tactical gear, and tear gas to control the blacks at their peaceful “riots” while using reasonable amounts of force to maintain the deadly bigoted whites during their “gatherings.” There is no denying this fact.

White people, if you feel attacked, disenfranchised or discriminated against, it’s because there are members of your community that have created a hostile climate that garners a hostile response. The reality is you are still in control of a lot of things in society but your need to remain the majority in ALL areas is backfiring on you. Instead of embracing the change and growing from it, you are resisting it so much that it’s going to do you in.

I am sorely disappointed in the people who acted violently in Virginia this weekend because they felt it their right to do so. I am grossly saddened by the lack of chastising by number 45, and I am numb to the fact that public displays of white supremacy (with little to no consequences) have become the new, horrible normal. Nonetheless, even in the face of these great atrocities, I hold fast to the hope that we as a nation will rise above the hate that so many want to use to define us and emerge as a better country, not divided, but united by the universal desire of all to be happy, to love and to live freely.

to the #DonaldTrumpMilitia, your threats against us are not working. we don't scare off or back down against ignorance #curvygirldiva pic.twitter.com/C9azwr1SCM — Movie TV Tech Geeks (@movietvtechgeek) August 14, 2017

On Monday, Donald Trump spoke more in-depth about the Charlottesville violence, but only after the growing tide of disapproval from all sides (including Republicans) grew to a deafening roar. That’s not leadership, that’s just succumbing to pressure.

The post Donald Trump again fails America by leading from behind appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: The Curvy Girl Diva