At this point, it’s safe to say that President Donald Trump appears to have more loyalty to Vladimir Putin than his own country. His appearance on Fox’s Bill O’Reilly really helped solidify that fact.

When asked by O’Reilly (who seemed to be giving our president a chance to redeem himself) about Putin being a ‘killer,’ Trump was quick to point out that America isn’t “so innocent.” What’s most shocking about this statement is that he spent his entire campaign spouting about how great his love was for America, but then he continues spitting at it with his love and praise of Vladimir Putin.



This isn’t going down well with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who was quick to say this about the Russian leader:

“Putin is a former KGB agent, he’s a thug, he was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election,” McConnell said in an interview on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

“No, I don’t think there is any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.”

After Bill O’Reilly characterized Putin as a “killer,” in their pre-Super Bowl 51 interview, Trump quickly defended the Russian leader with:

“We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

While McConnell was careful to step around his feeling on Trump’s comments.

“I can speak for myself, and I already have about my feelings about Vladimir Putin and the way the Russians operate,” McConnell said. “I’m not going to critique every utterance of the president. I obviously don’t see this issue the same way he does.”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

McConnell also let his feeling be known about Trump taking to Twitter to insult the judge who temporarily blocked his travel ban order. Trump has spent the weekend shooting out several tweets about the ban block which is making Republicans cringe.

“I think it’s best not to single out judges for criticism,” McConnell said. “We all get disappointed from time to time at the outcome in courts on things that we care about, but I think it’s best to avoid criticizing judges individually.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) also took issue with Trump’s statement.

"We don't have so-called judges, we don't have so-called senators, we don't have so-called presidents," @BenSasse says on @ThisWeekABC. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 5, 2017

“I’ll be honest, I don’t understand language like that,” Sasse said Sunday on ABC. “We don’t have so-called judges; we don’t have so-called senators, we don’t have so-called presidents, we have people from three different branches of government who take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution.”

