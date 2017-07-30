Click to read the full story: Donald Trump continues marginalizing minorities

America is in shambles. We have been on a downward spiral since November 8, 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president. Our healthcare is in jeopardy, our democracy is a joke, politicians are publicly heartless in their decisions, and we have a man in charge that is dishonest, an elitist and dangerous. In the last seven months, I cannot recall one positive thing that has happened as a result of this administration and Trump is already firing people and hiring new, more cooperative individuals who think as he does. All of this is bad enough as our quality of life is steadily dwindling, but the scariest thing of all is the somewhat covert but extremely damaging attack on marginalized groups in this country.

We are in a crisis. Trump announced, via Twitter, which has apparently become the new official communication tool of his presidency, that he has decided to ban transgendered people from serving in the military. An announcement that is definitely shocking, it further shows the assault against marginalized people. His hatred for the LGBTQ community is just another show of his bigotry toward communities that do not align with his idea of what America should represent. Make no mistake; this includes Mexicans, Muslims (pretty much all brown people) and without a doubt, black people.

This is not just something that we can brush off and chop up to another one of Trump’s antics. This man means what he says. If the first part of the year has shown us anything about the way he operates, we know that no one can control the words that come out of his mouth or the behaviors and actions that he displays. Do not be fooled, one of the greatest wars raging in America is the fight by white supremacists and elitists like Trump against marginalized people. It is real, and it is getting worse.

A lot of people are up in arms about his new “decree” and rightfully so. The thought of banning transgendered individuals, which would mean kicking out trans people who are already in the military as well, is disgusting and utterly unethical. But can he really put a ban like that in place? Trump does and says things for shock and awe purposes and this “decision,” in my book, falls under his charlatan behavior. But whether or not he is doing it to take our attention away from something else more pressing that we really need to be aware of (say the vote to strip healthcare from tens of millions of American citizens) it still reveals his thought process when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Banning trans folk from serving in the military is not to be taken lightly. This ban is a big slap in the face to the members of the LGBTQ community who risk their lives every day for this country. How can he and the GOP, who are for sure applauding his discriminatory move, dismiss the sacrifice they make and have made? I mean, there are other more pressing issues facing us right now and whom someone spends their life with or sleeps with is not one of them. But beyond taking away American citizens’ right to be a part of our armed forces, Trump’s declaration furthers one of his most bizarre and childish quests as president- the undoing of all things Obama.

I love reading about all of the "geniuses" who were so instrumental in my election success. Problem is, most don't exist. #Fake News! MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

This man does not like to lose, but he has been losing from the start of his administration. Not only did he enter his term with the lowest approval rating of any incoming commander-n-chief, but he also set himself up for failure by trying to out do such a successful president right out of the gate. During President Obama’s eight years, one of the things he did was repeal the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy (officially in 2010) that was a way of life in the military for over two decades. It was a victory for the LGBTQ community, allies, and advocates. Today, with Trump’s plan to reverse the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act of 2010, it is yet another aspect of Obama’s legacy that he is trying to destroy. Number 45’s administration looks to be four years of repealing everything President Obama did just because and his obsession with doing that will be his downfall. Who am I kidding? His downfall will be the truth about Russia’s involvement in getting him elected in the first place.

We have to take heed as more marginalized groups feel the brunt of Trump’s bigotry, misogyny, and racism. He wants to get rid of the Mexicans, ban the Muslims, erase the gays and dismantle the blacks. Unequivocally, he is doing his best to cripple every minority in this country. His cookie cutter GOP elected officials, enacted policies and the passage of bogus laws, along with his lackadaisical leadership style, proves it.

I fear for the current state and future of our country because as the days tick on under Trump’s rule, the forecast for America is cloudy with a good chance of disaster.

