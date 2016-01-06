Click to read the full story: Derrick Rose Reminds Us That Bouncing Back From Injury Isn’t a Guarantee

Here’s a name anyone reading this outside of the Greater Chicago Area probably hasn’t heard much this season: Derrick Rose.

No, he’s not hurt. Okay, that’s not entirely true. He hasn’t played yet in 2016 due to leg soreness and will be needing an MRI on his knee to make sure everything’s good. But other than that, he’s actually been active for the Chicago Bulls, participating fully in 27 of their 32 games so far this season.

So why haven’t we heard about him? I feel like he was in the news a lot more when he was sidelined. Sadly, the 2011 NBA MVP is having the arguably worst season of his seven years in the NBA. He hasn’t played this poorly since his 10 games in the 2013-2014 season.

Averaging a career-low 14.4 points per game, a dismal .386 field goal percentage, and turning the ball over nearly three times a game, Rose just hasn’t been the leader for the Bulls he was before the injuries. Jimmy Butler has been the go-to guy in Chicago in his place.

Fortunately for Rose, he has time. The entire league Eastern Conference is struggling right now, so even at 20-12, the Bulls are only 2.5 games out of first place. He needs to get his act together, however, because Chicago is also only 2.5 games ahead of the 8th place Boston Celtics.

It’s going to be a crazy finish if the East remains close throughout the season. When one or two losses are the difference between home-court advantage and missing the playoffs altogether, the fans always win (unless their team loses, I guess). Rose can’t wait forever. This team will need him if they want any shot at that elusive NBA Championship they always seem to be in contention for.

Only time will tell if Rose has what it takes, but at the very least his story is an eye-opener. We watch players like Adrian Peterson go through insane injuries and then bounce back immediately in an unbelievable fashion. There’s no guarantee in sports, especially when it comes to injuries. Plenty of players have lost it all because of things much less serious than what Derrick Rose went through.

You never know when it’ll all go. Enjoy every game. Appreciate greatness.

